By Frosty Wooldridge

January 6, 2022

One of my dearest friends, Don Collins, former U.S. Navy commander, and brilliant historian when it comes to America’s past and future, gave me a sobering interview from his 90 years of living on this planet.

He’s worried, if not frightened concerning America’s future sustainability, and even more so, of humanity’s viability in the 21st century. Since he was born in 1931, the world has jumped from 2.0 billion people to its current 7.9 billion and headed toward 10 billion people. Humans add 83 million, net gain, annually.

His message needs to be amplified if not for you, then for your children:

Collins said, “When I started writing Op-Ed’s in 1994 right after my wife died of cancer, I was 63 years old and had a set of political views, which I now have changed many of, except for one, the fact that the four-times of growth of human numbers in my 90-year lifetime on a finite planet can’t be sustained.

“Meantime, since worldwide political leaders ignore the problem, there are constant chances for humans stumbling into war, as now in the Ukraine. Using nukes must now be understood as obviously suicidal even by Kim and Chi.

“Far more serious opportunities for war are emerging from China under Chi who is rapidly emulating Hitler’s aggression ambitions and includes his racism toward ethnic minorities which you can read about.”

Even Fox News’ Tucker Carlson spoke about crowding too many people into America, which Joe Biden has done in 2021 and accelerating the numbers in 2022.

Collins continued, “Just one problem emerges to everyone who admits to the validity of this following statement or not: War on Planet Earth should now be understood as unable to be useful and should now be declared and universally treated as obsolete!

“No, war is certainly not gone as an obvious possibility, and certainly not as a fix for the surfeit of human numbers and the allocation of resources to sustain peaceful human habitability on Earth. Time is not on our side, as the effects of climate disasters compound.

“Efforts to convert from fossil fuels to EVs for cars are laudable but laughable in the face of human numbers and the daily perceivable behavior. Further the continuing opinions from some experts about the likely fall in human numbers have proved wrong!

“Why? Well, right now roughly half of US births are unintended and net planetary human numbers grow by 83 million annually.

“Noted recent UN Climate Conference attendee Sir David Attenborough, who is 95, has long predicted that on present trends we could have 11 billion humans by 2100 versus nearly 8 billion now.

“Another of my heroes, E.O Wilson, who died on December 26th at 92, agreed with Sir David on the population issue.”

Today, we remember one of the most acclaimed scientists of our time, E.O. Wilson. “The father of sociobiology” spent a lifetime working in nature, and his achievements with insects and behavior underscore the importance of protecting biodiversity.

He said in an interview in 2005, “Humans will cause the extinction of 1/3 the animal life on this planet by 2050 and as much as ½ of all animal life by the end of the century.” I watched the interview…and it sent shivers up my spine.

Collins said, “But like Sir David, Professor Wilson was convinced that the major problem the world faces is a surfeit of humans, whose effect on our Earth he bemoaned in this 2019 interview.

“Modest as he was, Wilson had a lot to say about human pressures on the environment, and how we should be trying to get ourselves out of the mess we’ve made. After I described the mission and programs of Population Connection, he responded:

“I think the epicenter of all of our problems in the environment is runaway population growth. I know I’ve been optimistic, particularly in the book Half-Earth, that the population problem could solve itself, but nonetheless, there’s a residual problem that comes from too many children and too many demands by people wanting to move up economically in too many countries for the world to come out in the condition it should be aiming for.”

The three major challenges, in his view, are climate change, water shortages, and species extinction.

Collins said, “All of [these crises] have as one of the primal causes…human over-reproduction. Climate change is just one of three major environmental crises facing us. After climate change is shortage of fresh water. Something like 4% of water in the world is in lakes and rivers, and it’s running out fast, and it’s a primary cause in several parts of the world of major migration. The third one is the mass extinction of species. We don’t know how ecosystems are formed, what makes them stable, or how they equilibrate, and we can’t say what happens when some obscure little species is taken out. We have no way of guessing.

“When I depart this life shortly, I expect to see no real immediate action by world leadership except continuing non-population crisis recognition, but despite their blindness, certain environmental pressures to make life less habitable, could spark more and more women to fear birthing babies into such chaos. Thus, access to safe, inexpensive, legal birth control remains the only urgently logical trend forward.”

Collins finished this interview with, “We, who are hopefully not about to die, if we recognize and repair our feckless behavior, pray for you and all the wondrous living things on our beautiful planet!”

I admit that I hold Don Collins in the highest esteem. He’s traveled the world as I have, and he’s seen the great masses of the human mob as I have. I hope there are more of us sounding the alarm: Roy Beck, Shirley Beck, Jane Goodall, Joanne Wideman, Brenda Walker, Bob Dane, Les Blenkhorn, Dell Erickson, John Rohe, Debbie Rohe, Marylou Tanton, Richard Heinberg, Fred Elbel, Jack Alpert, Jon Austen, Jason Brent, Christopher O. Clugston, Kathleene Parker, Dave Paxson, Dave Gardner, Lindsey Grant and hundreds more.

We desperately need a national discussion-debate on what kind of a civilization we’re bequeathing to our children. Will it be viable? Will it be sustainable? Will it allow all other creatures to share in the wonders of this planet? What are you doing to bring such a future to your children?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

