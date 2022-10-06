By Steven Yates

October 7, 2022

Prioritizing your country — and your pocketbook — instead of “the world” (whatever this amounts to) is normal. So naturally a lot of voters are gravitating towards political figures who promise respect for each one.

Recent polls indicate that American voters are more concerned about runaway inflation than “threats to democracy.” To be sure, I doubt many are pondering whether the U.S. is really a democracy (it isn’t; it is a plutocratic oligarchy). Their concerns are over how long they will be able to afford gas and groceries, keep the lights turned on, etc., etc.: immediate worries caused by inflation.

I’ve no idea how many people trust the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control, in a way that doesn’t trigger a new round of unemployment.

If voters blame Joe Biden for economic instability, they will likely punish Democrats next month. Inflation is not the only problem that can be laid at the Bidenista doorstep. Look at the anarchy on our Southern border, the money already sent overseas to Ukraine that could be far better spent at home (especially with the devastation just wrought by Hurricane Ian), the support for gender fluidity and other woke rubbish, and so on.

Inflation is clearly the biggest concern, though, and understandably so.

The Establishment is naturally very, very worried. Its grip on dominant narratives (about the 2020 election, the covid-19 shots, the economy, etc.) is precarious. Its efforts to take down Donald Trump are moving at snail’s pace, as he and his attorneys keep throwing up roadblocks. The Democrat-controlled courts are having a field day giving long prison sentences to vulnerable Jan-6rs most of whom had no criminal records, just as the dominant left-leaning corporate media outlets are having a field day reporting it.

Winds might shift if Republicans retake part or all of Congress in November and “MAGA Republicans” begin monkey wrenching all this during the run-up to Election 2024.

This would be a huge setback for the Establishment — by which I mean globalists, of course.

Not to mention what a second Trump presidency would do! Hence the desperation of the Establishment to stop this from happening, whatever the cost!

Globalists also have to be worried about what is going on elsewhere. Millions of people all over the globe have figured out at least some of what is going on. They are finding representation in a chorus of leaders some of whom, like France’s Marine Le Pen, have been visible internationally for a while, while others are new outside their own nations.

Late last month Italy saw the triumph of a woman in an election I am surprised wasn’t stolen from her: Giorgia Meloni, 45, of the coalition formed between her Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party and two other conservative parties.

This is no surprise. Italy, too, is dealing with roaring inflation, especially rising energy costs; a struggling economy; and longstanding political corruption. Meloni positioned herself as a Euroskeptical outsider who represents the interests of Italians (not “Europeans” and definitely not the entire globe). She will become Italy’s first woman prime minister. Were she not a conservative “populist,” radical feminists would be celebrating in the streets! But she opposes the pro-aborts, same-sex “marriage,” and gender fluidity. She also opposes open borders.

What she said to celebrate her victory: “I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am a Christian, and you can’t take that away from me.” She has also said, “Italy and Italians first!” in echo of Trump’s well-known “America first!” and “We need Americanism, not globalism!”

You won’t get any of this from any dominant Western corporate media, of course. To left-leaning mouthpieces of fake respectability such as the New York Times, you will hear that Italy is “returning to fascism.” I’ve lost track of the number of articles and blog posts that call Meloni a fascist or describe her victory as a “victory for fascism in Italy.” Most of these articles and posts bring up Mussolini within the first few sentences. That kind of guilt-by-association argument is the best they have!

I’ve not seen a single writer tell his/her readers what fascism is. I doubt the average journalist today is capable of such a feat, or is aware of the definition attributed to Mussolini. Paraphrasing slightly: Fascism should be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power.

That is the globalist Establishment in a nutshell! It has spent the past half-century merging state and corporate power, and doing so on a global scale! This is what we peasants are not supposed to figure out!

Thus Meloni — and others such as Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro — are all part of the rising “threat to democracy,” i.e., threats to ruling oligarch interests that empower the globalist Establishment and its capacity to do as it pleases.

Even one of her critics, former prime minister Matteo Renzi, threw cold water on such allegations. What he said: “I’m not her best friend. We are rivals but she is not a danger to democracy. The idea there is a risk of fascism in Italy is absolutely fake news.”

Be this as it may, and despite the media attacks, Meloni will be the next prime minister in Italy who has pledged to represent the interests of working Italians over those of “Brussels bureaucrats” and their agendas.

She might even set her country on a path to real democracy, i.e., governance that answers to the people and not the elites and those they have made their wards (e.g., surging immigrant populations unable to speak a word of Italian).

All of this is run-up to the continuing Establishment reaction to Russian president Vladimir Putin—

Reactions to Meloni have been tame, compared to those following Putin’s September 30 announcement of the annexation of four eastern and southern Ukraine provinces — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. These amount to 15-18 percent of the country. Whether Putin will be able to hold onto them is still an open question, as all are much closer to the Kyiv power center than was Crimea, brought into the Russian Federation following a favorable vote by the mostly ethnic Russian population of Crimea back in 2014.

