By Pastor Glynn Adams

August 30, 2022

Are you growing as weary reading about disobedient and rebellious religious systems in America as I am writing about them? I’m not talking about perfection here but basic obedience and commitment to a sovereign King and following His way. Many of us in the thousands have left these traditional, denominational, Luciferian religious systems in America. Jesus is only building one church in America so someone has to adjust. We are so divided but if two cannot agree on spiritual things, the Bible says they cannot walk together. Can a nation reach the point of no return to where God leaves them to their devices? Has America reached the point of no return?

According to Hebrews 10:26-31, we have trampled underfoot the Son of God, we have regarded as unclean the blood of the covenant and we have insulted the Spirit of Grace. Our sin before a Holy God is we have failed to realize the sacredness of the sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross!! This sin is worse than rebellion; it is a wounding of the love of Jesus!!! As Hebrews 10 states, “For if we go on sinning willfully after receiving the knowledge of the truth, there no longer remains a sacrifice for sins but a certain terrifying expectation of judgment and the fury of a fire which will consume….” HATH GOD REALLY SAID? Oh, God really doesn’t mean that!!! Does He? Last time I looked we are under a terrifying judgment and, according to Hebrews 12:26-27, the shaking has begun in America and the majority who claim to follow Christ in America have not even moved to repentance to change their wicked ways.

As a learner, I don’t have it all together but I am following the ways of Christ. If I fail, I repent, ask forgiveness, and move on. As a watchman, I am sounding the alarm to everyone in America and I really don’t care who is offended. All of us had better give God some sign here on earth we are serious about what is going on. Hell has moved into America on our watch and too many who claim to follow Christ are apathetic and oblivious to what is happening in our nation. God is clear; we are to resist evil and have influence in this nation. We have neither. God gave us dominion and we are to fix anything that goes wrong in our nation using the authority and power God has given to us. God will show up at the battlefield when we show up but too many refuse to engage. We are acting more stupid then a bag of rocks. The consequences of our sins of disobedience and apathy are evident as we are a captured nation, ruled by evil, and we have become a dwelling place of demons with all authority and power from God available to us and many refuse to use it. Most have no fear of God whatsoever!!!

God has the plan that is explained in the Word of God from Genesis to Revelation. It is a flow that has been written by many writers covering thousands of years and is in perfect unity with God. We do well to get in on the plan and obey the King’s plan. Jesus has the plan for the church, “I will build My church.” We must allow Jesus to build the church but we have allowed Constantine and man to build the church in America. Too many in America are not willing to listen to an honest and rigorous appraisal of the contemporary church in America. I have tried and it has proven too offensive to those who listened. We must be daring enough to bring every practice under the scrutiny of Biblical revelation. Because we have refused to bring scrutiny on the way we do church in America, our churches have become corrupt and ineffective.

We are in a mess. With our disobedience, rebellion, and apathy along with the uncertainty of how these end times are going to be played out, we are entering uncharted waters. The Scriptures are clear – God’s plan and pattern leads to life on this earth and eternal life with God. Religious church systems who ignore evil has a way that seems right to them but leads to death and an eternity in hell!! Too many in America who claim to follow Christ but have chosen poorly when they follow the plan of some pastor or denomination rather than depending entirely on the plan and pattern of God clearly defined in the Holy Scriptures!!!

From Genesis to Revelation, the battle rages everyday between good and evil, between the Spirit of Truth and the Father of Lies, between the true prophets and the false prophets, between the Christ and the antichrist and between our flesh and spirit. As believers our struggle is not against flesh and blood but against rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places (Ephesians 6:12). Christians wake up every day in enemy territory. In American Religion, we ignore and fear spiritual warfare, demons, and how we are to deal with them and we can’t afford to ignore or fear them any longer. Today, most Pastors and those who claim Christ are silent while America is systemically being dismantled by evil men. As Pastor Dietrich Bonhoffer said during World War II when the church was silent against Hitler. “Silence in the face of evil is in itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak; not to act is to act.”

Sometime in the early 1900s, Satan was roaming to and fro on the earth and passing over America he noticed that American Christians were turning to religion and had become apathetic, asleep, and deceived. America was experiencing an industrial revolution. The dollars were flowing and an abundance of things were going on in America. Christians and citizens were enjoying the fruit of their labor chasing the good life. Satan and his demonic hordes were well aware that a nation that obeyed and followed God, it is impossible to dismantle. However, so-called Christians in America were following the world system; not the plan and pattern of God. Soon America was no longer ruled by God but by Satanic and demonic occults.

