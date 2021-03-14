By Butch Paugh

In Esther 4:14 , we read the account of a conversation being relayed back and forth between Esther and her stepfather Mordecai. Esther was confronted with having to make a “life-changing” decision. She knew that one choice could very well cost her her life. But she also knew that not making the right decision would not only eventually cost her her life, but also the lives of many thousands of her kinsmen. Although Esther knew that disobeying the “law” of the king could be a capital offense, she decided to follow Mordecai’s advice anyway. Mordecai simply reminded her that there is a sovereign God whose ultimate will shall be done when he stated to her, “and who knoweth whether thou art come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”

Folks, there can be no doubt, if you believe God’s Word, that is written in the scriptures in Revelations, chapter 19, verse 6, that “Alleluia: for the Lord God omnipotent reigneth.” As Ben Franklin stated in his speech on the occasion of our nation’s founding, “I have lived, sir, a long time; and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth, that God governs in the affairs of men.”

It seems that these two very important truths have all but been forgotten over the last century. The so-called “new age” spiritualism started bringing forth it’s damnable doctrines in the nineteenth century and it didn’t take long until it wormed it’s way into the public school system and immediately started destroying our children’s minds and souls. Probably, the most damning lie that came out of America’s turning her back on the true sovereign God that had brought forth what was to become the most free and most prosperous nation in all history, was the “theory of evolution”; and a theory is all it ever was! Not one true fact or piece of evidence has ever been brought forth to substantiate this “religious “belief! The simple discovery of DNA proves the fact of creation and a Divine Creator! Through the public “fool” system we have brought forth a generation of illiterate and greatly confused and misguided children. These children have now grown into adulthood and now pretty much run our society. And without the solid foundation that this nation was built on, Christ and His Word, we now have a nation that is self-destructing. We have a society that, as a whole, now believe in “chance” as the driving force that governs mankind. By chance, mankind evolved from “something”. No one seems to know for sure how life really started. By chance, a male and a female evolved and had intercourse and you were born. Yes, folks, it still does take a male and a female to reproduce! By chance, you were born simply to just exist until they die, and that’s the end. No one has any purpose to their lives, except the ones they have chosen! Seeing as how there is no Creator, no Sovereign God that reigns in the affairs of men, there is no true end “goal”. Just live until you die. Who cares what you do with your life. There are no moral absolutes, so do as you please. As the satanic bible, written by Allister Crawly says, “Do what thou wilt “shall be the whole of the law”.

But for those of us who have not become fools in our own conceit, who know for a certainty that there is a Creator with a plan for us and indeed, for all mankind, we know we have a true purpose for our lives!

We know what the people are that refuse to acknowledge God, (Ps. 14:1) and that God will ultimately get praise from their foolishness! Ps. 76:10

Now, let’s get back to the blessings to be brought out in this article.

What a blessing it is to know that all of us are important to the Sovereign plan of God. Christ Himself reminded us in Mt. 10:29-39 that even a sparrow doesn’t fall to the ground without God knowing of it. We can be assured that not one hair will fall from our head that our Father doesn’t know of. You can know that you were not born into this time in history by “chance”. You were preordained by a Sovereign Creator to be alive at this time with a “plan” for your life. The question my friends , is will you be used as a vessel of honor, or dishonor. II Tim. 2:20-21 Please choose wisely my friends! It is your choice! Do not be afraid to do what is right according to God’s Word and will.

You were born for such a time as this!

In Christ’s Service,

© 2021 Butch Paugh – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Butch Paugh: ctdm@hotmail.com