Obviously, the loss of four regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation represents yet another huge setback to globalism, more than was “annexing” Crimea, or the election of another antiglobalist in a country like Italy.

For an example of the intensity of the hysterics, check this out.

In the space of one article, globalist David Rothkopf describes Putin as “the Russian dictator” (who must be removed from office), a “megalomaniacal lunatic,” a “serial war criminal,” and “not a legitimate leader.”

“Joe Biden” (or whoever was whispering into his earpiece) echoed, “For God’s sakes, this man cannot remain in power!”

The Bidenistas quickly “clarified,” stating that they were not calling for regime change in Russia.

Oh no? Say it isn’t so, Joe!

Does Rothkopf really believe that such an action is our call, at least after accusing Putin of violating the territory of a “sovereign nation” (almost as if globalists really believed in such things)? This would be standard Western Establishment hubris and hypocrisy, super-spreading its own brand of globalist megalomania.

Rothkopf describes Putin’s speech as “demented” and as a “rambling … rant.”

Let’s look at it. Here are excerpts from what Putin said (you can read the entire 37-minute speech here):

MESSAGE TO KYIV

“I want the Kyiv authorities and their real masters in the West to hear me, so that they remember this. People living in Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are becoming our citizens. Forever.

“We call on the Kyiv regime to immediately end hostilities, end the war that they unleashed back in 2014 and return to the negotiating table.

“We are ready for this … But we will not discuss the choice of the people in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. That has been made. Russia will not betray them.”

DEFENDING ‘OUR LAND’

“We will defend our land with all the powers and means at our disposal.”

‘NATION DISMEMBERED’

“In 1991, at Belovezh Forest, without asking the will of ordinary citizens, representatives of the then-party elites decided to destroy the USSR, and people suddenly found themselves cut off from their motherland. This tore apart and dismembered our nation, becoming a national catastrophe …

“I admit that they did not fully understand what they were doing, and what consequences this would inevitably lead to in the end. But this is no longer important. There is no Soviet Union, the past cannot be brought back. And Russia today does not need it anymore. We are not striving for this.”

‘GREAT, HISTORICAL RUSSIA’

“The battlefield to which fate and history have called us is the battlefield for our people, for great historical Russia, for future generations, our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

NORD STREAM ‘SABOTAGE’

“Sanctions were not enough for the Anglo-Saxons: they moved on to sabotage. It is hard to believe but it is a fact that they organised the blasts on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea … It is clear to everyone who benefits from this.”

‘NUCLEAR PRECEDENT’

“The United States is the only country in the world that has twice used nuclear weapons, destroying the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and setting a precedent.”

“Even today, they actually occupy Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and other countries, and at the same time cynically call them allies of equal standing.”

WESTERN ‘SATANISM’

“Now they have moved on entirely, to a radical denial of moral norms, religion, and family …

“The dictatorship of the Western elites is directed against all societies, including the peoples of the Western countries themselves. This is a challenge to all. This is a complete denial of humanity, the overthrow of faith and traditional values. Indeed, the suppression of freedom itself has taken on the features of a religion: outright Satanism.”

COLONIALISM

“The West … began its colonial policy back in the Middle Ages, and then followed the slave trade, the genocide of Indian tribes in America, the plunder of India, of Africa, the wars of England and France against China …

“What they did was hooking entire nations on drugs, deliberately exterminate entire ethnic groups. For the sake of land and resources they hunted people like animals. This is contrary to the very nature of man, truth, freedom and justice.”

EDUCATION AND GENDER

“Do we really want, here, in our country, in Russia, instead of ‘mum’ and ‘dad’, to have ‘parent No. 1’, ‘parent No. 2’, ‘No. 3’? Have they gone completely insane? Do we really want … it drilled into children in our schools … that there are supposedly genders besides women and men, and [children to be] offered the chance to undergo sex change operations? … We have a different future, our own future.”

That is what Putin actually said. You may disagree with some of it. I don’t agree with all of it. But note the year he says the war actually began: 2014, not 2022. That was the year a NATO-backed, U.S.-backed (and CIA-backed) coup ousted a democratically elected government and instilled the present regime (a cesspool of corruption, exemplified by Hunter Biden’s past relationship to a Ukraine corporation and his infamous laptop information about which Big Tech censored back in 2020).

The new Ukraine government, fascists in any accurate sense of that term, almost immediately began bullying and brutalizing ethnic Russians living in what soon became the “breakaway regions” of Luhansk and Donetsk which border Russia.

Putin rightly observes the weakness of this White House and finally acted to put a stop to it.

