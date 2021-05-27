By Frosty Wooldridge

Two years ago, one of my best friends started grasping for words in the middle of a conversation. He stumbled, tripped over his tongue…and a few second later, he inserted another word to finish his sentence.

Later, he couldn’t tell which day of the week for our tennis match. At one meeting, he forgot his tennis shoes. Later, he couldn’t keep score. That’s a man who has played tennis for 50 years.

A year into his bout with dementia, also known as Alzheimer’s, he got lost in traffic and couldn’t find his way home. He was very frustrated when I drove up to guide him to his house. His wife said that he forgot to tie his shoes and left food out when it should go into the fridge.

“John’s not himself in the last year,” Paula said. “He gets exasperated when he can’t complete simple tasks. I need to take him to a doctor.”

John came up to me on one of our pack trips, “Frosty, got to tell you that I wish I had my old self back. I’m getting worse with memory loss. I can’t do the simplest choirs.”

“Let me see that I can do about your condition,” I said. “We’ve got to get a handle on this before it gets worse.”

Okay, through all my research for a week, I found out that dementia and Alzheimer’s are pretty much a dead end for most people. No cures that really work. There’s the drug Aricept, but it doesn’t work for many people. Beyond that, I ran into dead ends. In just about every research paper, someone who suffers from onset dementia/Alzheimer’s, must live out their ordeal until they die.

Being the tenacious journalist that I am, a visit to the local bookstore gave me a clerk who excitedly walked me over to pick up a book that published in 2020—the first book of its kind that actually offers solutions to prevent and reverse Alzheimer’s. I bought it in a New York Minute!

Today in America, we eat fast foods, junk foods, chemicalized foods, GMO foods, preserved foods, Coke, Pepsi, Mt. Dew and a host of artificially sweetened sodas along with chips, beer, hard liquor, pizza, very little fiber, TV dinners, and endless “white sugar injected” foods from ketchup to salsa to salad dressing. We gobble mono-sodium glutamate (MSG), which makes us ‘forever hungry’ for one more burger and fries.

Essentially, as we watch our ‘food bellies’ grow while we eat a “happy meal”, our brains develop “amyloids” which block the synapses from firing in the brain that give you words, recall, memory, critical thinking processes and the ability to function like you did in your teens.

Result: 66 percent of Americans register 20 to 50 pounds overweight and 50 percent of that 66 percent are grossly obese. We’ve got a health crisis for the Baby Boomer generation that very well may break the entire health-care system in this country. Worse, the younger generation follows into our obesity epidemic.

We’re clouding our blood with trans-fats, cholesterol, GMO’s, endless poisons from Monsanto’s Roundup now in mother’s milk and wines—to massive white sugar infusion by Captain Crunch fed to children from the age of five years.

I discovered out of 60,000 foods offered in major grocery stores, producers of those foods lace 50,000 of those foods with chemicals and sugar and/or synthetic sugars like Sucralose, Aspartame, Dextrose and worse. They inject dyes and chemicals to make their products look more appealing. If it’s in a glass bottle, plastic, package or box—you’re eating more chemicals than you can comprehend. It’s taking a devastating toll on millions of Americans.

Since I’m a Baby Boomer, I would like to keep my brain intact. I keep my body lean, clean and a moving machine. Calories in—calories out! I drink filtered water. I eat only organic. I check every “ingredient” label. I exercise two hours daily, six days a week. My wife Sandi, the same!

At the bookstore, the cashier handed me a book published in 2020 by Dr. Dale Bredesen: The End of Alzheimer’s: The first Program to Prevent and Reverse Cognitive Decline.

I read it in two days. The book dumbfounded me. Bredesen shows how the Baby Boomer generation, and now the younger generation are galloping over a nutritional cliff. With all the poisoned foods we’ve been eating and drinking for the past 50 years, our bodies fail us as youth subsides.

With all the junk food, our brains try to protect themselves by forming little “amyloids” that gum up the synapses.

Bredesen spells it out that we are eating ourselves into dementia. He describes the typical American diet in Chapter 4: How to Eat Yourself into Alzheimer’s. Another doctor, Dr. Daniel Amen gives 12 points on how to keep your brain healthy. It’s the best 90 minute video you will ever watch: “Keeping your brain and body healthy” by Dr. Daniel Amen:

https://youtu.be/PlFpdV0Jxqo

In Bredesen’s book, he covers the Anti-Alzheimer’s Diet: Ketoflex 12/3, (also in vegetarian) and he offers the finest nutrient pills you can take to help your brain dissolve those “amyloids” in order to bring your synapses back into operation.

Along with his incredible solutions, he shows case after case of men and women returning to normal lives with healthy brains. Mind you, it takes three to six months of very disciplined eating, exercise and nutritional supplements. Note: this is not a one-time fix, and then, you return to your old habits. You will be eating and exercising like this for the rest of your life.

Since I’m writing this three months after my friend John got onto the program, he’s 90 percent better at sentences, words, memory, recall and, most of all, he’s back to the work he loves. Oh, and he can remember the score on the tennis court—where he usually beats me!

If a loved one of yours suffers from this terrible disease, I hope this column finds distribution around the country to every American whose loved ones suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s. The brain you save may be your own. Be well and prosper!

