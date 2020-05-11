By: Devvy

Click bait headlines from both the prostitute MSM and some in the independent media continue screeching we’re all going to die from starvation because there is a serious problem for food processing plants and the food supply train. As if beef, chicken and pork are the only food categories available for human consumption. Oh, Lord! Wendy’s is no longer selling hamburgers!

That’s the claim in this video: “Wendy’s has stopped serving burgers.” As well as stating big food chains like HEB here in Texas are rationing how much hamburger you can purchase at once. I choose not to call it rationing but rather a sensible policy right now. There’s no law that says any grocery store must allow you to buy half the meat department at one time. All they’re trying to do right now is even the playing field so that everyone who desires to purchase those items is able to buy a few at a time. Is that unreasonable?

I don’t eat pretend food but I can relay what’s going on in my city in W. Texas.My disabled brother cannot drive so I take him around town. He loves Wendy’s, which is fine, that’s his choice. On May 8th we used the drive-thru; lobby still closed. One particular burger choice was not available; I assume because looking at the picture, it has at least two stacked patties. Otherwise, their full selection was available.

On the same date I picked up two items at HEB here in town. The meat, pork and chicken departments were fully stocked. There were no signs limiting purchases except for hamburger. I did not observe anyone’s cart loaded with those food items. (I walk around stores making my observations; its good exercise.) On May 8th I deliberately went to China (Wal) Mart to look over their meats and produce department. All fully stocked;no signs limiting purchases except for hamburger limiting two at one shopping trip.

Incidentally, that China (Wal) Mart from one visit to the last now has little signs on the floor ONE WAY ONLY with an arrow. I know, it’s beyond laughable. I walked down the center isle to observe people isle by isle and sure enough, they walked only from one end to the other. No stopping to turn around their cart and head the opposite direction. I, on the other hand did not.

Yes, you would be correct: Some of the looks I got were nasty. I was not following marching orders. I didn’t see a single employee guarding the isles to make sure people were being good little shoppers just to purchase food. Perhaps someone can tell me how this allegedly helps keep COVID-19 from spreading?

Throughout this whole nightmare, I’ve seen people at that China (Wal) Mart standing talking with each other (no masks). You can stand in the isle and chit chat but can only drive your cart in one direction?

My email buddies and family members (California – north and south in the state) have told me their stores are stocked; one friend reported near empty sections for beef and pork but that could be due to people’s shopping patterns. Get there at 8:00 am after overnight stocking vs hitting the store at 5:45 in the afternoon.

Once again, all those food processing employees who were hit in early April, most are likely back to work. Yes, some are probably still getting infected because of the lockdown but FROM WHERE is difficult if not impossible to state as fact. And, as I predicted, lawsuits now against food processing plants with deep pockets are growing. Restaurant owners are staying closed because they fear lawsuits if someone claims to have been infected at their business.

Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue: Meat Packing Plants Back to 100% Capacity in 7-10 Days, May 6, 2020

“I think we’ve turned the corner,” Perdue said. “We see these plants coming back online. Obviously, because of some infected employees, they won’t be full force for a while, but we think the stores will be — you’ll see more variety and more meat cases fully supplied.”

“Reynolds thanked President Trump for acting quickly to use the Defense Production Act to declare the plants essential infrastructure. She said that Trump’s action prevented meat producers from euthanizing their stock that could not be sold.

“This is critical infrastructure. It’s an essential workforce,” she said. “And the team and the effort and the executive order, I think, has really maybe prevented what could have been a really serious situation.”

“The president said he would ask the Justice Department to look into whether meat providers were boosting prices to benefit financially from meat shortages while some meat producers could not even sell their animals.”

Some feel that’s overly-optimistic but we should all understand and I think a large majority of Americans do by now – everything humanly possible is being done to get food to all Americans. And, Americans, true to our spirit and oneness are doing things like this you might wish to promote in your area:

Communities Rally Behind Farmers & Ranchers Amid Food Shortage Scare – Cars line up for miles to support local agriculture

“In response to this impending crisis, Americans are already helping farmers and ranchers by skipping the big chains and going directly to the source. For example, the Whoa Nellie Dairy Farm in Fayette County, Pennsylvania decided to bottle their own milk instead of dumping it out and sold out of 30 gallons within hours.”

Great idea. Turn off Netflix, make it a fun family Saturday. Some fresh air and maybe even make some new friends. Sunlight Kills Coronavirus Quickly which is why the draconian edicts from governors ordering people can’t go to the beach has NOTHING to do with your health and everything to do with controlling you and your movements.

