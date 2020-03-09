By: Devvy

Hysteria over this terrible coronavirus outbreak continues. People with shopping carts loaded with water, toilet paper and 411 cans of something they really don’t want to eat if given a choice.

As I wrote in my column, Coronavirus Hysteria, The Patent – Don’t Ignore This I’ve been a prepper a long time. What got my attention is when my late husband was transferred from a military base in California to Ft. Carson, Colorado in Sept. 1989. One morning I opened the door and there was snow. LOTS of it. Then came the ‘great blizzard’ in Feb. 1990 and I began stockpiling food and water; we had a basement. As I became more informed and the home PC made research much easier, I learned about food storage.

It’s obvious the prostitute media in America (boob tube as well as print and Internet) have been using this outbreak to create hysteria attacking Trump at every turn. It’s all his fault. Yes, there has been incompetence by the CDC. But more than anything, just like 9/11, for all the information out there, Americans are still unprepared for disasters. Far too many city, county and state governments are under prepared. Just wait until a 6.8 or higher earthquake hits the The New Madrid Seismic Zone or Cascadia Subduction Zone. Pray it does not happen in our lifetime but it will happen.

As I also wrote last week, too many in the ‘alternative media’ have also been whipping up fear to their readers and listeners. I referenced Y2K as a perfect example.

I try not to get into a whizzing contest with people I dislike but I am fed up with the irresponsible BS being fed to people who are genuinely concerned. Many will remember the ‘nothing burger’ called Jade Helm which is a regularly scheduled military exercise. Dave Hodges runs a web site and radio show that got people so worked up here in Texas our governor (who is no fool) and some in our legislature fell for Hodges’ preposterous claims and ended up with egg on their faces.Example:

Dave Hodges: Advanced Preparations for Jade Helm Led FEMA Camp Roundups Are In the Final Stages —Final stages? All his hype and wild predictions and nothing happened.

Oct. 11, 2019: Why Is Morgan Hill Under Martial Law? – What hogwash. Hodges apparently knows little about martial law but Dr. Edwin Vieira does for anyone who wants to truly understand it. A Primer on Martial Law and By Tyranny Out of Necessity: The Bastardy of Martial Law

See: Urban Warfare Exercises No Surprise and Jade Helm Will Be in My Town Next Week – both of those are my columns explaining in detail why it was nothing but wild theories.

Hodges has been vicious in his attacks on me (he can’t even spell my name correctly). I simply brought forth verifiable facts. “Devy. You did not counter anything I or anybody else wrote about Jade Helm in your recent blistering attacks on myself and other journalists.

“Not one fact was presented Devy. Just insults which is the tactic of disinfo everywhere. In recent years your following has diminished greatly. Devy who? I hear that alot. It is possible that to compensate for your declining popularity that you personally attack those with whom you feel you are in competition with.”

“The other possibility is that you have joined the dark side and are disinfo. That suspicion is borne out by your pejorative term “scaremonger”… I would guess that the reason for your attacks on the journalists you chose to personally attack is because you are trying to recapture your former status.”

Oh, that’s rich. I’m not in competition with anyone, never have been. Trying to “recapture your former status” What status? I’ve been in the trenches full time for the past 30 years doing what I’ve always tried to do and that is get to the truth. This isn’t a popularity contest.

Try this one by Hodges, May 28, 2019: Oroville Dam Failure Is Imminent! Water Inflow Is Now Triple the Outflow Rate-Six Feet From Failure! – People panicked.

There was almost a disaster beyond words regarding the Oroville Dam in February 2017. Thank God it didn’t happen. As it just so happens my mother and cousin live in Oroville and I also have friends there. I’ve been fortunate enough to know a man who worked on that dam when it was being built. I was delighted last time I was out there as Larry showed me all the pictures he had from when the dam was under construction; he was an engineer. What an incredible undertaking back in 1961. The “woke” crowd wouldn’t have lasted until lunch time.

My 92-year old mother lives downhill from the dam in assisted living. While they were not evacuated in 2017, thousands of people were and hundreds left on their own. I can assure you, dear reader, if Hodges claims were true, we would have seen another evacuation as took place in Feb. 2017.

