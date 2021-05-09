by Rob Pue

I realize that in these days it’s difficult to keep up with all the news and information that continually bombards us. It’s often hard to know what’s true and what’s not true. Even sources we would like to think we could trust often run with stories prior to doing any sort of independent fact checking. We must all work harder than ever to get the real truth because real truth is now censored by the internet conglomerates and social media platforms. Try researching the truth about any of the things I’m sharing with you, and you’ll find plenty or articles online debunking these things, but you’ll need to dig very deeply to find the real stories. Here’s a tip: if YouTube or Facebook has banned or censored something, chances are that what they’ve banned or censored is true.

Things are made even more difficult for the average citizen to get the truth, when there is so much deliberate DISinformation and liberal talking points regarding the New World Order agenda being pushed by the mainstream media — sources we once THOUGHT we could trust; though their “Operation Mockingbird” tactics have long since been unmasked. Unfortunately, only those willing to research the official narrative (because none of it makes any common sense) will ever question what is spoon-fed to them by the mainstream press. For most, if it’s on the TV news, it MUST be true. We are so easily deceived as a nation. We question almost nothing anymore and people of all generations are now embracing easily discernable lies as facts; simply because it’s constantly drilled into our heads.

How else can you explain so many people still wearing face masks everywhere they go, more than a year after our “two-week plan” to “flatten the curve” — and even though they’re completely healthy; while it’s been proven that breathing in and recirculating your own CO2 is very UN healthy?

How else can you explain so many lining up to get experimental poisons (yes, POISONS — by the CDCs own admission) injected into their bodies, despite a substantially higher infection and death rate — and severe, life altering adverse reactions — among those who have received the injections versus those who have not? Indeed, it’s now been shown by top doctors and scientists around the world (ALL who have been de-platformed, fired from their jobs and censored by the press) that thousands more have died or experienced adverse reactions after receiving their injections than before. Previously perfectly healthy people get the injection, and then have serious life-long TERRIBLE side effects. Or they just die. Simply “the cost of doing business” with the New World Order.

What’s even worse, it’s now been shown — both here in America and in Europe — that those receiving the injections are much more likely to spread serious illnesses to those around them in the days and weeks following the injections. So even if you don’t get one, those who did have now become so contaminated — “super spreaders,” of a wide array of diseases — that if you have chosen to not be a government guinea pig, your chances of getting extremely ill or dying, simply by coming in contact with an injected person, are substantially increased. Rather than protecting others by being injected, you’re actually putting everyone you come in contact with at serious risk of illness and death if you have chosen the “jab.”

According to the CDC’s own data, the COVID “vaccines” are not vaccines at all, but experimental gene therapy. And according to the VAERS system, which stands for “Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System,” which you can find at VAERS.hhs.gov, as of reporting April 25th, the CDC now says the injection is linked with more than 348,000 deaths in the US. The CDC further states that more than 60% of pregnant women have a serious side effect, including 16% that have their babies die in the womb within a week or two. You can analyze the VAERS information yourself and you will see, by their own admission, these injections kill at a rate 32 times higher than regular vaccines.

Meanwhile, Facebook recently removed a popular and rapidly growing group where members could post stories about negative COVID “vaccine” side effects. The group was known as “COVID 19 VACCINE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES, and had over 120,000 followers, and gaining more than 10,000 new followers each week when Facebook closed it down and removed it. These were real life stories, heartbreaking stories, from real people. Simply wiped away. Again, because the truth is no longer allowed if it goes contrary to the “Agenda,” and understand this: if it is TRUE, then it definitely goes contrary to the official agenda.

To muddy the waters even more, corporate America is parroting the New World Order agenda with blatant propaganda in television commercials. For example, I’ve seen countless companies come out with commercials endorsing the militant Marxist movement known as “Black Lives Matter,” continuing to urge face masks and actively promoting the experimental gene-modification injections now passing as “vaccines.” And just recently, I saw a TV commercial featuring two lesbian “parents” with two adopted children, and this was touted as the “new normal” American family. No, the LGBT thing isn’t going away. It’s still being drip-fed into our minds like an IV by media of every sort.

So I would like to bring up a few topics that you probably aren’t aware of, if you are one who considers “alternative media” sources like ours to be “right wing conspiracy theories.” I assure you, the information I’m sharing today IS a conspiracy, but it’s far from a theory. These things are really taking place, and it seems, nobody is noticing and nobody cares.

First some old business. Whatever happened to the massive body of evidence on Hunter Biden’s laptop? Evidence of Biden sexually abusing and trafficking children? Evidence of Biden receiving billions of dollars from foreign enemy countries in exchange for favors from his father? This evidence is irrefutable and has been in the hands of our justice department, FBI and CIA for well over a year now. Yet nothing has been done, and I dare say, nothing will ever be done.

What about an obviously fraudulent election — stated that it would be so even prior to November 3rd by the illegitimate RESident of the White House himself on live TV? Despite absolute proof the election was more than rigged, it was outright STOLEN from real American voters, nothing will be done. Even with the startling forensic audits now taking place in Arizona — and perhaps more coming in other states — the average “Joe Sixpack” American has just let it go. It’s so low on their list of priorities it no longer even registers, and it’s only been a few months. So I have no doubt that justice will never be done in any of these cases. It’s just sad that so many have gone so quickly back to their slumber, without demanding justice, and all these atrocities are quickly forgotten, easily swept under the rug, since the “news” media will never breathe a word of any of this to the American public.