America stopped following God and His ways and we refuse to resist the evil before us so now we are dying – a slow and painful death. As the late Russian Christian Alexander Solzhenitsyn said before his death, “To destroy a people, you must first sever their roots.” This country has been transformed into a place unrecognizable – a place plagued by drugs, poverty, pornography, crime, lawlessness, and violence – all by design. Our American work ethic has been changed to “give me.” There is no faith that unites us. Most citizens do not understand their government at all. There is no history that grounds us because it has been rewritten. More people depend on the government than work. American unity and sense of patriotism has given way to division and to those pushing their ideology. All the while, most who claim to follow Christ in America are asleep, apathetic and just don’t care!!!

The demise of America is caused by a disobedient and apathetic religious system and false pastors. The instruments Satan is using is a group of demonic aristocrats who sought the riches of this world and to establish a globalist’s government. These demonic aristocrats were successful because those who claim to be the people of God in America are not resisting this systematic dismantling of America. These citizens, living the life of comfort and ease, turned this nation over to the politicians who were under the yoke of the wealthy cabal, developed a secret, stealth-shadow government that has been ruling America behind the scene for years. Wealthy bankers such as the Rothschild Family, and J. P. Morgan provided the money and agenda’ whose goal was to dissolve nation sovereignty and national law under an institution with global jurisdiction.

At the same time, wealthy steel magnate Andrew Carnegie set up his foundation to use its cash to control America’s educational and political institutions. He also provided the blueprint for the formation of a shadow government that was to rule over America. Carnegie knew that a global government required social engineering so he established in 1905, the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching (CFAT) to gain control of America’s educational system. By 1909, CFAT was the national unofficial accrediting agency for colleges and universities and it possessed the power to create the curricula. Since Carnegie was an Anglophile, a freemason, a practitioner of the occult, avowed socialists, an agnostic, a globalist, most of our universities throughout America began to reflect his ideology and beliefs.

In 1905, wealthy John D. Rockefeller, Sr. established the General Education Board (GEB). In no time at all, the GEB was working in tandem with the CFAT to develop standardized curricula with standardized text books for all American children. It was at this time that the Rockefeller Foundation was formed. The demonic occults rule America; not the people. Church is silent!!! [See: “Enemies Within The Church“]

The American religious community sat by and watched John D. Rockefeller, Jr. maintained a close relationship with Carnegie and the Fosdick brothers while he initiated a policy of funding seminaries that complied with the dictates of Higher Criticism (some parts of the Bible are not true) and the debunking of the New Testament, a new breed of ministers who believed neither the account of the resurrection nor the divinity of Jesus was unleashed on the American people.

Almost all of Christianity in America can best be described as convenient, comfortable, at ease in Zion, and avoid controversy at all cost. Don’t offend anyone, easy believism, be user friendly, and by all means be “positive.” When you come to God in ease and comfort, empty handed, you bring God nothing and you get nothing spiritually. That is not true Christianity and in America, we have the fruit to prove it.

We must separate ourselves from those who are fake followers of Christ and false pastors. We must expose them for who they are. Jesus did this with all religious people he encountered. We can no longer tolerate this scam in those who claim to follow Christ. All of us have a lot of changing to do – every time we hear a lie by these evil globalists and we remain silent rather than countering the lie with the truth, evil wins. This is how we got in this spiritual mess. We are losing this war and our nation and we must not allow the Globalists to control the language. This evil ideology has told us what we can or cannot say and we kept silent; hence they have controlled our speech. As believers in Christ, we have a right to say what the Bible says – this is contending for the faith. When they silence us, evil is controlling the gospel. When they lie, we are to speak the truth and when we fail to do so, we are guilty of believing their lies. We must contend for our faith!!! We must become vocal and get outside our church buildings and openly take a stand against this evil overtaking our nation!!!

What a joy and privilege to be a follower of Christ and the Kingdom of God in these exciting days in America – the whole world coming apart, we are in a war for our survival, Jesus has the plan and pattern and His true followers have the power, authority, and answer in Jesus Christ!!! What an opportunity to bring glory to God!!! God bless His faithful and obedient followers, I remain His warrior and watchman, Glynn Adams (Thanks to “The Killing of Uncle Sam” by Pastor Rodney Howard-Brown and Paul L. Williams and “The Marketing of Evil” by David Kuelian, various books on the Kingdom of God by Myles Munroe, Coach Dave Live broadcast 8-24-22)

