By Glynn Adams

November 6, 2022

We must get in on the plan of God because we can see what man’s plans and church has done to America and her citizens!!! Jesus is clear in John 15:4-5, 7-8, “Abide in Me, and I in you as the branch cannot bear fruit of itself unless it abides in the vine, neither can you, unless you abide in Me. I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him bears much fruit for without Me you can do nothing. ……If you abide in Me, and My words abide in you, you will ask what you desire and it shall be done for you. By this My Father is glorified that you bear much fruit so you will be My disciples”

America has become a hub for demons and false religion. Jesus said in Mathew 16:13-20, “I will build My Ekkelsia (assembly or congregation of people who will be just like Me on this earth and they will be My sons and disciples that will reflect My nature and My ways to the world.”)

The church system that man has built in America with pulpits and sermons, etc. and none of it has any Biblical basis whatsoever. The assembly that Jesus built is demonstrated in the Book of Acts. Those disciples had the power of the Holy Spirit, one another – not just one another but a fellowship with one another and in one accord, the memory of Jesus and His Words and someone’s house to meet in. Church today that we attend is no way what Jesus had in mind in Matthew 16.

As a matter of fact, the purpose and goal of Jesus coming to this earth was to communicate His ideas and concepts from His mind to our mind. That is why we renew our mind (Romans 12:2) with the washing of the water of the Word to remove our ideas from our mind so we can receive His ideas in our mind. “Let this mind be in you which is in Christ Jesus.” (Philippines 2:5) The King’s Word is law; it contains His ideas and we are to embrace them and to obey them and we have no opinion or private interpretation!!!

So what did God have in mind when He created man and placed him on this physical earth? It was God’s idea to share His invisible Kingdom Government in Heaven with His offspring, which He called mankind and sons, and to give to them His nature and characteristics so they would extend His invisible Kingdom Government to the Physical realm called earth. It is called the Kingdom of God.

In Genesis 1:26, “Then God said, ‘Let us make man in Our image, in our likeness, and let them (let mankind) rule (have dominion) over the fish of the sea and the birds of the air, over the livestock, over all the earth and over all the creatures that move along the ground.” Notice here that God did not intend for man to rule over man. This statement is the first declaration of God’s intent for you and me, and encompasses the total purpose, assignment, potential, passion, and design of man as an entity.

The second declaration of God’s intent for you and me as sons of God was to extend His rule, His will, and nature from heaven to earth. His desire was to manifest His glorious character, wisdom, righteous judgments, and purposes in the earth realm through the administrative leadership of His sons on earth. Man was created with the gifts and divine nature when he is born from above to execute God’s will on the earth.

The ultimate goal of God the Creator was to colonize earth with the ways of heaven and establish it as a visible territory of the invisible Kingdom of God. His purpose was to have His will done and the heavenly kingdom come to earth just as it is in heaven. The Bible says that in the fullness of time Jesus came to earth. The fullness brought Rome to power so He did not have to explain Kingdom in detail to the people because they were under the rule of Caesar’s Roman kingdom and knew exactly how it operated.

Caesar would extend his territory by sending a governor to a region to colonize that region to become a Roman Colony that would reflect the character and will of Caesar. That is exactly what Jesus did when He came to earth. He established His Kingdom, taught His disciples all about the Kingdom of God, character in the Kingdom, conduct in the Kingdom and ministry in the Kingdom. Jesus later sent them out to make disciples and to colonize that region to be ruled by the character and will of God. That mandate has not changed today while we continue to ignore it!!!

In the Kingdom of God in America, Jesus does not send out a governor like the Roman Empire did. He has the church – sons and daughters of God. God gave us power, all authority which means we have the full backing of God in heaven with us. What is the purpose or mission of the church in America?. We are Ambassadors of the Kingdom of God. We represent the government of the Kingdom. We represent heaven on earth – we are to bring the will of God, the character of God, the ways of God, the morality of God and to train and equip them to bring this Kingdom of God to earth as it is in heaven. One only has to look at the foolishness we are doing in church today to see how far from the will of God we are in America.

