If you are unfamiliar with my latest columns on this nightmare, please go to my archives. This time my letter isn’t to the Health & Safety committees in our state legislature, but to my GOP governor, Greg Abbott.

You need to do the same, just tailor my letter to your governor. Send a copy to members of a science or health safety committee in your legislature if you’ve been writing them as I have been doing for over two months. Samples of those letters are in my archives.

April 28, 2021

Governor Greg Abbott

Austin, TX

CF: Chairwomen Health & Safety committees, Rep. Stephanie Klick, Sen. Louis Kolkhorst, Rep. Jacey Jetton, Rep. Tom Oliverson, Sen. Charles Perry and Sen. Dawn Buckingham

Dear Gov. Abbott:

You must stop all vaccinations in this state. More Americans have now died after getting one of those experimental shots being passed off as vaccines than ALL vaccines combined over the past 15 years.

Newly confirmed through VAERS (Vaccinate Adverse Events Reporting System): Mother received a Pfiser “vaccine” at work. Mother breast feeds 5-MONTH old baby. Baby develops rash, fever, off to the ER. Blood analysis revealed highly elevated liver enzymes. Perfectly healthy baby with no allergies or anything else dead within 24 hours.

Two days after the ghouls at the CDC decided Johnson & Johnson’s “vaccine” is safe to continue shooting up victims, confirmed, the first man this time in the SF Bay Area developed blood clots and hospitalized. He’s lucky to be alive.

The number of victims who’ve developed life-threatening blood clots is now up to 16 with 3 dead. The dead have names, governor. They’re not just statistics.

Confirmed: 5,800 Americans get coronavirus after receiving two doses of vaccines, 74 dead

You need to read the enclosed letter to the committee members above. Myself and others have requested the two committees (House & Senate) open investigations which is explained in my letter.

VAERS is weeks behind in reporting. The number of dead, maimed for life and all the rest will continue to rise. The same thing is going on over in Europe.

Vaccination centers around the country are closing because the American people are getting the truth and refuse to become guinea pigs. Lawsuits are already filed because a PCR test does NOT test for any virus. It’s fraud to claim otherwise. The number of cases in Texas based on a PCR test is a manufactured lie.

Americans being forced to take one of those lethal cocktails are NOT being told they are experimental drugs. Under federal law they MUST be told. None of those “vaccines” are FDA approved.

This should NOT be happening. Samantha Wise, a mother of five in Conway, Arkansas was fired March 3, 2021, from her job. Her employer made mandatory all employees get one of those experimental shots, she declined. They canned her.

Former Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer on Experimental COVID Injections: “I Have Absolutely no Doubt that we are in the Presence of Evil” – Dr. Mike Yeadon

“I’m well aware of the global crimes against humanity being perpetrated against a large proportion of the world’s population. I feel great fear, but I’m not deterred from giving expert testimony to multiple groups of able lawyers like Rocco Galati in Canada and Reiner Fuellmich in Germany. I have absolutely no doubt that we are in the presence of evil (not a determination I’ve ever made before in a 40-year research career) and dangerous products.”

I doubt one could consider Dr. Mike Yeadon an anti-vaxxer.

Israelis Cry Out to the World to Stop Mandatory COVID Injections as Lawsuit is Filed in International Criminal Court Over Nuremberg Code Violation, March 22, 2021

“The entire world is watching in horror as death rates have skyrocketed in Israel since the Israeli government brokered a secret deal with Pfizer to inject the entire population with their experimental COVID shots, which are now being mandated as a condition to participate in society.

“The Anshe Ha-Emet (People of the Truth) fellowship — comprising Israeli doctors, lawyers, campaigners and concerned citizens — complained to the ICC prosecutor at the Hague, accusing the government of conducting a national “medical experiment” without first seeking “informed consent.”

“When the heads of the Ministry of Health as well as the prime minister presented the vaccine in Israel and began the vaccination of Israeli residents, the vaccinated were not advised, that, in practice, they are taking part in a medical experiment and that their consent is required for this under the Nuremberg Code,” the Anshe Ha-Emet suit states.

“Tel Aviv-based firm A. Suchovolsky & Co. Law argues that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s agreement with Pfizer and Netanyahu’s own admission make it clear that Israel’s warp-speed vaccination campaign “is indeed a medical experiment and that this was the essence of the agreement.”

“The complaint has now been accepted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), and will be considered.”

Look it up: Canadian Doctor Defies Gag Order and Tells the Public How the Moderna COVID Injections Killed and Permanently Disabled Indigenous People in His Community, Health Impact News

I fully realize the difficulty in taking a stand but the millions of Americans who now know the truth will hold governors and lawmakers responsible for not stopping the carnage. This is just the beginning. It’s what happens to the human body down the road 1-2 years. Once a person gets one of those experimental shots there’s no going back.

The death toll as of this date is 3,486, an increase of 1,249 dead Americans in just 13 days. You need to start checking the data on the VAERS web site.

You must stop all vaccinations in this state. They are not effective and they sure as heck are not safe.

Cordially,

Devvy Kidd

The letter I included to Gov. Abbott is here.

As I said in my last column: It’s time to really raise hell (non-violently, of course) with state lawmakers and governors: Stop giving those experimental gene editing technology shots to residents in our state. He who shouts the loudest gets heard.