Anyway, that fear mongering piece presented this: “The California Department of Water Resources is maintaining that the Oroville Dam spillway is fine. This is a lie! They are working 24/7 on the dam. Hundreds are witnessing the deception. The Prado Dam, also in crisis is being managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. Why is the Oroville Dam under the control of the Federal government? Is Oroville SUPPOSED to fail and it is easier to pull of the deception if the very corrupt California state government remains in charge?”

As for who owns the Oroville Dam: “Oroville Dam is currently owned and operated by the State of California Department of Water Resources.” As for the Army Corps of Engineers:

“U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps) and DWR Division of Safety of Dams (DSOD) share regulatory oversight authority over flood control operations at the Oroville facilities.” It’s a complicated system but “as a hydroelectric generating station, must be licensed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).”

So, there’s no deception there. Additionally, I was personally at the dam last Sept and spoke with a couple of guys there working on the spillway. They were eating lunch at their truck as access from the lake road to the spillway is confined. This was about four months after Hodge’s headlines. Both of them said it was ridiculous and wanted to know who was putting out “that kind of talk”? I also chatted with one of the lake/park employees. Just casual and mentioned the alleged IMMINENT! dam failure. She laughed wanting to know where I heard such baloney?

I firmly believe the near disaster in 2017 scared the hell out of Sacramento. Repair work continues. These are two helpful articles in understanding what happened in 2017: What went wrong at Oroville Dam? Analysis points to drainage, problematic soils and Expert performed autopsy on Oroville spillway collapse. Here’s what he found

And Disaster Dave’s latest, March 7, 2020: Signs Are Appearing that the Coronavirus Outbreak Will be Followed by a CHICOM-Led Red Dawn Invasion

Red Dawn? Really? Yes, we know about the tunnels used by drug smugglers and coyotes. For the sake of argument, let’s say the Reds have managed to get 5,000 of their soldiers into the US for this ‘Red Dawn’ style invasion. They might want to know this:

Gun Ownership Statistics in the US – “Firearms are classified as handguns, rifles, and shotguns. In the United States over 300 million people own firearms. Of this, 100 million own handguns. The following statistics portray current gun ownership statistics in the US.”

So, how would that work out for our 5,000 Reds who managed to sneak in through tunnels for a ‘Red Dawn’ style invasion? Check out that link about gun statistics – especially the large chart. This is another site with statistics to check out. Notice Texas registered guns. Well, here in Texas we are not required to register a firearm. I’m betting the number is way higher.

The Communist Chinese dealing with their massive coronavirus situation and losing trillions in revenues are going to invade the U.S.? Why would they risk a possible military response or condemnation by the entire world?

Yes, there are tunnels; more are discovered all the time. I’m sure Trump is concerned about infected people coming across the border but he’s putting the military on the border for this reason: Pentagon Sends Troops to California Border amid Fears of Border Rush, March 6, 2020

“The government is sending 160 soldiers to help border agents block the migrant surge that is expected if the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals strikes down the Migrant Protection Protocols.

“The MPP program has sent roughly 60,000 migrants back into Mexico, prior to their eventual asylum hearings in the United States. The return policy deters migration by preventing migrants from getting the U.S. jobs they need to repay their smuggling loans — unless they eventually win their backlogged courtroom claims.

“Some of the 30,000 migrants waiting in Mexico rushed for the border February 28 when the court declared the MPP program to be illegal. The court then quickly put a stay on its decision to block the MPP until March 12, pending any Supreme Court intervention.”

Like I said, I don’t really like calling out individuals but enough is enough. If I get attacked for trying to stop the hysteria, so be it.

This is not the first time America has been faced with potentially deadly outbreaks. I’m not trying to downplay the seriousness of this coronavirus strain and how terrible it’s been for those who get it, family, businesses.

But, to keep up the relentless scare tactics by anyone isn’t helping the situation. What we should be doing is common sense: Wash our hands many times during the day with soap and water. Carry a hankie or Kleenex so if you do sneeze or cough it doesn’t blow onto or near someone. Start working on getting your natural immune system ramped up and make it a way of life with your health regime .

Panic buying at the stores isn’t the answer either. Sure, stock up on some things but if your budget allows it, purchase some food storage for a two- week period. Most have a shelf life of 20 years or longer so you’re not out spoiling food.