The first thing Jesus did after the wilderness experience was to proclaim, “Repent the Kingdom of God is at hand.” (Matthew 4:17) Change your ways, the way you think, think Kingdom, it is here. Then in Luke 4:43, Jesus said, “I must preach the Kingdom of God to the other cities also because for this purpose I have been sent.” HATH GOD REALLY SAID?!!! Yes He did and that is our purpose and mission also in America. To proclaim the Kingdom of God by bringing His will in heaven to earth. Jesus is clear, “Seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness. Pray like this, Thy Kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is done in heaven. HATH GOD REALLY SAID? Yes, and we have ignored it. We attend church instead!!

Christians, we have a mandate from Jesus to be on a mission to represent God on earth. If you do not know your mission and purpose, you will do all kind of things but not the right things. Satan will give us good things so we will not do the right things. Present the Kingdom of God which is the rule of God!!! Today, most Christians in America are ruled by Doctrine of Demons and not God.

Are you a testimony of God and His Kingdom wherever you go – a testimony to government, medical, or all parts of culture or whoever you encounter? Jesus gave a mission to the church. Matthew 28:18-20. “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. (You have my back I have your back) Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you and lo, I am with you always even to the end of the age.”

Are you making disciples of Jesus Christ and His kingdom of God? Are you teaching them to observe all things that He has commanded us? You are the teacher, you are to be exercising dominion. To dominate the situation for the Kingdom sake –the rule of God? The Kingdom is all about influence. So is the kingdom of Satan. Who is influencing our nation today? God or Satan? Satan is influencing America today

That is to our shame!!! Do you realize that influence is more potent than power. Jesus said the Kingdom is like yeast. Put a dab in and it will spread all over. We have not done this. All we do is go to a building, our form of godliness playground, then go home. In our deception and disobedience, we feel our spiritual mission and purpose is accomplished. In reality, we are an abomination to God and we have the fruit, the rule of Satan, we are a captured nation, and we have become a dwelling place for demons and their manifestations to prove it!!!!!

The true church is God’s agency on this earth to bring the Kingdom to all nations. Jesus did not come to earth to establish a religion called Christianity but for the church to be God’s agency to bring the Kingdom of God to rule in the earth and to exert influence on people to the ways and character of God. The church is the training agency for the Kingdom of God and for reigning on this earth. Teach dominion, teach people how to rule under God’s laws. The church is designed to equip the believer in their area of ignorance.

Ephesians 4:11, the pastors are to be training and equipping people to be in the image and likeness of Christ. Church is to be the express image of Jesus Christ. Train you to act like Christ. YOU ARE THE STANDARD OF CHRIST!!! The church is God’s boots on the ground to represent the government of the Kingdom of God on this earth and to bring the will of God in heaven down to earth. To reflect the will and character of God on this earth.

Do not waste your time with religious and denomination people. Their mindset is on their religion and what Jesus can do for them. Jesus said in Matthew 13, they have not been given to know the mystery of the Kingdom. They have no understanding, cannot see, cannot hear, and will not read or act on the Word of God. They are deceived and do not know they are deceived. That is religion and doctrine of demons!!! Jesus and John called the religious a brood of vipers for a reason. Jesus warned His disciples of the leaven (the teachings) of the religious leaders. He said beware of false prophets who look like sheep but are ravenous wolves. They are deadly and you will lose your life in God if you follow them!!!

Repent of our sins, be humble, seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, be obedient, committed, submissive, faithful, and show total allegiance, God can restore what we have allowed the canker worm to steal. Like Adam and Eve, we are eating from the Tree of Knowledge of good and evil and we have lost our spiritual connection to God. There is no plan of God outside the Kingdom of God and a living and obedient Body of Christ. We must have both. There is no power and authority of God outside of the Kingdom of God.

If God gives us a plan I suspect we would not carry it out. We don’t obey God now. Our children are being destroyed in these public schools and our culture and if thousands of parents refuse to engage the School Boards because of intimidation then they won’t carry out God’s plan if He gave them one! It took over 60 years for us to get in this spiritual mess and there are no quick fixes to defeat this evil overtaking our nation. I don’t think the average Christian in America has any idea of the level of obedience, commitment, submission, faithfulness and allegiance that is required by Jesus to be His disciple. None!!!