We now find ourselves in a world of complete lawlessness. The guilty are set free and the innocent jailed. We’re also messing with God’s created design for mankind… from weather modification to genetically-modified foods, and now, genetically modified humans… Not to mention, coming soon, genetically modified BEINGS. Have you heard that a US/Chinese team of scientists are experimenting with human stem cells implanted into the embryos of monkeys? The creation of a monkey-human hybrid should concern you. The purpose for creating these mixed-species “chimeras” is to harvest their organs for human transplant. Yes, this is really happening.

And the insanity continues in Canada, when on March 16, Robert Hoogland was arrested at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver. His crime? Speaking against court-ordered testosterone injections for his teenage daughter. Hoogland was denied bail and remained in prison until his trial. He pled “guilty” — to the crime of SPEAKING — and received a sentence of 18 months’ probation. The British Columbia Supreme Court (in February 2019) ordered that Hoogland’s daughter should begin receiving testosterone injections when she was 14 years old, regardless of parental consent . The court further declared that if either of the girl’s parents referred to her ‘as a girl or with female pronouns,’ that parent would be considered guilty of family violence .

Also in British Columbia, in the small town of Lytton, Charles Hoffe has been a medical doctor for 28 years. Dr. Hoffe was given 900 doses of the Moderna experimental injections and administered them to those who wanted them. From those injections, two people went into shock, one person died and several others have sufferred permanent disabilties. He says that one of his patients is now in so much pain, she would prefer death to life. For the record, no one in the community died from COVID 19 before the injections.

Dr. Hoffe reported these adverse reactions by email to the medical personnel in his community and received a very stern rebuke from his superiors at the Interior Health Authority. They forbade him from saying anything negative about the shots and issued a gag order against him. As he continued to see more injuries the following week, he became very angry about his gag order. He was told that if he had any concerns about the injections that he had to contact the medical health officer in charge of the Moderna “jabs.” When he did, his reputation was besmirched as he was basically declared a “quack” in official statements from the Interior Health Authority.

You may have heard of the Polish pastor in the Calgary area of Canada, who ordered Canadian police and a health official to leave the church he pastors, calling them “Nazis, fascists and communists.” That was last month. But the police tried to shut his church down again recently — and twice in one day, were thrown out by the men of the church. Pastor Pawlowski was previously fined $1200 for violating social distancing orders as he fed the homeless in his community.

Meanwhile in Edmonton, Alberta, more than 200 police descended upon a GraceLife church, surrounding the church, erecting a tall chain-link fence around it, chaining the doors shut with a lock and shutting it down. They held the pastor in jail for nearly three months.

Here in America, a St. Louis chiropractor was recently charged by the Federal Trade Commission after he advised his clients to build up their immune systems using zinc and Vitamin D. You probably are not aware that in 2020, the U.S. Congress quietly installed a new censorship clause in a “coronavirus emergency response and relief package.” In HR 133, Congress gave the FTC supreme authority to target, arrest and fine anyone who doesn’t follow the government’s narrative on lock downs, masks, quarantines and vaccines. Anyone who promotes a healthy immune system can now be charged and fined for the “criminal” act of helping people treat and overcome respiratory infection.

Let ME go on record and state that our God-given immune systems are greatly preferable to experimental gene-altering therapies that have been proven to cause death and life-long health problems. Yes, I recommend keeping your immune system strong with Vitamin C, Vitamin D3 with K2, zinc and Potassium Iodide, to name just a few of the more important supplements that WILL keep you healthy.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut House of Representatives passed a bill that hopes to end the state’s religious exemption from immunization requirements for schools. It’s interesting how when we were kids, we were raised to not be peer pressured into taking experimental drugs. Now… we’re being peer pressured into taking experimental drugs. And soon, I have no doubt, it will be mandated by the government, just as we were forced to buy Obamacare.

If you think that the idea of “Vaccine Passports” will never happen here, you should be aware that they’re already in effect in many countries, as well as New York State, where you can get SOME of your freedoms back if you can prove that you’ve been fully vaccinated. And Hawaii has some of the strictest rules. For example, you’ll need to be fully “vaccinated” and have had a negative test, registered with an approved government agency within 72 hours of traveling to the Islands — OR you will face 14-day confinement when you arrive. Citizens of Hawaii must be fully vaccinated and have a negative test result from an approved government agency to travel between islands. And of course, visitors coming from the mainland will still be required to wear masks during their entire flight — AND constantly while visiting Hawaii — even when outdoors on beaches.

Please beware of the false information out there, that is rampant today. And also be aware that the government does NOT have your best interests in mind. We are in the midst of a world-wide scientific experiment, and WE are the test subjects. This experiment is being run by those who have long proposed de-population of the planet. They view human life as the problem, and their goal is to eliminate human life as much as they’re able, and then wield total control over the survivors.

“Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil walketh around as a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.” (1 Peter 5:8). Wake up, folks. Pay attention. You may not have been devoured yet, but plenty of others have and it’s only a matter of time before the devil knocks on your door. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; but in all your ways, acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5 & 6).

Audio CDs and transcripts of this message are available when you call me at Wisconsin Christian News, (715) 486-8066 or email: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com. Ask for message number 324.

© 2021 Rob Pue – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Rob Pue: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com