He accuses the U.S. of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipeline. Naturally, to controlled Western Establishment media, this is a “baseless conspiracy theory” (one wishes they would get some new material!).

In other words, again, “the Russians did it”!

But what would Russia have to gain from destroying their own facility?

This is the most probable account of the Bidenista-led sabotage of the pipeline.

And what a golden opportunity to force Europeans to shift toward “green energy” guaranteeing that many will freeze to death, if not this winter than certainly next.

Note that Putin repudiates the (common) claim that he is trying to reinvent the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union is history. But the Russian Federation as a sovereign entity in a multipolar world (i.e., a world not yet controlled by Anglo-European globalists) plans to stick around. Here Putin gives voice to what could be called “great historical Russia,” an organic entity bound by history and tradition, tying a specific people to a specific part of the world. These are things globalists do not and will never understand, because they cannot be reduced to money and power.

Putin is not a materialist (as were his Soviet predecessors). Orthodoxy has a solid foothold in Russia as a branch of the Christian faith that developed independently of Western Catholicism and Protestantism. This explains his perhaps hyperbolic use of satanism. Read it again: he speaks of a “radical denial of moral norms, religion, and family…. The dictatorship of the Western elites is directed against all societies, including the peoples of the Western countries themselves…. This is a complete denial of humanity, the overthrow of faith and traditional values. Indeed, the suppression of freedom itself has taken on the features of a religion: outright Satanism.”

Even if one rejects the Satanism label as hyperbole, is this not an accurate description of much of the materialist West? When it has not attacked the family unit openly (e.g., in the name of “women’s rights”), it has enabled economic arrangements that slowly destabilize families, e.g., the welfarism-in-reverse I have previously mentioned which redistributes wealth upward; it has debauched its currency; its corporations have outsourced jobs to cheap-labor countries so that CEOs can get richer while both parents in families of lesser means sometimes must work two jobs to pay the bills with the debauched currency. When family members never see each other except to sleep, that doesn’t exactly help them maintain stability, or properly nourish the next generation.

To get a sense of the kind of colonialism Western corporatists/fascists (the real thing!) have sponsored, all you need to do is read John Perkins’s bold and revealing The New Confessions of an Economic Hit Man (2015). (A third edition of this magnificent treatise is due out next year!)

Finally is Putin’s open ridicule of the gender fluidity that has become the norm in American “education” with children now being shown drag shows and enticed to question their “gender.” He stops short of calling this institutionalized child abuse. I am not sure why.

In short, Putin has committed thought crimes. This, in addition to being a Russian nationalist who repudiates Western materialism, secularism, and liberalism — the faiths that together have brought us globalism (and the death culture of the pro-aborts). Globalists would transform the entire planet into a single, uniform mass consumption monoculture dominated by a few corporate leviathans with the technology to keep us all under surveillance and control, with the capacity to deal with dissent and noncompliance by shutting off participation in the economy. Eliminating cash transactions will further this. Globalists want a world government standing over controlled political classes, with no nationalists or autonomous political economies of any size allowed. When they have in place the kind of world regime they want, vocal support for people like Trump or Putin or Meloni or Bolsonaro will simply be criminalized.

The real war of the twenty-first century, still shaping up and which has tremendous destructive potential if it ever involves nukes or even “weaker” measures such as cyber-warfare, is between globalism on the one hand and everyone else on the other. Not just nationalists such as Trump or Putin and Meloni, but everyone who wishes responsible freedom, within the bounds of worldviews and traditions of their choosing. This means not being dictated to from the outside, or subject to corporate-directed forces they neither voted on, nor are in a position to influence.

Globalists, as I’ve noted previously, control most of the world’s resources, courtesy of the emphasis of their worldview on money and the indefinite expansion of their power, while the rest of us just want to live our lives and be left alone. Globalists control most corporate media: hence the ease of demonizing Trump, Putin, Orbán, Le Pen, Bolsonaro, and now Meloni, all of whom threaten globalist goals by presenting their nations with a viable alternative that puts them first.

There is a great deal at stake with the Kremlin-Kyiv standoff. If the four annexed regions transition into roles as regions of the Russian Federation, this will embolden nationalists elsewhere as globalism loses even more credibility. And then we have no way of knowing what havoc globalists are capable of unleashing on a world that stubbornly refuses to be dominated. Another, more destructive plandemic? A massive cyberattack? Allowing nukes to decimate what they cannot control while they hide out in underground bunkers and huge facilities they have constructed to ride out an apocalypse of their own making?

But on the other hand, should Putin be forced to back down — or perhaps even be overthrown by hidden globalists in his midst — this will embolden them! In an era of heightened Big Tech surveillance and censorship, injuries and deaths being caused by Big Pharma mRNA “vaccines,” alongside these vicious attacks on leaders demanding national autonomy and economic independence, further emboldening globalists is the absolute last thing the world needs.

