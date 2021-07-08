By Cliff Kincaid

[DISCLAIMER: The opinion in this article is the sole opinion of the author and is not necessarily the opinion of NewsWithViews.com, it’s employees, representatives, or other contributing writers.]

In a carefully orchestrated political trap, Joe Biden is threatening to send government workers house to house to try to get Trump supporters to take the Trump Warp Speed China virus vaccines. This strange turn of events tells you everything you need to know about why the Trump movement is in disarray and on defense. They don’t trust their leader, former President Trump, who has repeatedly urged people (except youngsters) to take the vaccines.

Trump, whose Operation Warp Speed saved America from the butchers of Beijing, is now trying to save the lives of his own supporters, who won’t answer the door if Biden’s operatives start knocking. Biden’s backers are counting on confrontations in order to make Trump supporters look bad.

Tragically, many Trump supporters are buying the nonsense that the Supreme Court will eventually rule 9-0 to put Trump back in the White House while objecting to his life-saving Warp Speed vaccines as killers.

Please, Trump supporters, get a grip on reality. The vaccines are working and are the envy of the world.

Here’s what Maryland, my home state, is reporting for June:

100% of COVID-19 deaths in Maryland occurred in people who were unvaccinated.

95% of new COVID-19 cases in Maryland occurred in people who were unvaccinated.

93% of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland occurred in people who were unvaccinated.

The same thing is being reported in other states, such as Wisconsin, where the Milwaukee Journal reports that 95% of those who’ve died from COVID-19 since March weren’t vaccinated or fully vaccinated.

In Minnesota, reports the St. Paul Pioneer Press, “Nearly all new Minnesota COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among the unvaccinated.”

In the face of this evidence, many people resist the vaccines. Hence, the Biden White House says the federal government “will start targeted community door-to-door outreach in an effort to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates,” as reported by the Epoch Times.

“Joe Biden just announced government goons will go DOOR-TO-DOOR to make you take a COVID-19 vaccine,” screams Trump supporter Charlie Kirk. The conservative New American magazine ran the scary headline, “Knock-knock, Have You Gotten Your COVID-19 Vaccine Yet?” These statements reflect distrust of vaccines developed by the Trump Administration, not Joe Biden.

Conservative writer Leo Hohmann asks, ”What should you do when federal agents arrive at your door with questions about your personal health decisions?,” and provides some answers. One says government agents should be offered a free Trespass Warning Form.

Biden’s heavy-handed effort will of course backfire. It’s reminiscent of Ronald Reagan’s joke about bureaucrats showing up and saying, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help you.”

What Biden is doing is very clever. It is a trap. He is making Trump supporters look like Neanderthals or Luddites resisting progress. One can anticipate the Democrats campaigning for Congress in 2022 and president in 2024 by arguing that Republicans were standing in the way of solving the China virus problem.

Realizing the resistance to the vaccines, I spoke on Monday at Larry Klayman’s Third Continental Congress, a pro-Trump audience, and defended the shots.

My speech was mostly about the national security threats to the United States, including the China virus. But I did take the opportunity to praise the vaccines.

I mentioned how some of the victims of Covid-19 who have survived have suffered a loss of their sense of taste and smell, while others have long-term breathing and brain problems. This is clearly not a flu virus. Indeed, I join Larry Klayman and others in saying the evidence indicates it is a bioweapon.

I think the numbers prove that the vaccines protect people against hospitalization and death. If people fear the vaccine more than the virus, they will have to accept the consequences. The problem is that other people can be infected by the unvaccinated and they have to take care of their family members who get sick and may die.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, the people are demanding the vaccines as the left-wing government of President Moon Jae-in is under heavy fire for the poor vaccination rate. The conservative paper in South Korea, The Chosunilbo reports that only about 30 percent of the population have had at least their first vaccine shot and just 10.5 percent their second one. That means the lockdowns continue.

The situation is so desperate that the Reuters news agency is reporting that South Korea is now negotiating with mRNA COVID-19 vaccine makers to produce as many as 1 billion doses for their country and others.

The United States is far ahead of South Korea because of the wisdom of former President Trump in cutting through the bureaucracy and getting the private sector to use the developing mRNA vaccine technology to address SARS-CoV-2.

Despite the clear evidence of the efficacy of the vaccines, I am still finding many conservatives who ignore their life-saving properties. Some are paying the price.

Here are some of the false or misleading claims I have come across recently:

Claim: SARS-CoV-2 is a virus with less than one percent fatality rate. Fact: It is a weaponized virus released from a lab and its nature was not readily apparent in the beginning of the pandemic. It has killed millions because of its contagious nature.

Claim: Most Americans have mindlessly complied with the hysterical mandates associated with Covid-19. Fact: While Democrat politicians took the lockdowns too far, many people had good reason to be scared of the virus and took precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The confusion among conservatives about the lethality of this virus has given China an opportunity to divide the American people and push their own dubious vaccines (along with Russia). We should be united in demanding apologies and reparations from the Chinese. (Trump has urged $10 trillion in reparations).

With America divided over the vaccines, as Trump supporters reject Trump’s signature achievement, Chinese President Xi Jinping is gloating and sees a clear pathway ahead for domination of the world. He declared on the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary, “A century ago, at the time of its founding, the Communist Party of China had just over 50 members. Today, with more than 95 million members in a country of more than 1.4 billion people, it is the largest governing party in the world and enjoys tremendous international influence.”

The road to Chinese domination is littered with corpses. Bertil Haggman, director of the Center for Research on Geopolitics in Sweden, says, “The Chinese Communist Party is probably responsible for killing between 80 and 100 million people, the highest number of political killings in modern time by one party-state perpetrator.”

That number doesn’t include deaths from the China virus, now reported at more than 4 million worldwide, including more than 621,000in the U.S.

Without the vaccines, millions could have died in the U.S. and our country would not be returning to a sense of normalcy.

One strategy, in addition to Larry Klayman’s effort to hold the Chinese legally accountable for the virus, is to prosecute Communist mass-murderers in Nuremberg-style tribunals, just like the Nazis were punished after WW II. Thousands have joined the Appeal for Nuremberg Trials for Communism, a campaign started by the late Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky.

Trump will NOT be returned to the White House next month. But his legacy includes life-saving vaccines that have made the United States the envy of the world. Trump saved many lives. But some of his strongest supporters seem not to have noticed.

© 2021 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org