January 2, 2022

America is drowning in debt not just individually but the government can’t seem to stop spending. The waste in government is shocking, to say the least. It seems to be in every area of government. In an interview by Jim Jordon concerning the CDC, the NIAID, and the NIH we find that the budget for the CDC is $9 billion. NIAID has a budget of $6 billion and the NIH has a budget of $42-43 billion. There are about 31,000 employees at the CC and NIH but in all of that, they have never done a study on natural immunity. Most of these studies are done overseas primarily by Israel. Their studies show that natural immunity is about twenty-seven times more effective than any form of a vaccine. One would think that if natural immunity is that effective we should spend a good portion of that $58 billion on studies about natural immunity. But the problem is natural immunity doesn’t make Big Pharma any money. Vaccines do. Follow the money.

The government also wastes an unbelievable amount of money on stuff that should be left to private industry. There also seems to be no sense nor accountability for some of the spending government does. In a report from 2009: The Pentagon recently spent $998,798 shipping two 19-cent washers from South Carolina to Texas and $293,451 sending an 89-cent washer from South Carolina to Florida.[2] I’m a big fan of our military but this is ridiculous. They seem to have a blank check sometimes for certain items. A GAO audit found that 95 Pentagon weapons systems suffered from a combined $295 billion in cost overruns.[3]

We’ve all heard about the infamous ‘earmarks’ our members of Congress slip into a spending bill. These are pet projects for members of Congress in their districts that help get them re-elected. Despite trillion-dollar deficits, last year’s 10,160 earmarks included $200,000 for a tattoo removal program in Mission Hills, California; $190,000 for the Buffalo Bill Historical Center in Cody, Wyoming; and $75,000 for the Totally Teen Zone in Albany, Georgia.[4]

This corruption goes far beyond just money. We have learned that the largest contributor to autism is a product called glyphosate which is the main ingredient in agent orange, heavily used in Viet Nam in the 1960s and 1970s, but it is the main ingredient in the weed killer Roundup. Another 25%, the interaction of toxic exposures and genetic factors is thought to be causative.14,15 In 2012, scientists identified 10 chemicals suspected of causing learning disabilities and ASD:16

Of these, glyphosate is a top suspect17,18 for the simple reason that exposure to it is so widespread. Research19 published in 2019 found women exposed to 11 commonly used pesticides — including glyphosate — during pregnancy have a higher risk of having a child diagnosed with autism.

Pregnant women who lived within a 2,000-meter (1.24 miles) radius of a highly-sprayed area were 10% to 16% more likely to have children diagnosed with autism than those who lived farther away. As reported by Time:20

“When they looked at diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder that also came with intellectual disabilities, they found on average 30% higher rates among children who were exposed to the pesticides while in utero. Exposure in the first year of life increased the risk of autism by up to 50% compared to those not exposed to certain pesticides.”[5]

Keep in mind the government, the FDA, and the EPA, have approved the use of this product on the food we eat! We stopped using DDT because of the negative effects on birds and animals but we’ve ignored the effect of this deadly chemical that is put on AND in our food. The team – led by Paul Winchester, medical director of the neonatal intensive care unit at the Franciscan St. Francis Health System and professor of clinical pediatrics at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, Ind. – found glyphosate residues in 90 percent of the women, and high levels of those residues appeared to correlate with shortened pregnancies and below-average birth weights adjusted for age. The findings alarmed the researchers because such babies are at increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and lower cognitive abilities. “Gestational age maximizes the size of your brain at birth, and any shortening is essentially a reduction of IQ points,” Winchester said in an interview with FERN’s Ag Insider. “It has not just health, but lifetime achievement implications.”[6] I wonder how much in political contributions companies like Bayer, Monsanto and others make to members of Congress? The original manufacturer of glyphosate is Monsanto and they lost a $10.9 billion lawsuit[7] because of the cancers that this product causes but you can still walk into any Home Depot, Lowe’s, or Ace Hardware and by Roundup by the gallons. It is shameful that animals are considered more valuable than humans specifically our children. In my opinion, only corrupt politicians would take bribes in the form of political contributions to allow this product to be used in our food production. My brother died from exposure to agent orange while a Sea Bee in Viet Nam. His family was never compensated but it is obvious that our politicians have been well compensated by the pharmaceutical companies.

Another blatant violation of the Constitution that our federal government has done, specifically the Biden administration, is completely ignoring Article 4 Section 4: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them from Invasion . . .” Both of these provisions have been violated specifically the invasion article. Our southern border has blown up and the Biden administration is doing nothing to fix it. Trump was building the wall which Biden stopped on his first day in office and we are being overrun by illegals to the tune of over 6500 a day that we catch! The worst part is the Republicans aren’t demanding, very hard, that something be done. But then George W Bush refused to do anything, George HW Bush left it open and, Jeb Bush wouldn’t have done anything either so this shouldn’t be a big surprise.

This column doesn’t even scratch the surface of how corrupt just the federal government is. The State governments have proven just as bad. California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey and, the majority of all Democrat-run states prove that point.

It is time to pay attention to who we put into office. A lot of attention. The ones we have put in are destroying our nation.