Our local park in the foothills has now re-opened. Marque sign: Wear your mask. Really? Outside, fresh air, temp 75 and you want people to go hiking wearing a mask so their oxygen supply is greatly diminished? How does that help stop the spread of the virus when sunshine does the trick?

Even Fauci says not to wear a mask, except for healthcare providers (Video): People should not be wearing them.

Or a family who lives in Lubbock, Texas (100 miles north of me) goes to Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Three hours north of Lubbock, a 20,000 acre park only to be told the park is full, make a reservation. That park isn’t full but by order of Governor Flapdoodle only a limited number of humans are allowed into the park each day. Pray tell, how does all that fresh air and sunshine help stop spreading that virus?

I also want to include this before I move on. In my last column I recommended you go to The Meatrix.com which I first linked on my web site close to twenty years ago (Updated version on their site). If you want to see what you’re really eating bookmark and visit later. It’s critically important Americans understand the destruction of our farming families and the danger of putting our food supplies into the hands of what is known as ‘agri-corps’.

Why farmers dump food and crops while grocery stores run dry and Americans struggle

Map of factory farms like locust instead of family owned farms. People must understand the danger of a half dozen corporations controlling our food sources.

You must take time to watch this 36-minute video. It’s critically important: Excerpt—Eating Is a Moral Right, A Dialogue with 6 American Farm Leaders – “An excerpt from Panel IV of the Schiller Institute’s April 25-26, 2020 International Online Conference featuring American farm leaders speaking out against the dire situation American farmers, and therefore Americans, face due to the speculative cartelization of the global food supply.”

When I ran for Congress (1993-1994) it was in a big ag district in No. California. I warned and talked myself blue about NAFTA (No American Factories Taking Applications). About what it would do to ranchers and farmers. The incumbent (now retired with his millions on a ranch up in Montana) was pro-NAFTA, vocally supported by the SOB – who along with Nancy Pelosi pushed through that destructive “free” trade agreement: Newt Gingrich.

What can be done in the future regarding meat & pork processing plants?

As you can see, there aren’t that many. Compare that to fruits and vegetables.

They are huge in size and employ thousands at some plants. How about those corporations breaking them up into smaller plants and locate them in other states? Or building smaller ones in a dozen states not located in areas that get a lot of tornadoes or earthquakes? Maybe two smaller ones in Florida in an area not prone to hurricanes? Yes, livestock has to be transported. Understood. I hope those meat processing plants and their corporate owners have learned from this disaster about not putting all your eggs in one basket. Where there’s a will there’s a way.

Censorship

The massive effort by big tech monsters (Google, You Tube, Facebook and others) to keep the truth from the American people is in over drive. ANY doctors, infectious disease experts speaking out are almost immediately removed from the Internet.

Doctor: Our voices are being silenced by media and ‘experts’ – ‘Never in the history of this great republic have we quarantined the healthy’

There is a 6:10 second video you will love watching at bottom of the article. Newport Beach, California, physician Jeff Barke at a rally tells it like a real American patriot. Hallejula!

A tale of 2 drugs: Lives sacrificed on the altar of money & power – Elizabeth Lee Vliet, M.D., explains vast differences between HCQ and remdesivir–Act surprised. China holds the International Patent on remdesivir.

“Approximately $70 million in U.S. taxpayer funding began Gilead’s partnership with the U.S. Army, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop remdesivir. Initially for treating Ebola, it failed to show benefit and was shelved. If remdesivir is used to treat COVID-19, Gilead shareholders, not the taxpayers, will profit…

“HCQ has been off patent for decades, is available from a dozen U.S. generic manufacturers and is also produced in China, India, Israel and other countries. HCQ costs the patient on average less than $10 (range 37-63 cents per tablet), for the usual 5-7 day course of treatment. Remdesivir costs upwards of $1,000 per dose, plus the added costs of having to be hospitalized to receive it.

“In addition to HCQ’s low cost, major pharmaceutical companies (Novartis, Bayer, Teva, and others) have donated nearly 50 million doses to the Strategic National Stockpile. Tragically for Americans sick with COVID-19, most of this medicine still sits in warehouses because state governments are interfering with its use in outpatients when it has greatest effect.”

