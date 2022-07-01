By Glynn Adams

July 1, 2022

It seems to me that most Americans are now realizing that America is heading in the wrong direction. While we may disagree on the reasons why we are heading in the wrong direction, the fact remains we are heading in the wrong direction. In this article today, I want to present four reasons why America is heading in the wrong direction.

One thing that started us in the wrong direction is we are divided as a nation and the church is divided. Jesus said in Mark 3:25, “If a house is divided against itself, that house will not be able to stand.” A kingdom, a nation, a church, or a marriage divided against itself, cannot stand. America is so divided and so is the Body of Christ in America. Our enemies have worked hard to divide our nation and the church and if we won’t resist this division and work harder to unite us than our enemies did to divide us, we will continue in the wrong direction. No use for the details now; we either make the choice to unite or we will not stand!!! We must make the choice first: the Divided or the United States of America!!! When Satan is ignored and allowed to function openly without opposition, there will always be division.

The second reason for the wrong direction is a lack of knowledge. The Bible says in Hosea 4:6, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I also will reject you from being My priest. Since you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children.” I want to contrast lack of knowledge with ignorance. Knowledge is truth on a matter and ignorance is not that you are stupid and cannot learn. Ignorance is where you have been taught the wrong thing or you have been lied to and you believe the lie or you have ignored a truth.

Think about this – the area in your life where you don’t know truth or have knowledge, how much of a hindrance is that to you and your loved ones? How bad is the little things you are overlooking hurting you, your family, or nation? Proverbs says we perish for lack of knowledge. Are we going to ignore that? Satan is not yet in hell as many think so he operates in our ignorance. Satan operates in what you don’t know. When you are ignorant of a matter and you come into agreement with Satan, Satan has permission to affect your life with sickness or whatever he desires. Remember what happened to Adam and Eve when they came into agreement with Satan? And you “will” come into agreement with Satan if you don’t have the knowledge or truth of the Word of God on a matter. Remember the old saying, “What you don’t know can’t hurt you? That is a lie from hell!!! Terrible things can happen in what you don’t know. This is why the lies and deception of Satan are such powerful tools for him. Only knowledge of the truth can protect you from Satan and his ways.

I have never seen so much spiritual ignorance and lack of Biblical knowledge in our nation and in the church as it is today. We have absolutely no idea of the consequences of our ignorance on our everyday life. We depend too much on someone else for our knowledge. Today it is easy to believe a lie or be deceived. We are to study to show ourselves approved, dividing the Word of God. Most citizens or churchgoers have little to no knowledge of what is going on in this nation and why. Until we mature more and come to the knowledge of the truth, America will continue to go in the wrong direction. Our education systems in America are being used to destroy our seed and until we rid this nation of the Department of Education and give education back to the local communities, we will continue to head as a nation and church in the wrong direction.

The third reason for our wrong direction as a nation is we are ignorant of our Constitution and we are no longer living by it. It takes a moral and righteous people to maintain a Republic!! It is amazing how little we live by our Constitution as a nation and that is why we are heading in the wrong direction. Our Founding Fathers relied heavily on 700 years of blood bought history to form a Republic where WE THE PEOPLE HAD THE LIBERTY, POWER, AND AUTHORITY TO CONTROL THE Federal Government not the Federal Government having the power to control WE THE PEOPLE. They knew the repressive nature of a central government and what happens when that government gets too big and powerful.

When we abandon our founding documents and disregard our moral foundations as we are doing today, liberty is put in peril. One of the greatest deception and attack on our Republic has been the distortion of the very nature and framework of our governmental structure. Namely, the incorrect notion that the Constitution says the Federal Government in Washington, D.C. is the supreme boss over the States. In truth, it was not the Federal Government but the States and WE THE PEOPLE who were intended to retain the most power in our Republic.

The last paragraph of the Declaration of Independence gives us all we need to properly understand the difference between the modern misconception and the framer’s intent in regard to the Federal Government and the States. Our Founders saw our States as sovereign governments or nations just like Great Britain, France, or Spain. No mention yet of a Federal Government. If you read further in the Declaration of Independence, we can see even more evidence of the sovereign nature of these newly independent and sovereign States. It not only equates each new Sate with Great Britain in title but also in power, authority, and responsibility. “As Free and Independent States, they have full power to levy war, conclude peace, contract alliances, establish commerce, and to do all other acts and things which independent States may of right do.” The States could close our borders if they wanted to!!!

So the nature of the States is that they are sovereign, independent, and free governments that existed prior to the establishment of a Federal or Central Government in Washington, D.C. Hopefully, before it is too late, the citizens of this nation will cast off their ignorance and discover that the solution to controlling the Federal Government lies in the knowledge and application of the sovereignty of the States which they have possessed from the very founding of this nation and before a Federal Government was formed.

