By Glynn Adams

September 11, 2022

For those who are still asleep, decades ago war was declared on Christianity, our Constitution, Christians and the citizens of this nation. It is a war that Christians in America have not shown up for. When apostasy rises, when false teachers emerge, and when the truth of God is attacked, it is time to fight and contend for the faith. As a watchman of God, I challenge every Christian and Citizen to contend not only for our faith but our Constitution and rights given to us by God. “For certain men have crept in unnoticed who long ago were marked out for this condemnation, ungodly men who turn the grace of our God into lewdness and deny the only Lord God and our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Jude 4)

The danger is real. False teachers have crept not only in the church of the Living God but the news media and their false teachers are now spewing their lies, deception, and evil ideology across this nation 24/7. Too many of our false pastors are turning God’s grace into unbounded license to do as they please. In America today we are dealing with an unbelieving America, a church system that has embraced religion, having forsaken the Living God. America is now committing more sin than Sodom and Gomorrah. In Matthew 11:23-24, Jesus pronounced a railing against Capernaum, “And you, Capernaum, who are exalted to heaven, will be brought down to Hades; for if the mighty works which were done in you had been done in Sodom, it would have remained until this day. But I say to you that it shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom in the day-of-judgment than for you (Capernaum).” Unless we repent and change our wicked ways in America, it will be more tolerable for the land of Sodom in the day-of-judgment than for America. We have been blessed more than any nation but look at us now!!!

In the face of such danger, the pastors and church in America should be calling for a solemn assembly, fasting and praying, and repenting of our national sins. Thanks and blessings to Coach Dave Daubenmire and our Salt and Light Brigade in calling this nation to repentance. What a blessing to be a part of this spiritual fellowship of believers. But today, the pastors and churches in America are ignoring evil but instead are entertaining the people with smooth words, content in their apathy, and refusing to change their wicked ways. The message of Jude is relevant today for all of us who name the Name of Christ, “Beloved, while I was very diligent to write to you concerning our common salvation, I found it necessary to write to you, exhorting you to contend earnestly for the faith which was once for all delivered to the saints.” (Jude 3)

Why are so many of our pastors and churches so apathetic today? Why can’t they see that Satan and his powers of darkness have determined to destroy this nation? Our religion today has great moral indignation against poverty, abortion, political parties and politicians but we have not enthroned Jesus Christ as LORD and King in our hearts. If we had, we would have indignation over our own sin, refusing to resist evil, our disobedience, being lukewarm, asleep, and at ease with our false religion. Oh, we have indignation over what evil is doing to us but have no spiritual responsibility to resist this evil overtaking our nation. Why are so many in the Body of Christ content to remain silent while our nation is being captured and ruled by Satan; we have become a nation of violence, division, and murder; a dwelling place for demons and evil spirits, demonic strongholds, demonic occults and religion absolutely has no spiritual responsibility to resist this evil and to contend for the faith?. We are being destroyed and we do nothing? Why?

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I also will reject you from being priest for Me: Because you have forgotten the law of God, I also will forget your children.” (Hosea 4:6)

America is being destroyed because most have rejected the knowledge of God and His law, and as a result, we have become non-productive Christians. This is not caused by stupidity but ignorance. We have not been taught the right things of God, or we have been taught a lie. This is dangerous because Satan comes to us in our ignorance and many are helpless – because of a lack of knowledge. Our pastors are manipulating the Word of God and using it for the wrong reasons to build bigger churches. 2 Timothy 3:16-17 says, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction in righteousness that the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished into all good works.” How many of us would characterize today’s sermons as instruction, reproof, conviction, correction, discipline, and training in righteousness? We barely have a working knowledge of the New Testament and we have reduced the Old Testament to children’s stories. We are not well-fitted or thoroughly equipped to move in the Kingdom of God. Is there any better example of being destroyed for lack of knowledge than the Western church of today?

America is being destroyed because we have rejected the knowledge of God and as a result, we are producing non-productive and uninformed children in this generation that will make it impossible to keep our Republic that was given to us. Most parents and grandparents certainly do not know the Constitution or what is required to maintain a Republic and neither do our children. Parents in America have been so irresponsible because we have not even taken the time to see what our children are being taught in our public schools and universities. Our children are being indoctrinated in an ungodly ideology, anti-American, anti-family, anti-Constitution and anti-God rhetoric for years now. They know if they can get our children to sin, they will run from God. They are not being taught how to be productive citizens but how to become compliant to the collective. Because we have forgotten the law of God, God is forgetting our children. Look at our children after years of religion, public schools and universities. They are going the way of this Babylonian world demonic system and are living in fear, discontent, without natural affection, torment, sin, and where suicide abounds. Wake up parents and grandparents!!!

The Body of Christ in America is to bring heaven down to our nation and the Kingdom rule of God. We have been given authority and power to have dominion in our land and to bring in the ways of God in our nation. Instead, we have committed two evils; we have forsaken God the fountain of living waters and have hewed for ourselves religious cisterns, broken cisterns that does not know the Word of God and how to live by it. Our religious cisterns have produced multitudes of unconverted congregants and unsanctified believers with no hunger for the things of God. Our current spiritual state has opened us up to the kingdom of darkness and we are being deceived more each day and we are being primed for the coming great deception. We see our nation being destroyed by demonic forces and we are paralyzed in spiritual ignorance to the point that we just curse the darkness and post on Facebook. We have reduced the Body of Christ, the most powerful experience ever extended to humanity to mere religious theater and entertainment to grow our churches. Because God is no longer the enter piece of our churches and culture, we are a nation spinning out of control.