Doctors report hydroxychloroquine has over 90% chance to cure coronavirus patients – Media and Dems not happy, May 5, 2020: “According to doctors with the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, over 90 percent of patients treated with hydroxychloroquine successfully recover from the coronavirus.”

Vitamin D levels may impact COVID-19 mortality rates, study claims –“While I think it is important for people to know that vitamin D deficiency might play a role in mortality, we don’t need to push vitamin D on everybody,” said Northwestern’s Vadim Backman, who led the research, in a statement. This needs further study…”

Yeah, you keep studying something we already know. My personal opinion and not a medical recommendation:adults should take Vitamin D every day to help your immune system. I am small in size so I only take 2,000 units per day. Sunshine and Vitamin D are highly beneficial as long as you don’t fry yourself in the sun (Altho’ plastic surgeons will love you for all those wrinkles). Hawaii, been there. Those beautiful islands drowning in sun and sand. 629 cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths.

More lying and deception

More Coronavirus Fakery: Virginia Officials Pad Their COVID Numbers – Admit to Counting Same Person Three Times if They Received 3 Different Tests, May 5, 2020 – “Commonwealth officials announced that if the same person tests positive for coronavirus three times that will count as three separate cases of the virus.”

New York Funeral Director Tells Project Veritas Independent Autopsy Revealed Hospital Falsely Attributed Death of Alzheimer’s Patient to COVID-19 (VIDEO), May 3, 2020: “Another funeral director claims that they are labeling deaths as COVID for any respiratory distress — including pneumonia and the flu.”

Same thing I’ve said in many columns on this: COVID-19 hit about the same time the usual flu season started so you had the two going at the same time.

Coronavirus: Amid New York’s unused hospital beds and ventilators, critics point to mass waste and mismanagement

Most field hospitals in $660 million project treated ZERO coronavirus patients: “But most are being dismantled without seeing a single patient..One at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver provided 2,000 beds at a cost of more than $34 million. It saw zero patients.” The spin: We quarantined! No, it was those COMPLETELY WRONG models that were used.

Fauci’s Follies: US Coronavirus Field Hospitals Shut Down – Most Without Treating a Single Patient — Because Garbage Models Used by US ‘Experts’

Tony Fauci and the Trojan horse of tyranny – W. Scott Magill, M.D., sees a ‘brilliantly engineered coordinated campaign’ against U.S. – He really nails it.

“Is there any reason America, the last great hope for humanity, should fall to a virus with a 99.6% survival rate, even if it’s being manipulated by a well-orchestrated and executed malevolent plan by those with nefarious intentions? America will only fall if Americans continue to nurture their fear and refuse to stand against this stealthy malignancy eating away at the very core of freedom and liberty.”

On May 8, 2020, media reported cases in the U.S. 1,298,117, deaths 78,320

Once again, one has to go to the CDC’s site and look at the COVID-19 number of deaths from that virus alone and not someone who had pneumonia or other existing, serious health issues who may have passed away anyway:

Updated May 8, 2020 – COVID-19 Deaths (U07.1): 47,128– “Deaths with confirmed or presumed COVID-19, coded to ICD–10 code U07.1 That’s a difference of 31,192 deaths.

Comrade Gavin Newsom, governor of California refuses to re-open nail and beauty salons. He’s bellowed the first case in California originated at a nail salon. How could he know that since he has provided NO evidence? MILLIONS of Americans are asymptomatic. That woman could have picked it up from someone who didn’t even know they had the virus or from the keypad at a gas station.

Comrade Newsom is also now singing the blues after destroying the lives of millions in his state and bankrupting thousands of businesses: California Gov. Newsom lets more businesses reopen amid coronavirus, after revealing staggering budget deficit – $53.4 BILLION DOLLAR budget shortfall but there’s money for this outrage:

Judicial Watch Sues California to Stop Governor Newsom’s Initiative to Provide $75 Million in Cash Benefits to Illegal Aliens

Oh, but wait! I had to read this twice. It might be illegal but go ahead and do it anyway? Outrageous! Court Agrees Newsom’s Plan to Give Taxpayer Money to Illegal Aliens Likely Illegal, But Allows it to Proceed Anyway

“The court found that Newsom likely had no authority to give illegal aliens taxpayer money but that ‘there was a public interest in sending tax money to illegal aliens during the Coronavirus crisis.’ – Judicial Watch reported.

“It is astonishing that a court would allow a public official to ignore the law and spend tax money with no legal authority. Simply put, as the court seems to acknowledge, the governor has no independent legal authority to spend state taxpayer money for cash payments to illegal aliens. We will appeal the court’s manifest error,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said.”

