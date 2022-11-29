By Cliff Kincaid

November 29, 2022

As part of its drive to prevent Trump from running in 2024, the New York Post has run a Bill Barr column under the headline, “Trump threatens to burn down the GOP, it’s time to move on.” The real issue is why the GOP should be saved, with people like Bill Barr in it. Barr was an Attorney General under Trump who failed to do his job. He didn’t investigate Hunter Biden and dismissed evidence of substantial vote fraud in the 2020 election.

The New York Post broke the Hunter Biden laptop story, but is now under orders from owner Rupert Murdoch to burn down Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

You can’t trust the New York Post anymore. It should be burned to the ground, not Trump’s campaign.

At the same time, another faux friend of the former president is now clamoring for “American greatness,” through a Texas conference hosted by John Solomon. The Heritage Foundation was the “conservative” group that foisted Mark Esper on Trump, selling him as a conservative. Now it’s sponsoring a series of programs for “American Greatness.”

In my column, “The Traitors, Dopes, Dupes, and Globalists Around Trump,” I noted that Esper became Defense Secretary under Trump and was a former Chief of Staff at the Heritage Foundation. He opposed the use of the Insurrection Act to bring law and order to our burning cities, and pursued his own brand of “diversity and inclusiveness” in the Armed Forces. He then wrote an anti-Trump book, ironically titled “A Sacred Oath.”

At least the Heritage Foundation recognizes Ukraine as a sovereign and independent country that doesn’t deserve being reduced to rubble by Red Russia. It’s tragic that I still get messages from so-called “conservatives” who are on Putin’s side in this war.

Trump, for his part, was firmly on Ukraine’s side and went further, advising Germany to quit going green through its shutdown of its nuclear plants and becoming more dependent on Russian oil and gas. A Biden presidency, on the other hand, weakened America and Europe. Now we are in an endless war costing tens of billions.

Pat Buchanan admits Putin’s Red Army is “failing,” in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance, and writes, “Putin’s goal: As the Ukrainian army battles the Russian army in the Donbas and Kherson, the power grid upon which the Ukrainian nation and people depend is to be systematically attacked, shut down, destroyed. Without electric power, there will be no light or heat in Ukrainian homes, hospitals, offices or schools. Without electricity, food cannot be preserved, stoves do not work, water cannot be pumped. Without power, light and heat, Putin’s expectation is that the Ukrainian people, who have patriotically supported their army, will, in the tens of thousands this winter, be at risk of freezing to death in the dark.”

Buchanan, who once declared that Vladimir Putin was a Christian “planting Russia’s flag firmly on the side of traditional Christianity,” has recognized the sheer brutality of Putin’s war, and the basic fact that Putin started this war, not Ukraine. Buchanan has apparently decided that his support for the dictator’s regime has its limits. But he also seems to think, at this critical juncture, the U.S. should consider withdrawing support for Ukraine.

Buchanan is a veteran columnist and former anti-communist communications director for President Ronald Reagan. Buchanan now seems to realize that Soviet Russia has become Red Russia, virtually the same monster.

Incredibly, however, he recommends forcing Ukraine to capitulate to Russia’s demands, so we don’t have to spend any more money on the war. The U.S., he writes, has “the right to tell Kyiv when we believe that the risks of further fighting exceed any potential gain for us; and, if Kyiv is determined to fight on, to give notice that Ukraine will be doing so without any more U.S. munitions.”

What he should be saying is that Biden’s no-win war strategy has to be overhauled, and that Reagan’s campaign against the “Evil Empire” of Soviet/Red Russia has to be resurrected. We should not be afraid of calling for regime change in Russia, China, North Korea, and other communist states.

China and Russia are both enemies of America. Awareness of this fact helps us understand why we are losing to both under the Biden Administration.

This situation, if it is consistently articulated by true conservatives, leads to the inevitable conclusion that Trump’s foreign policy, which kept the peace, was the wise and correct one. Trump was standing in the way of communist domination of the world and the United States. He can do so again.

Trump isn’t the one who could burn down the GOP, as Bill Barr claims. It’s people like Bill Barr, who didn’t do their jobs when they had the opportunity. It’s people like Barr who are burning down America as they propose taking down Trump.

The American people will have the last word.