So the long term solution for the preservation of Liberty was to create a Federal or Central Government. It’s purpose would be to do as a single voice what the States would otherwise have to do individually. If foreign nations wanted to trade with our nation, instead of thirteen separate treaties and rules, this confederation of States in the form of a Federal or Central Government would allow for one treaty rather than thirteen. The intent of the Federal Government was to act in the States’ interests to protect and promote Liberty and prosperity within our borders. So the Federal or Central Government is a creation of the States by delegated power from the States. The Federal Government was intended to be an agent for the States, not rule over the States. The key to understanding that the Federal Government has no sovereignty of its own outside the power “delegated” to it by the States. The State Legislatures will jealously and closely watch the operations of the Federal Government and be able to resist every assumption of power and to be sure guardians of the people’s liberty so said James Madison.

Perhaps you have now seen why we are going in the wrong direction. Since the 1900s, a process carried out by the Bankers Cartel, our Presidents, our Congress, our State Governments, our Judicial and our Universities to deliberately distort and increase our Federal Governmental powers. For years now our trusted politicians and institutions were moving us further and further away from the intent of our Founding Fathers. Until we get back to our Founding Documents, America will continue heading in the wrong direction. (Thanks to Kris Anne Hall for her book, SOVEREIGN DUTY)

The fourth reason we are headed in the wrong direction is we no longer seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness.(Matthew 6:33) Notice Jesus did not say to seek Him first, but seek first His Kingdom. He is the Kingdom!!! Today we seek religion and a form of godliness. That is why we are heading in the wrong direction in this nation. So the best and wisest and most powerful man who ever lived – Jesus Christ made the Kingdom of God His message. He called it the Good News – the Gospel of the Kingdom. The “good news of the rule of God.” It is the only thing He called the gospel. “He went out preaching the gospel of the Kingdom.” (Mathew 4:23) He sent out His disciples to preach the gospel of the Kingdom of God. He used the phrase, “the Kingdom of God” or its equivalent a hundred times in the New Testament.

Jesus summed up His life purpose for coming to earth in these words, “I must give the good news of the Kingdom of God to the other towns also, for that is what I was sent to do.” (Luke 4:43) What did Jesus mean by this? He made it the first petition in the Lord’s Prayer, “Thy Kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth as it is done in heaven.” The second phrase explains the first, the coming of the Kingdom was the doing of the will of God on earth as it is done in heaven. How is that prayer working out for America with her churches on almost every corner? The rule of God has not come to America, Satan now rules America. Why is that? Because our churches don’t seek first the Kingdom of God; today we seek the church first but the church is not the kingdom. I’m going to make a statement here that every Christian in this nation is going to wish they would have seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and….all these things will be added to you.

What are all these things that will be added to you? The Kingdom has benefits but it also has consequences if you don’t seek it first. Our government at this very time is deliberately setting us up for a food and water shortage in this nation. What are these things that will be added to you!!! If you will go up to verse 25 in Matthew 6, you will see the context of what things will be added to you. Don’t be anxious for your life as to what you shall eat, or what you shall drink; not for your body, what you will put on. God takes care of the birds, lilies of the field, So, if you seek the Kingdom of God first, all these things, food, where you live, and clothing will be added to you. Do you get it church in America? If you seek first the Kingdom, all these things will be added to you!!! However, if you do not seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, all these things will be subtracted from you. In America today, these things are being subtracted by our government. HATH GOD REALLY SAID TO SEEK FIRST HIS KINGDOM?!! Yes, Yes!!

Matthew 24:14, Jesus tells us just how important this Kingdom is to Him. “And this gospel of the Kingdom shall be preached in the whole world for a witness to all the nations, and then the end shall come.” What? You show your ignorance when you declare Jesus is coming soon. We haven’t preached the Kingdom of God in this nation much less the whole world!!! Today pastors and church members seek the kingdom of Baptist, the kingdom of Pentecostals, the kingdom of Kenneth Copeland. Until HIS righteousness becomes OUR righteousness and we FORSAKE our Baptist or Pentecostal righteousness, we will continue in the wrong direction. This is why we are divided, why we are ignorant, why we can’t maintain our Constitution, and why Satan rules over us in America and not God. We are going in the wrong direction but if we will humble ourselves and repent; change our religious ways, God is a God of restoration and He will restore America!!!

God bless,

I remain His warrior and watchman.

© 2022 Glynn Adams – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Glynn Adams: glynnadams@sbcglobal.net