This will finish off many Californians including one of my siblings whose income disappeared from one day to the next under that tyrant: Gavin Newsom: California ‘Not Going Back to Normal’ Until We Have a Vaccine – Will King Newsom try to make a vaccine mandatory? I would highly recommend he not be so foolish. November is coming.

SHAME ON THEM for asking Americans to snitch on their fellow Americans and shame on any American who calls law enforcement over someone not wearing a worthless mask.

Village of Hoffman Estates Urges Citizens to Call the 911 Emergency Line on an Ice Cream Truck for Breaking Quarantine Policy, Not Wearing a Mask

Democrat Judge Calls on Texans to Snitch on Restaurants if They Have Too Many Radical People – Need you ask? Of course, she’s a member of the Democratic/Communist Party USA.

Judges and governors unleash terror all in the name of protecting criminals from getting the virus. Everyone of those judges should be impeached and removed from the bench. I listed two released criminals in my last column. One committed murder the day after release and the other one arrested for robbery.

Federal Judges Help Free Nearly 200 Illegal Aliens: Murderers, Rapists, Sex Offenders – Los Angeles, California; Boston, Massachusetts; New York City, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania have seen the most widespread court-ordered releases of illegal aliens.

May 7, 2020 – Nearly All Apprehended Border Crossers Are Being Immediately Kicked Out By CBP Due to Coronavirus Order– “Nearly all migrants that have been apprehended trying to cross the southern border illegally have been immediately expelled from the United States under the new coronavirus order. New numbers released by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reveal that a whopping 90% of people detained for trying to hop the border have been immediately returned to Mexico.” Hats off to our border patrol agents.

We told them so

Like so many others, I’ve harped on herd immunity to my governor and attorney general and in my columns. In my letters I told Gov. Abbott and AG Bonner locking down the state would be the wrong path to take but Abbott did it anyway. As states begin to re-open, guess what? Exactly what I explained in my letters: More infections because you’ve quarantined healthy people forced into lockdown which hurts their immune system for many reasons.

Naturally the hyenas in the MSM and Democrats in office are all now screeching governors who’ve opened their states are killing people!!! Oh, God, oh, my God!!! Please remember nine states did not close down and are doing fine.

Look at these two headlines. US deaths from coronavirus would be HALF the mid-April peak had states issued stay-at-home orders four days sooner, new study claims – They can study all they want but it’s BS.

Coronavirus cases at an Iowa meat plant more than DOUBLE to 1,031 on the same day it reopened as Nebraska’s governor reveals more than 1,000 workers in his state are infected. “HHS Secretary Alex Azar blamed plant outbreaks on the workers’ ‘home and social lives’ during a call last month.”

Tyson Foods re-opened their meat plant and those furloughed were out and about in their community, some get infected. Unfortunately, it’s the way of viruses. You see, all these carefully crafted headlines are meant to keep scaring people:

Nearly TWO-THIRDS of Americans say it is too early to reopen amid the pandemic and fear that more lives will be lost as states rush to get back to business – Really? With more than 33 MILLION Americans out of work and begging to be “allowed” back to work we’re supposed to believe that a majority of Americans think it’s too early to open up for business?

Ah, here you go: Cuomo: Latest Coronavirus Cases Are Mostly People Who Stayed Home – “New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Wednesday that most new patients hospitalized with the Chinse coronavirus have largely been sheltering at home, calling the preliminary data “shocking.” I’ll bet…November isn’t far off.

Texas governor Greg Abbott admits reopening ‘will lead to an increase and spread’ of coronavirus – I guess the private call with lawmakers didn’t remain so private after all. Wanna take bets on which Democrat lawmaker leaked it to the press?

What Abbott said was the truth: After a lockdown with a virus you’re going to have more cases. Too bad he didn’t listen to people like me (a nobody compared to his fat cat donors) and did like Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming: Remain open. A lockdown that was TOTALLY UNNECESSARY has destroyed our economy, bankrupting individuals as well as increases in suicides, drug overdoses, depression and domestic violence.

Governors & mayors vs Sheriffs and We the People

As I said in my column last week, if it takes civil disobedience to bring these governors and mayors to their knees, then so be it. They really do fear We the People. Let me give you a short list in case you are working, job hunting or don’t have time to do the research.