‘Germ-fest’ party preceded deadly nursing home outbreak – “In the days before the Life Care Center nursing home became ground zero for coronavirus deaths in the U.S., there were few signs it was girding against an illness spreading rapidly around the world. Visitors came in as they always did, sometimes without signing in.”

That facility had already been fined at least once for failure to contain a virus. Right now, they have 70 staffers who have shown symptoms and sent home. Read this piece –Lying by company employees about loved ones is reprehensible.

15 of 21 Coronavirus Deaths in US Were at Life Care Senior Center in Washington State – Center Goes from 120 to 63 Residents in Recent Weeks

Yes, there are mistakes being made at the cost of people suffering that should not be happening but maybe, just maybe lessons are being learned about preparedness by hospitals, clinics and state and local governments. Why is customs STILL NOT screening passengers from coronavirus hot-spots Italy, Iran and South Korea who arrive at major airports, including JFK, LAX, Atlanta and Chicago’s O’Hare? March 6, 2020

It’s all over social media so I’m sure this will come to the attention of Trump. He is not responsible for stupidity and airports ignoring common sense. Heads need to roll.

Azar contradicts Pence, says there’s no coronavirus testing kit shortage, March 6, 2020 – “There is no testing kit shortage, nor has there ever been,” Azar said on ABC News Friday. “We will have by the end of this weekend over 1.2 million tests around America in public health labs as well as in private and commercial labs, and that is scaling up by the millions, ramping up rapidly.”

Just a little history to put things in perspective. 2009 flu pandemic in the United States – “As of mid-March 2010, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that about 59 million Americans contracted the H1N1 virus, 265,000 were hospitalized as a result, and 12,000 died.”

Flu season deaths top 80,000 last year, CDC says, Sept. 27, 2018 – “An estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means it was the deadliest season in more than four decades — since 1976, the date of the first published paper reporting total seasonal flu deaths, said CDC Spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund.

“In previous seasons, flu-related deaths have ranged from a low of about 12,000 during the 2011-2012 season to a high of about 56,000 during the 2012-2013.Total flu fatalities during the most recent season included the deaths of 180 children, which exceeds the previous record high of 171 during a non-pandemic flu season, according to the CDC.”

UPDATE: Influenza Deaths Now Total 20,000, Including Elevated Number of 136 Children, March 6, 2020 – “The number of people who have died from seasonal influenza so far has now reached 20,000, including 136 influenza-associated deaths in children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported as of February 29. This is up from 18,000 just a week ago.”

Quite honestly, I didn’t realize so many died from the flu. One death is one too many but again, the more informed we become and take steps to strengthen our natural immune system, hopefully we will see less deaths from this coronavirus strain. Look out for each other – especially our elderly family and keep children home from school if they are sick.

Yes, canceling large audience events hurts everyone. Like concerts or basketball games from the vendors (food, beer, memorabilia), to security personnel and so forth.

Sacrifices are being made everywhere as we all try to get through this terrible outbreak. No question many businesses are taking huge financial hits but much of it comes from panic and fear baiting.

In Hong Kong People Heading Outside as Warmer Weather and Fears of Coronavirus Decline – Taiwan and US Saved by Early Decisive Actions – “The number of cases of the coronavirus have finally matched the number of deaths from the flu during the flu season in Hong Kong which ended in mid-February. As of this morning, there are 113 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Hong Kong with 2 deaths.

“We reported a week ago that since the beginning of the year, the flu in Hong Kong has been much more consequential than the coronavirus:” (Rest at link)

Trump has been very vocal about getting a vaccine out there. Companies scrambling for their cash cow vaccine. I will NOT take one should one become available later this year or next year. Why? Because I don’t trust them and too many vaccines are worthless or dangerous. I had three vaccines by age 5 which was 65 years ago. (READ: Polio Vaccine, Cancer and Dr. Mary’s Monkey) Do I want them to be safe? Yes, absolutely.

Do I think for every little outbreak of measles children and health care workers should be forced with a gun to their heads to take a measles vaccine? ABSOLUTELY NOT. When I grew up measles were quite common. Kids stayed home from school with a parent or grandma. Measles gone, back to school. Same with chickenpox.