We have been lied to that church and Christianity are peaceful, comfortable, easy-going, no controversy while Jesus has been honest with us from the beginning – you will be hated, persecuted, I send you out as lambs among wolvers and people will say all manner of evil against you on account of Me..

We are in one big spiritual mess in this nation. We have been lied to, we have lied, and we have been so disobedient and neglectful of our spiritual responsibilities in this nation. We have no fear of God and we ignore and neglect Scriptures at will. But Jesus will one day have us give an account of what we did or did not do with what He has given to us while on this earth. It will be a fearful and frightful time for the average Christian in America standing before Him!!!

We just don’t seem to see the urgency of the hour before us and the dangerous and perilous times before us!!! When we continue to be disobedient and continue to sin willfully, what we don’t realize is we then become adversaries to God. “For if we sin willfully after we have received the knowledge of the truth, there no longer remains a sacrifice for sins but a certain fearful expectation of judgment and fiery indignation which devour the adversaries.” Read the rest of Hebrews 10:28-31 and you will see it is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.

God has the plan but He is calling His Body in America to a higher level of discipleship and supernatural living. For those believers who have learned the disciplines in being true disciples’ of Christ, God will trust you with His supernatural power, gifts, and wisdom. In addition, those who are submitting themselves to learn the disciplines of Jesus Christ, God will entrust a greater measure of His Spirit and will enable His true Remnant Church to seek first His Kingdom, to be His Ambassadors of His Kingdom of God and to represent the government of the Kingdom to bring His will, His character, His ways, and His morality on earth as it is in heaven.

We are so ignorant and deceived that we do not realize that no one, including Jesus, is coming to bail us out in America as God has given us dominion and what we allowed to go wrong in our nation, we will have to fix using His Name, His power, His authority, His Word, and His spiritual weapons!!!. Jesus will show up at the battlefield if we, in obedience, will first show up!!!

Did you ever just sit down and ponder in your American culture religious and deceived mind and ask why the disciples of Jesus, except one, died at the hand of Caesar in the First Century? It wasn’t because they met and had fellowship in some house. Those obedient disciples representing the Ekkelsia that Jesus Christ built were outside in those dangerous areas of the Roman kingdom influencing and making disciples with the Kingdom of God message in Caesar’s kingdom and, those new Roman Christians were influencing and making disciples in Caesar’s kingdom and he would not tolerate it, and he killed them.

As you ponder this in your comfortable “safe zones” in America as you play religious games while our nation has been captured by Satan, we are ruled by Satan, and our nation has become a dwelling place of demons and millions are being destroyed by demonic manifestations and ministry and you sat on your ass in America, in disobedience, claiming you are a Christian, waiting on the rapture, and on your way to heaven, you are grossly deceived. To be a follower of Jesus Christ is all about total obedience to Him and His Word and not on church attendance. If you believe that church attendance will get you to heaven, you are deceived and you have not read your Bible, and you are in for a rude awakening as you stand before God one day!!! The way of Jesus is narrow and difficult and few find it. (Matthew 7:14)

I’m not trying to be cute and cruel, but thank God someone told you the truth before it is too late. Rebuke that demonic American religious spirit and embrace the LORD Jesus and His Kingdom message and get out into this nation and be a witness of the Kingdom of God and stand against this evil in our nation!!! How important is the Kingdom to Jesus? “And this gospel (the good news) of the Kingdom will be preached in all the world as a witness to all nations and then the end will come.” (Matthew 24:14) HATH GOD REALLY SAID? You bet – He said “seek” first the Kingdom and “preach” this good news in all the world!!!

God bless, I remain His warrior and watchman, Glynn Adams (Thanks to the late Myles Munroe and his awesome knowledge of the Kingdom of God, the late David Wilkerson, Pastor Paul McGuire and so many other great pastors and God’s grace from whom I learned the truth)