We know Democrat governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, has extended strangling the citizens of her state until July 6th. Democrat Oregon Governor Allots All of the Govt. Stimulus Funds of $1.6 Billion to Portland Area — Ignores Rural Counties (She’s “bi-sexual” so naturally she would make sure the $$ went to her liberal, brain-dead base in a huge metro area.)

May 6th New Jersey’s Democrat governor extends his tyrannical lockdown another 30 days.

Poster boy for gluttony making him high risk, Illinois Democrat gov, Pritzker is one of the worst tyrants. His lockdown including churches was determined constitutional by a federal judge. Act surprised. Judge Lee was appointed by dirty traitor, Hussein Obama. No more than 50 people for religious services until a vaccine is widely available.

Obesity makes blacks susceptible: Fat prof is exhibit No. 1 – Exclusive: Mychal Massie drubs Rutgers teacher who implicates Trump & reopening for deaths (Now relax racial injustice trolls out there. Massie happens to have black skin and a brain you can only wish you had.)

May 2nd NYC communist mayor, Bill deBlasio, ordered an already strained police department to send 1,000 cops to police local parks to enforce the absurd “social” distancing. deBlasio has decided his city won’t be completely released from human bondage until September.

It Begins. California Official Announces Program to Remove People with COVID-19 From Their Homes to Quarantine Centers (VIDEO)

“Some of the people we find are going to have a hard time being isolated. If they live in a home where there is only one bathroom and there are three or four other people living there and those people don’t have covid infections we’re not going to be able to keep that person in that home. Every person who we’re isolating needs to have their own bathroom. So we’ll be moving people like this in to other kinds of housing that we have available.”

The blowback was swift and brutal. Robert Levin, the Ventura County Health Director then attempted to “correct any misunderstanding”. Oh, no, buddy. People aren’t that stupid. At least some of them understand how Satan’s Pimp, Adolph Hitler, was able to round up millions of human beings. A very worthy read: If You Are Still Wondering How Death Camps Happen Just Take a Look Around You

California restaurants defying stay-at-home order could lose liquor license, officials warn

Democrat gov of Michigan, Witless Whitmer, sent her dragoons after a 77-year old barber shop owner who needs to feed his family and is vowing to stay open. That sweet man faces fines up to $25,000. ‘Staged’: CBS News footage of coronavirus testing includes ‘fake’ patients – Project Veritas video shows line manipulated for cameras (Gov. Witless is ‘investigating’)

Most of the country has already heard the story of Shelly Luther who owns a beauty salon in Dallas, TX. She reopened her business because her employees were going without food just to feed their children. Another Hussein Obama appointed Democrat judge jailed her. The Texas Supreme Court ordered her released. Our governor then modified his earlier order.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott, a Republican, said in a statement on May 7. “Criminals shouldn’t be released to prevent COVID-19 just to put business owners in their place. The decision eliminates jail time for violating an order going forward and retroactively to April 2. The modification to the orders supersedes local orders.” (Don’t you just love the “put business owners in their place”?)

Watch: Texas Salon Owner Refuses to Apologize to Judge for Working to Feed Her Kids During Lockdown

Abbott’s modified order should get these folks out of legal trouble: Armed Texas SWAT Team Raids Daddy Zane’s Bar in West Odessa After Breaking State Orders and Reopening — 8 Arrested!

California sheriff says he can’t enforce coronavirus orders making ‘criminals’ out of business owners, others exercising rights– Riverside County, Ca (Southern)“What that means is that out of 2.5 million people in Riverside County, we have only 2,300 residents positive with this virus,” Bianco said. “Statistically, that is less than a tenth of one percent. Unfortunately, we have lost 181 of our residents to this virus. But keep in mind that that is only 7/1,000 of 1 percent.” (Video interview of sheriff Blanco worth watching, short)

Two Arizona County Sheriffs Vow to Not Enforce Governor’s Stay-At-Home Order, Say It Would Be a Violation of Their Oath

Washington county sheriff says he won’t enforce governor’s stay-at-home order

Four Michigan Sheriffs: We Will Not Enforce Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Edicts

Sheriff rebels against governor: ‘We will not be setting up a police state’ (Maine)

Ocean City defies Lockdown Larry

3,000 California churches announce they will defy governor’s order and resume services, May 8, 2020

10 Churches, 20 Pastors Sue Oregon Governor Kate Brown Over Religious Gathering Ban

Michigan House, Senate Sue Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over State of Emergency Extension – Still waiting on their Supreme Court’s decision, but this is encouraging:Wisconsin Supreme Court Oral Argument: Wisconsin Legislature v. Andrea Palm 5/5/2020 Justice Rebecca Bradley – Watch Justice Bradley make the comments below. Oh, wait! You Tube won’t let you watch her. But you can watch it here; 1:44 minutes all arguments presented. Justice Bradley:

“Where in the constitution did the people of Wisconsin confer authority on a single, unelected cabinet secretary, to compel almost 6 million people to stay at home and close their businesses and face imprisonment if they don’t comply?

