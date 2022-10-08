By Glynn Adams

October 8, 2022

The gift of Liberty was purchased for us with great sacrifice. The men and women at our founding understood that Liberty is a gift from God and that all God’s gifts are worth our every effort to protect and keep them. As American Citizens we must heed the warnings of history and make every effort to pass on the gift of Liberty to our future generations. God gives us the Liberty we enjoy. America was built with a purpose: to secure the blessings of Liberty for our posterity. (Sovereign Duty by Kris Anne Hall)

“For My people have committed two evils; they have forsaken Me, the fountain of living waters to hew for themselves cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water.” (Jeremiah 2:13)

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8) If you want to know what is going to happen to America, read the history of nations in the Bible, especially Israel. When you disobey the laws and ways of God then the same will happen in any nation. I can guarantee you based on the Word of God, unless America changes her false religious mindset, we are heading for sure destruction; because we are living in America today as it was in the days of Jeremiah.

What happened to Israel was real and is recorded in the Old Testament Book of Jeremiah and that which was written in those earlier times (Old Testament) were written for our instruction. HATH GOD REALLY SAID? Yes God has a witness to that in Romans 15:4 and 1 Corinthians 10:11!!! The same way God’s People in Jeremiah’s day ignored and wasted what God had given to them so are we in America. As a nation Israel suffered destruction and bondage and so will God do the same to us for our disobedience and religious ways.

The church Jesus is building in America is not for you to be disengaged from your current reality, and to separate you from the culture in which you live. In the American church, we have been lied to and deceived. We have been told that church is all about love, peace, comfort, at ease, and all about us and what we desire. But Christianity is all about obedience to our King, war, and controversy – God verses Satan, your flesh against the Spirit, evil against good, life or death, heaven or hell, blessed or cursed.

When you understand Christianity is a constant war against evil, then you will understand what is going on in this world and why you are under attack so much of the time!! When ungodly people speak lies against the truth of God, Christians are to defend against those lies with the truth of God’s Word. As for obedience, 1 John is clear that your obedience shows your level of love for our King and LORD!!!

While Christians in America should be seeking first and expanding the Kingdom of God, loving God with all our heart, body, and soul, obeying our LORD, and being relevant in our culture and nation, we are playing religious games that is costing us our liberty and freedom that has led us into judgment and tyranny. God, who is the same yesterday, today, and forever, is doing to America what He did to Israel in Jeremiah’s day. Like Israel, we ignore the judgments of God and refuse to repent.

Our Founding Fathers warned us that our Constitution was made for a virtuous, righteous, and responsible people but that means nothing to us today. Our desire is to practice our religion for ourselves while we bow a knee to evil. One day “we the people” will cross the line with God, just like Israel did in Jeremiah’s day. As in Jeremiah’s day, God has already raised up an enemy in America to carry out the fall of religious and disobedient America. Of course, because of our Biblical ignorance, our lack of discernment, our deception, our pride, our rebellion, and false religion will not allow us to see this or believe this!!

Do you realize that most pastors and church members in America do not have a clue what is going on in this nation?!! Evil men in America are, using the Marxist Ideology, conspiring against God and His anointed to rid this nation of all vestiges of Christianity, the laws of God, our freedoms, and bring us into tyranny and slavery. These evil men such as the Council on Foreign Relations, the Illuminati, Luciferians, and other demonic occults such as Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum are working diligently to bring down this nation to be ruled by the New World Order and antichrist spirit. They have hijacked the Democratic Party which have become their useful idiots as Marx called them.

These demonic occults are doing all this openly in this nation and our Pastors and Christians can’t see this evil going on before them. One third of the ministry of Jesus was dealing with Satan and his powers of darkness and His followers are to walk as He walked. In Ephesians 2:8-10 says we are saved by grace and through faith not of works so we have nothing to boast about. We are His workmanship created in Christ Jesus for good works that we should walk in them – in those good works. If you can’t see that resisting evil is part of Jesus’ good works that His followers are to do also then you are deceived and blind and you need to repent before God and receive His grace through faith to get saved!!! I tell you this: Right now the Democratic Party in America will fare better at the judgment than religious pastors and church members in their religious systems and denominations!!!

The greatest enemy in a nation is false pastors and an apostate church. They withhold the truth of God’s Word and allow others to pervert God’s laws and ways. Religious people remain silent against the lies of Satan and do not speak truth so evil prevails in the nation. Deceived people who claim to be followers of Christ are the greatest destroyers of a nation – period!!! As a deceived person, they help Satan accomplish victory against the LORD and His anointed in a nation.

It is pure evil to remain silent in the face of evil. It is pure evil to refuse to resist Satan and his evil ways in a nation. It is pure evil to ignore evil that is manifesting itself in a nation. It is pure evil to allow Satan to capture and overtake our nation. It is pure evil to allow Satan to rule over our nation rather than God. It is pure evil to allow our nation to become a dwelling place of demons. It is pure evil to allow a wicked and evil government to continue in our nation without opposition.

It is evil to have been given Liberty and Freedom and to value God’s gift so lightly. It is evil for allowing tyrant leaders to steal from us our gifts from God. It is evil to ignore evil and refuse to resist evil overtaking our nation. It is evil to tolerate evil. It is evil what we are doing to the future of our children and grandchildren. It is evil to hate God and the things of God; “Those who hate the Lord would pretend obedience to Him; and their time of punishment would be forever.” (Psalm 81:15 NASB) HATH GOD REALLY SAID?!!!

It is pure evil if your pastor is not preaching on Liberty and Freedom as well as disobedience, false religion, tyranny, and repentance today, He is not hearing the Spirit nor listening to God. It is pure evil when false pastors and fake Christians have reduced the church of Jesus Christ to mere religious theater and entertainment.

