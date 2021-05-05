by Bradlee Dean



“I will not take another shot that my government tells me to take.”

After viewing the video below, I have to believe that many of you will come up with the same conclusion as myself after watching.

What we are dealing with today in America concerning the likes of the federal government, the CDC, the medical field, and corruption within these organizations is the same from yesteryears. Had Americans dealt with this corruption long ago, we would not be in the position that we are in today (Isaiah 26:9). When will Americans learn to avail the lessons taught from the past (Hosea 4:6)?

So, without further ado, learn from the past so we do not repeat this horrific history.

Mike Wallace 60 Minutes Exposes Swine Flu Pandemic Vaccine Fallout of 1976