“With no input from the legislature, without the consent of the people. Isn’t it the very definition of tyranny, for one person to order people to be imprisoned for going to work among other ordinarily lawful activities? Where does the constitution say that’s permissible, counsel?” Bravo for Justice Bradley.

Many other counties in California telling Comrade Newsom no – hopefully it will keep happening all across the country.

Last but not least, this is one law enforcement officer who has it right. A short six-minute video very worth watching. The Police Are Waking up to Corruption

This video of Dr. Judy Mikovits was viewed 623,758 times by May 6, 2020 before You Tube censored it but you can watch it here.

Dr. Daniel Erickson says the lockdowns have a minimal impact on containing Coronavirus – short video, April 27, 2020. 686,074 views since posted.

For full disclosure, in 30 years I have never received any compensation for books or products I recommend. This virus is respiratory. Oxygen is critical. If you smoke, are overweight (which causes shortness of breath), have emphysema, COPD or just want to have healthy lungs, based on my own experience and two people who smoke told me after using it a week their ‘smokers cough’ was gone and now swear by it, there is an amazing product called Allertrex. My oxygen reading is consistently 98-99. You might wish to check it out.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2020 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Links:

Elon Musk is fed up with California and said he’s pulling his plants out of there for Nevada or Texas. Good for him. Not for her or Cali’s tax harvesting: Democrat assemblywoman representing San Diego had this to say, “F**k Elon Musk”. Classy.

Did China’s leaders deliberately ‘seed’ coronavirus around the world? ‘If this was a plan to seed the virus throughout the world, then it has succeeded beyond the wildest imaginations of those who plotted it.’

Yes, highly successful – for now. I relished watching every minute of this video (short) from around the world. Country after country plus here at home people protesting NO MORE. Lockdown Protests – The Great Awakening World Wide (Huge Compilation Mai 2020) 661,373 views since May 3, 2020

Why are you wearing a mask?

Dr. Judy Mikovits whose credentials and expertise are too long to cover here including expert in infectious diseases (the NY Times rag calls her a ’Virus Conspiracist, issued this statement about wearing a mask policy –

“The masks on walks outside and while driving in your car is mind blowing to me. Do you not know how unhealthy it is to keep inhaling your carbon dioxide and restricting proper oxygen flow? I honestly cannot believe how non-logical we have become! We as a society seem to just listen to (perceived) authority without question. I don’t see a whole lot of critical thought happening here, I’m sorry to say Why I opt NOT to wear a mask.”

“Well, let me break it down for you. The body requires AMPLE amounts of oxygen for optimal immune health. Especially during a so-called “pandemic”. Proper oxygenation of your cells and blood is ESSENTIAL for the body to function as it needs to in order to fight off any illness.

“Masks will hamper oxygen intake. Unless you are working in a hospital setting, it is NOT necessary. But go ahead and hold onto to your security blanket if it makes you feel better. I do not listen to the government when it tries to instruct me on how to maintain health, nor do I trust their ‘stats” (which we know are based on unconfirmed numbers).”

Dr. Eli Perencevich, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Iowa’s College of Medicine stated in an interview: “The average healthy person does not need to have a mask, and they shouldn’t be wearing masks. There’s no evidence that wearing masks on healthy people will protect them. They wear them incorrectly, and they can increase the risk of infection because they’re touching their face more often.”

Months ago, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams who also has a resume too long to cover and a very impressive career in the field of science and medicine pleaded with people to quit stocking up on masks in a post to Twitter. “Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!” he wrote. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

Dr. Jenny Harries, England’s deputy chief medical officer, has warned that it was not a good idea for the public to wear face masks as the virus can get trapped in the material and causes infection when the wearer breathes in. “For the average member of the public walking down a street, it is not a good idea.”

WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said “… there is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any particular benefit – in fact, there’s some evidence to suggest the opposite.”