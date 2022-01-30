By Roger Anghis

January 30, 2022

I sent a short video out to all in my address book that covers all the attacks on the American way of life and how the Biden administration is the most dangerous threat to America’s constitutional republic that we have seen since the Civil War. Because of who my friends are most agreed with me. I did get one response back that epitomizes the problem in America. Lack of interest in what our politicians are doing. The response read: “I don’t do politics my man. All politicians are crooked in one way or another. I’m more focused on feeding my family and paying my bills.” This person isn’t able to connect the dots that there is a major threat to your ability to ‘feed your family and pay your bills’ because you aren’t paying attention to what Washington is doing. The ancient Greek general and philosopher Pericles commented on those who ignore what is happening in the political arena: Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you! Those that seek power favor those that are ignorant of the goals of the power-hungry.

It is not just our elected officials that are a danger to us but the ones that our elected officials put into places of authority such as judges and cabinet members. Concerning judges, Thomas Jefferson warned us: “The Constitution … is a mere thing of wax in the hands of the judiciary which they may twist and shape into any form they please.” We have seen that with abortion and with the removal of prayer from schools. Approval of abortion was pulled out of thin air by a majority of jurists of the liberal-leaning ideology that made up rights not defined in the Constitution in the remotest sense. The removal of pray was done without stating any presidence of any kind which the Court had never done before. Antonin Scalia made a couple of comments about how the Supreme Court simply makes the Constitution say what they want it to say: Day by day, case by case, the Supreme Court is busy designing a Constitution for a country I do not recognize. He clarified his stance on the fact that the Constitution is not flexible and what it says is clear. That’s the argument of flexibility and it goes something like this: The Constitution is over 200 years old and societies change. It has to change with society, like a living organism, or it will become brittle and break. But you would have to be an idiot to believe that. The Constitution is not a living organism, it is a legal document. It says something and doesn’t say other things.

We have a jurist on the Supreme Court that has no problem ignoring the oath she took as a judge and following the Constitution. There was a video out on the internet during her confirmation, which has since been pulled, where she states that we are not supposed to legislate from the bench but we do it all the time. That should have kept her off the Supreme Court by itself but it was ignored. But she went one step further in her spitting on the Constitution by remaining on the Court during the Affordable Care Act case instead of recusing herself as required by law. She was Solicitor General during the framing of the Affordable Care Act laying the legal groundwork for it. When it went to the Supreme Court she was required by law to recuse herself, She did not. Chief Justice John Roberts didn’t force her to recuse herself either. Congress said nothing and the result was the Affordable Care Act was found ‘legal’.

In looking at the overturning of Texas’ sodomy law five Supreme Court jurists voted to declare the law unconstitutional. Remember they are sworn to uphold the Constitution and that is the ONLY legal document they can use to determine the legality of the cases they review. The Texas law was overturned on the basis of an international treaty that the United States had not yet agreed to. I don’t know whether we have yet or not agreed to it. The point is these five members of the Court could NOT find the grounds to overturn that law in our Constitution so they turned to the laws of a foreign country. That is a violation of their oath. Nobody said anything. We can now be governed by foreign law. C. L. De Montesquieu, a French judge and by some considered the Father of the Theory of Separation of Powers, warned the world: “The deterioration of every government begins with the decay of the principles on which it was founded.” We see the ‘decay of principles’ happening in the judicial branch as well as in the legislative branch of our government and on its heels, the decay is our executive branch.

All this is because We the People have not taken seriously the importance of vetting those whom we put into positions of authority. They have done things behind closed doors without the people’s knowledge all to their advantage. Remember what Nancy Pelosi said about the Affordable Care Act that we have to pass it to see what’s in it. They are supposed to know what’s in it BEFORE they pass it. Patrick Henry stated: “The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them.” When the Affordable Care Act was involved the Democrats wouldn’t even let the Republicans in the room!

Samuel Adams gave us good advice as to whom we should put in office: “He therefore is the truest friend to the liberty of his country who tries most to promote its virtue, and who, so far as his power and influence extend, will not suffer a man to be chosen into any office of power and trust who is not a wise and virtuous man… The sum of all is, if we would most truly enjoy this gift of Heaven, let us become a virtuous people.”

A member of the Senate in 1957 in a speech before the Senate spilled the beans on the underhanded dealings of the members of Congress in his day and I assure you that it hasn’t got any better. Senator George Malone of Nevada stated: “I believe that if the people of this nation fully understood what Congress has done to them over the past forty-nine years, they would move on Washington. It adds up to a preconceived plan to destroy the economic and social independence of the United States.”

I haven’t even scratched the surface of the corruption that is in Washington. The Bible says that the works of Jesus would fill all the books in the world. I can almost hear members of Congress say ‘Hold my beer’. That may be a very factual statement.

© 2022 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org