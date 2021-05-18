Help Save Mommy’s Life!

This is my mommy, Tiffany and me. My mommy has stage 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma breast cancer. While I’m too young to understand, my dad, Sten, does know the right treatment is a matter of life and death.

Their health insurance would cover chemotherapy treatment in the U.S., but that would be very toxic for my mommy. After doing much research my mommy knows her best chance of survival will be across the border in Mexico. Hope 4 Cancer is a world renown, respected cancer treatment center with the best doctors and great treatment programs. They can cure cancer without chemotherapy and their survival rates give great hope to patients. They can cure cancer without chemotherapy.

While I’m only 18 months old, I want my mommy to live to bring me up, laugh at Christmas over silly presents, see me graduate from high school and go on to fulfill my hopes and dreams.

I don’t want to grow up just looking at a picture of my mommy on the fireplace mantel. My daddy love my mommy very much. I don’t want to see him sad if she dies.

Cancer is a terrible, horrible disease. But, the odds of beating it have increased tremendously over the past 20 years. I want my mommy to have a chance. Will you help her?

Please go to the GoFundMe page set up by friends who loves my mommy too. On the home page, click on Search and enter my mom’s name, Tiffany Kerwin.

The goal is to reach $45,000 which will pay for her treatments at Hope 4 Cancer. The hospital needs it by the end of this month. Time is critical for my mommy right now.

Please go read her story on Go Fund Me Page. Tiffany is a NWV’s close family member fighting for her life.