Judicial Watch Uncovers New FDA Records Detailing Deaths in 1,824 Adverse Reaction Reports Related to HPV Vaccine – Judicial Watch Sues FDA for Producing “Partial Response” to FOIA Request

A year later: A Judicial Watch Special Report Examining the FDA’s HPV Vaccine Records – “The records include Merck’s patent and drug information submitted to the FDA, transcripts and briefing material from approval meetings, and reports documenting health, safety, and efficacy test results, as well as Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) documents detailing 8,864 cases of adverse effects experienced by people after receiving the Gardasil vaccine. VAERS reports show that at least eighteen people have died after receiving Gardasil. Many health officials believe that adverse reactions to medications are widely under reported, therefore the actual number of adverse events occurring after vaccination with Gardasil is likely to be higher.” (The horror stories of what’s happened to young girls here and in Britain after getting that vaccine would fill a whole column.)

Cliff Kincaid wrote an outstanding column on this very issue everyone should read: Can You Handle the Truth About Vaccines?

While doing more research and shuddering at the thought of yet another cash cow for pharmaceutical companies, I came across this:

Robert Kennedy Jr: CDC is a privately owned vaccine company, Dec. 7, 2018. Like the authors, I don’t believe Kennedy made the case the CDC is a privately owned vaccine company, but:

“Mr. Kennedy is in very safe territory by reporting that the CDC has over 20 patents that create vast, undisclosed conflicts of interests in vaccine safety. He is understating the problem by more than half.

“This brief look at current patents held by the CDC deserves an in-depth review to determine exactly what current financial relationships with vaccine makers now exist and what the current impact those revenue streams are likely having on vaccine safety positions. Furthermore, one must closely look at the financial relationships between the CDC and vaccine makers it is currently courting, to include the potential exploitation of new patents for financial gain. These are merely a few lines of inquiry, among hundreds, needing to be examined and why the potential RFK commission on vaccine safety must be impaneled.

“No wonder the vaccine industry (and let’s not kid ourselves, CDC IS the vaccine industry) and their media outlets are fighting with such a fury to prevent the #RFK commission from being formed.”

Kennedy has been on the front lines regarding vaccines for a long time. We need some warriors in the House and Senate not afraid of the pharmaceutical industry who buy the favors of Congress willing to take a serious, unbiased look at vaccines and safety. If you want to help stop forced vaccinations before they come knocking, this organization is a go-to.

Fact Check: WHO Scientist Caught Lying to Public about Vaccine Safety – This piece says a lot. “In sum, the central message Swaminathan had for her colleagues was that legitimate concerns about vaccine safety were an obstacle to be overcome in order to achieve the policy goal of increasing demand for these pharmaceutical products.”

And remember: The Communist Chinese ALWAYS lie: China responds to virus-investigation demand by demolishing ‘ground zero

Spirulina found to boost the body’s type 1 interferon response to fight RNA viral infections “including coronavirus,” new science finds– “What’s especially important to note in all this is how every government authority is pushing pharmaceuticals and (non-existent) vaccines rather than encouraging people to use nutraceuticals that are available right now. Because of this total unwillingness to recommend potential anti-viral substances that are safe, affordable and available right now, these “authorities” are allowing the virus to replicate and spread in an accelerating manner, all to promote the financial interests of Big Pharma rather than support the health of the public.

“They are more interested in protecting the profits of Big Pharma than in protecting the health of the public, in other words.” (Spirulina is found at most health food stores.)

Public panic vs the stock market

Well, things have not improved since my column last Monday. Head of the “Fed” Jerome Powell came out last Monday with a shocker – an emergency rate cut. Market went up 1,293.96. Then back into schizophrenic flopping all around. Tues down 785.91. Wed up 1,145. Thurs down 969.58 and Friday down 256.50.

It’s the movement in gold which shocked me. In all these decades of watching and monitoring, I’ve never seen such craziness. Up $30 bux an ounce in hours! Down $18 and roller coaster here we come! Silver gained, too. Geesh.

Media hacks and so-called experts as well as Trump haters continue to blame it all on this coronavirus outbreak. Pre-coronavirus the stock market was a gas pump. The match: coronavirus blasts out of China, starts spreading around the world.

It’s the disruption of the supply chain which I covered last week like many others smarter than I am. The Dow’s upward march has been fraught with danger since the 2009 collapse because the cure was never even hinted at. America’s debt, a grossly over-valued market and banks playing dangerous games – a trifecta of disaster.