Who really knows how much time we have before the full carnage and pain arrives. God is a God of grace and a willing God whose knowledge is available to us if we will reach out for it with all our heart! – We must get prepared for what is coming and we must get very serious about these perilous times. We can no longer sit on the sidelines and observe the Kingdom, we must embrace the mantle placed upon each and every believer. If we don’t change our religious ways, we are headed for a train wreck and much pain in this nation.

We are in the month of Elul on God’s calendar. This is a month of repentance. On September, 11, 2001, because America had not repented of our sins, the unthinkable happened. Many flooded to church but we did not repent of our national sins. In a few days, our religion was back to normal and most of the people did not stay in the churches. If we do not show God some signs of repentance in this nation, I shudder to think of the potential judgment that could come upon us this month of September!!!

Also, in September we enter the fall Feasts of God. Notice I said Feast of God; not Israel (Leviticus 23:1-44). These are God’s feast and they are God’s “appointed times.” They are “dress rehearsals” for the second coming of the LORD. The spring feast which are “dress rehearsals” of Passover, the crucifixion, resurrection, and Pentecost have been fulfilled. The fall feasts are “dress rehearsals” for the seconding coming of Jesus Christ, The Battle of Armageddon, His coronation as LORD of Lords, King of Kings, and His marriage to His bride. These fall feasts have not been fulfilled. By understanding and celebrating God’s feasts, we introduce ourselves to the Jewish roots of our faith and gain a heightened perspective. These feasts not only help us to understand God’s calendar but also connects the dots between the Scriptures that you might stand in awe of what your heavenly Father wants you to see from His heart.

Basically, the fall feast this year start on God’s calendar the first day of Tishrel and on our calendar is September 26, 2022 when God’s divine appointment, Rosh Hashanah begins. This Feast is also called the Feast of Trumpets. This feast refers to a day of no work, time of trouble, repentance, opening of the Books, a day of awakening, and also the day of coronation of the King and…a marriage. On this day God throws a party and all are welcomed!!! Ten days after Rosh Hashanah is Yom Kippur – the Day of Atonement. This is a time of fasting, afflicting our souls, repentance, and getting your life right with God and your fellow man. We can do this now in these dress rehearsals while we have time. One day in the future when the last trump sounds, it will be too late.

In 1 Corinthians 3:9-15, Paul explains, “for the day” – the Day of Atonement because all will be tested with fire. He is going to test our testimony to see if we have walked responsibly before God and have been a law abiding citizen in the Kingdom of God. We must give an account for the life we have lived and the things we have accomplished since we have experienced our Passover. This is why this day is so important for the believer – you prepare yourself and get ready before God and His coming. Jesus explains this in Matthew 24 and 25.

God made a provision on the cross for each believer to get right with God, to repent, to give forgiveness, and to walk in obedience. On this Biblical feast day and a day when many dress in white for holiness, let us Christians in America use this time to put everything we do in our lives, in our churches, and in our nation on the altar before God and under the leadership of the Holy Spirit remove everything that does not line up with the Word of God and the ways of God and let it be discarded. This includes the way we do church, the way we worship, the way we minister, the way we do everything in the Name of God. America, we must get this right in this hour because time is running out for once righteous America. If we do not repent and return to the ways of God, I fear what will happen to our nation!!!

I am blowing the trumpet in America now because we can no longer afford to turn a blind eye to all the evil operating in this nation, to the fact that we are a captured nation, ruled by Satan, and have become a dwelling place of demons and demonic strongholds. We are supposed to be bringing heaven to earth but we are allowing our enemies to bring hell to America. Our government is corrupt from top to bottom and our children are being destroyed from kindergarten to our universities while we attend church services every Sunday acting as if nothing is going wrong in America. We hear no preaching about our national sins, no message of repentance or living holy and righteous. Our day of testing is here and if we miss our day of visitation to repent or ignore it, judgment like we have never seen will come upon us in God’s timing!!!

Would you miss a dress rehearsal to your own wedding; dress rehearsals are very important? Dress rehearsals teach us to watch and prepares us to be ready for the reality that is to come in the future. In 33AD, the religious Scribes and Pharisees were having a dress rehearsal to sacrifice a lamb for Passover while at the exact same time across town, the reality of years of dress rehearsals were happening before them – The real Lamb of God was being crucified on a cross. They did not pay attention to their previous dress rehearsals because their erroneous religion lead them to deception and they missed their day of visitation of the real Lamb of God. Many people in our religious churches in America will miss the second coming of Jesus Christ because while practicing their false religion, they are being deceived and are not watching or getting ready for the reality of His coming!!! HATH GOD REALLY SAID? Yes, Jesus said, “Take heed no one deceives you…Watch and be ready.”

In America, we must not ignore the importance of our repentance before our Holy God. What a waste!!! God so loved that He provided salvation and instructions for living and maintaining a Republic but many in America are deceived, many are called but few chosen, and narrow is the gate and few who find it. Surely we are not so foolish and deceived to think elections and politicians will deliver us from this evil. It will be none other than those beloved who build ourselves up in the most holy faith, praying in the Holy Spirit, keeping ourselves in the love of God and looking for the mercy of our LORD Jesus Christ unto eternal life and “contending for our faith.” These are dangerous and perilous times. Decide now: As Coach Dave said, “Are you “ALL IN” with Jesus Christ until the end?”

Now to Him who is able to keep us from stumbling and to present us faultless before the presence of His glory with exceeding joy, to all in Christ, God bless, I remain His warrior and watchman, Glynn Adams (Thanks to Pastor Mark Biltz, Dr. Michael Lake, Rabbi Jason Sobel, Rabbi Eric E. Walker, Coach Dave, and to Jude, a bondservant of Jesus Christ and brother of James for their tremendous insights into the Word and biblical truths)

© 2022 Glynn Adams – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Glynn Adams: glynnadams@sbcglobal.net