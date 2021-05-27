By Cliff Kincaid

The “pro” wrestler John Cena has issued an apology to China’s communist rulers for recognizing the existence of Free China on Taiwan. “I’m really sorry. You have to understand that I love and respect China,” said Cena. The same obsequious attitude characterizes China Joe and the U.S. Intelligence Community. They are as “professional” as the wrestlers who stage fake blood and gore matches for ratings.

The death toll is approaching 600,000 but China Joe says the U.S. Intelligence Community (at a cost of $70 billion annually) can’t figure out what happened. I don’t believe it.

China Joe has ordered another investigation. But the conclusion is pre-determined. Consider the options.

China Joe says the U.S. Intelligence Community has “coalesced around two likely scenarios” but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question. The two likely scenarios are that “it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.”

Notice what’s missing? What about a deliberate release of a biological weapon?

Why is this likely conclusion off the table? Isn’t China ruled by a ruthless and murderous communist regime? Do we somehow believe it is incapable of manufacturing such a weapon?

The government is lying to us, and China Joe’s new announcement is more of the same. It is designed to absolve China’s communist rulers of criminal responsibility for killing our people.

The government knows what is happening and just won’t tell us. Its 2018 National Biodefense Strategy declared: “Multiple nations have pursued clandestine biological weapons programs and a number of terrorist groups have sought to acquire biological weapons. In many countries around the world, pathogens are stored in laboratories that lack appropriate biosecurity measures where they could be diverted by actors who wish to do harm.”

All of this describes China, except for the fact that the “actors who wish to do harm” are the rulers themselves. That’s the conclusion that China Joe and the Intelligence Community want desperately to avoid.

Why the cover-up? There’s to much money to be made by elites doing business with China. Or the Intelligence Community (IC) is thoroughly infiltrated. Or both.

China Joe says there are “two elements” in the IC that believe in one of the conclusions. One element leans more toward another, and “the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.”

Incompetence, confusion, and disinformation are what we get for $70 billion a year.

FBI Director Christopher Wray gave a July 7, 2020, speech, entitled, “The Threat Posed by the Chinese Government and the Chinese Communist Party to the Economic and National Security of the United States.” He said, in part: “We need to be clear-eyed about the scope of the Chinese government’s ambition. China — the Chinese Communist Party — believes it is in a generational fight to surpass our country in economic and technological leadership…China is engaged in a whole-of-state effort to become the world’s only superpower by any means necessary.”

Wray didn’t have the courage to declare that the “whole-of-state effort” includes unleashing biological weapons.

As I noted in a previous column, “The Smoking Gun in the China Virus Caper,” we know the Chinese Reds lie, cheat, and steal in global relations with the U.S. We know the greatest mass murderer in history, Mao, is on their currency. We know they run labor camps full of political dissidents. We know they starve children to death in orphanages. We know that through their one-child per family policy they conducted forced abortions on mothers and forcibly inserted birth control devices into women. They lead the world in abortions, with a total of over 401 million (1956-2018). An officially atheist regime, we know they persecute Christians.

So it’s logical and natural that they would release a virus deliberately to upset the world order, in an effort to lay the groundwork for one that they will dominate.

The burden of proof is on those who argue to the contrary.

Resignations aren’t enough. Those in the U.S. political, medical and scientific establishments who worked with China on these deadly experiments that continue to kill people worldwide have to be brought to justice.

The Intelligence Community doesn’t want to tell the truth because under those circumstances the American people would demand justice and retribution against the Red Chinese.

All of these various “elements” of the IC should be defunded and abolished. They are worse than useless. They are serving China’s interests.

He only thing worse than the performance of the IC is the inability of some to recognize the death and destruction around us.

I still get lunatic emails about the “fake pandemic,” with one person adding, “I must conclude that if this was a bio-weapon created by China, they did a very poor job of it!”

I have nothing but contempt and disgust for those playing down this super virus. It is a killer. Almost 600,000 dead in America alone.

Where is the “smoking gun” to prove somebody actually engineered a virus that has killed thousands of people?

The smoking gun is for all to see – the nature of communism, and the nature of the Red Chinese regime.

© 2021 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org