If ever a nation needs to repent before a holy God it is those who claim to be followers of Christ in America.

But we must repent before God on Biblical terms that we are deceived and blind. We must get a sense of the enormity of our guilt, a sense of the enormity of our crime, a sense of the enormity of our insult against Deity, a sense of our rebellion and disobedience against God, a sense of God’s righteousness, of His holiness, of His justice, the justice of His wrath and anger and fall on our face in brokenness and repent!!!!.

If we will obey God and go to the battlefield in our nation, God will show up and give us the victory. We each have a purpose and spiritual responsibility as Christians and citizens and we must fulfill these while we are on this earth. Not only must we operate on the knowledge and wisdom of God that is in the Word of God but we must also learn what is in our Constitution and Bill of Rights and operate on that as well!!! You will quickly find out We the People have been deceived, lied to, and betrayed by our elected officials and false pastors in this nation.

Several weeks ago, Lex Greene wrote a great article in NewsWithViews.com on our Constitution and Bill of Rights. Did you realize, as Lex Greene says in his article, “We never did have any Rights beyond those we are willing to fight and die for. Our Founding documents tell us what our Rights are, but it is up to us to enforce them.” It is very difficult for citizens of this nation to fully realize that “We the People” can enforce our Constitution and Bill of Rights but we can only do this if we know and understand these Founding Documents.

God says in Hosea 4:6 that My people are destroyed when they lack knowledge. It is your responsibility to get knowledge of the Bible and Constitution. Here are some examples: Most people today in America think that our Founders made the Central or Federal Government supreme over the States. That is a lie from the pits of hell. Our Founders viewed the states as sovereign nations equal to Great Britain, Spain, or France. The colonies were declared in the Declaration of Independence to be Free and Independent States and they had full power to levy war, conclude peace, contract alliances, establish commerce and to do all other acts and things which Independent States may of right do. So these sovereign, Independent and Free States existed prior to the establishment of a central or federal government in this nation.

As Madison said the central or federal government would take care of “external objects such as war, peace, negotiations, and foreign commerce. Foreign nations who wanted to trade with the United States, the central or federal government would act in the States’ interest and this allowed the colonies to deal with one treaty rather than thirteen. The States existed prior to the central or federal government. The federal or central government is a creation of the States. All power given to the federal or central government is “delegated power from the States” as stated in Article X and its power is very limited!!!

The framers considered it an absolute absurdity to think that the federal or central government acting outside of the Constitutional Charter for even a moment could be considered legitimate and binding upon the sovereign States. We have been deceived folks!!! Our Founders would turn over in their graves if they saw what has happened to this nation with a delegated power like the federal or central government dictating to the States what they must do. America is being destroyed and we are losing our rights given to us by God because her citizens have been dumb down and deceived and they lack knowledge of our Constitution and the Word of God.

The Federal Reserve is illegal. The Constitution says the House will coin and print money. Again, we are being destroyed and our nation is captured by evil men who do not have our best interest. The Federal Reserve is a debt- based system and God’s Word says that debt is a curse of Satan!!! Again, destruction because we do not know the Constitution and the Word of God!!! Where was the church when this was illegally passed at midnight on Christmas Eve in 1912 with a minimum forum?

Article I of the Constitution states all lawmaking authority is assigned to Congress alone so anything that is not properly legislated by Congress is not a “law” at all. Also, Congress is prohibited from enacting any law which is “repugnant” to the Constitution or Bill of Rights.”

“Article II of the Constitution assigns very limited administrative authority to the Presidency. The Executive Branch has no lawmaking authority whatsoever. Executive Orders are limited to administrative orders only, necessary to the execution of law.”

“Article III of the Constitution assigns the limited duties and authorities of the Judicial Branch. Judicial has no lawmaking authority whatsoever. Court opinions and decisions are not “law.” As we see all the time, court opinions and decisions are regularly overturned.”

“Unfortunately, for more than a hundred years now, British Common Law trained “legal experts” have conned the American people in order to empower themselves in direct violation of Constitutional Law. In the 1940s, American Law Schools shifted focus away from teaching Constitutional Law, instead teaching British Common Law, often referred to as “precedence and procedure.” British Common Law is also referred to as “the Law of Commons,” and it allows courts to essentially invent government policy under laws not passed by Congress, which means “deprivation of Rights under color of law.” (Lex Greene NewsWithViews.com article September 10, 2022)

DO YOU UNDERSTAND WHAT HAS HAPPENED IN OUR NATION? While we have been asleep and deceived, evil and wicked politicians and Globalists have infiltrated this nation and changed our government and our Republic. We have allowed ourselves to be dumb down and deceived and we have not been attentive citizens to our Republic. Because we have followed false pastors and false religious systems, we have been led to not take a stand and fight back against this evil. As a result, by default, we have surrendered our rights under our Constitution and the Word of God, our nation has been captured, we are being ruled by Satan and not God, we have become a dwelling place of demons, and we now live under a dictatorship and tyranny!!! We are in a spiritual war and we best get on a war footing in the Body of Christ.

Wakeup America!!! We are further down the road to a complete demonic Globalists takeover of our nation than we realize. I warn you that no one is coming to rescue us – no nation or God. It is up to each of us, under laws of God’s dominion, His Name, His authority, His power, His Word, and His full armor He gave to us, and under the leadership of the Holy Spirit, we are to defend, secure, and willing to die for our freedom and liberty God gave to us!!! We must repent of our gross sin against God for following false pastors and religious systems and forsake them!!! God bless each American during our decision time, I remain His warrior and watchman, Glynn Adams. (Thanks to Lex Greene and His article and Sovereign Duty by Kris Anne Hall)