As I did last week, below are more up to date evaluations by experienced, qualified individuals who don’t work for the government or media. I provide them so you can get better informed in your busy world. The charts in some of these are important as they reveal a lot even I can understand.

This is a very comprehensive piece: Six Reasons Why Covid-19 Fails The Sniff Test

1,000 Point Dow Intraday Swings Is A Warning The Fantasy Of The Last Few Decades Is Finally Coming To An End – David Stockman, former US Budget Director under Reagan

“The jig is up. I’m referring to 30 years of financial and economic fantasy that I believe that is coming to a rude and sudden end because it was all based on false economics, unsound money, and rampant debt and speculation that is bringing down the entire system. So I think the real disease we are facing at the moment is not COVID-19. That’s just the catalyst, the trigger for a massive awakening and reset.”

MARKET CHAOS CONTINUES: “The Amounts Of QE Will Be Truly Staggering,” – “Albert Edwards, Former Global Strategist at Societe Generale: “Rest assured, by the time ‘this’ is all over we will likely revisit 666 again with US 10y yields around – 1% or below. The likely deep recession will be blamed on the Coronavirus, but it is ‘just’ the trigger to burst years of ruinous bubble blowing by the Fed et al.”

The Market Slump Is Just Beginning” – Covid-19 Is Not The Cause, It’s The Catalyst — “The coming downturn will not take 40 years. When bubbles burst, everything unravels very quickly. It could take say 3-7 years for the Dow to come down 90% or more. In 1929-32 it took less than 3 years for the Dow to fall 90%. And the situation today is much more serious when it comes to overvaluations, debts, deficits etc.”

This Is The Problem – “The rest of the yield curve, though, there’s a little more to it. For the first part, the long end is all about consequences. As in, if rate cuts were expected to be effective then, cue Janet Yellen in 2011, bond yields would be rising sharply. They are not, to put it mildly.”

Next Comes The “Turbulent Twenties” – The past 30 years of False Prosperity is over, David Stockman – “The coronavirus is now exposing a far more deadly disease: Namely, the poisonous brew of easy money, cheap debt, sweeping financialization and unbridled speculation that has been injected into the American economy by the Fed and Washington politicians.

“It has turned Wall Street into a dangerous gambling casino while leaving Main Street buried under mountainous debts, faltering investment in growth and productivity and the hand-to-mouth economics of spending more than you earn.

“It has also left the American economy exceedingly vulnerable to external shocks. That’s because 80% of households have no appreciable rainy day funds and businesses have hollowed out their balance sheets and artificially extended their supply chains to the four corners of the earth in order to goose short-run profits and share prices.”

“We Have Never Seen This Before”: The Last Time The Market Did This, FDR Confiscated All The Gold (Interesting but the same confiscation would not happen today. Different time and 300 million guns.

US Factory Orders Tumble In January – Sixth Straight Month Of YoY Contraction – “And this was all before the coronavirus impacted the global economy…”

GOOD FOR HIM: Coronavirus bill overloaded with Pelosi’s ‘Christmas-tree ornaments,’ says Republican who voted against it (Sen. Rand Paul also voted against it)

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s add-ons were the reason why a Colorado Republican voted against the $8.3 billion coronavirus bill that President Trump signed into law earlier in the day, the lawmaker said Friday night. “The president asked for $2.5 billion. I would have supported that,” Rep. Ken Buck said…

“Buck’s office later told Fox News that his objections to the bill include not only the overall cost, but aspects including $1.25 billion that is marked for use in other countries, as well as $500 million in Medicare telehealth funding. His office also said that the bill outlines funding to stockpile masks, gloves and other things with no plan to make sure they get distributed to medical professionals instead of being stored up in a warehouse.”

Tips:

DIY Essential Oil Hand Sanitizer with Only 3 Ingredients (Instead of getting gouged on line or at a store)

As for inside your home, I use either Seventh Generation cleaning products amazingly found at China (Wal) Mart. I also use Four Monks Cleaning Vinegar which is also available at China (Wal) Mart, Amazon and other outlets. I like non-toxic chemical free in my home. My doggies appreciate it, too.

Goldman Head Of Commodities: “Gold Has Immunity To The Virus”

(I’m not a precious metals dealer but my friend, Rob Westfall is and knows what’s a good investment in metals. Give him a holler in Florida at: 813.977.7200)

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

