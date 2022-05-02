by Servando Gonzalez

Yes, I have to confess it: I hate this country:

Why I hate this country? In the first place, because today’s America is quite different from the country I moved to 35 years ago. This country America has turned into has nothing to do with the America I knew. Secondly, because what this country has turned to reminds me more and more the totalitarian country I had to escape from.

Around twenty years ago I began telling family and friends that I was seen things in America that reminded me things I experienced in Castro’s Cuba. All of them, without exception, told me I was crazy. Today, however, all of them tell me I was right.

Last, but nor least, I hate this country because because today’s America is not the country the Founding Fathers had in mind when then created this nation. The Founding Fathers did not create a “democracy,” because they had read Plato and knew very well that all democracies, sooner or later, end up by becoming tyrannies. That’s why they created a representative republic.

In a representative republic, citizens don’t go to the streets yelling, destroying other people’s property and demanding things they want or believe their government must do. No. They elect other citizens to represent them in the government to fight for their rights protected by a Constitution —the law of the land. But currently our elected representatives don’t represent us anymore. They devote all their time, first, to enrich themselves, secondly, to advance their personal ideological agendas, which most of the time go contrary to the wishes of the majority of the people who elected them to office, and, thirdly, to stay in office for the rest of their lives.

This the Amerika I hate from the bottom of my heart.

How this has happened? How America, allegedly the land of the free and home of the brave has mostly changed into a totalitarian dictatorship? I don’t have an answer to this question, but I will like to briefly analyze this phenomenon quite unique in the history of mankind.

Usually, a first step to enslave a population is depriving them of the means to defend themselves. So, the first thing Lenin did in Russia, Hitler in Germany, Mao in China and Castro in Cuba, just to mention the most notorious examples, was to pass laws confiscating firearms from the hands of the citizens. An armed citizenship is a risk totalitarian leaders cannot afford.

But here in this strange country America has turned into, perhaps as an example of American exceptionalism,[1] the globalist conspirators are enslaving the most heavily armed population in the word.[2] Amazing!

On the other hand, perhaps the title I selected for this article is not right. Actually, you cannot hate something that does not exist. You cannot hate this country because America is not a country anymore.

What is a country?

From the pure physical point of view, a country is a piece of land surrounded by a border and protected by an army. So, given the fact that America’s borders are not protected anymore, and anybody can just cross the non-existing border, get into this piece of land and call it home, it is evident that America is not a country anymore.

Moreover, countries, even totalitarian countries under totalitarian regimes or controlled by tyrants, have a national anthem, a flag and historical monuments everybody, included people who oppose the government, must respect. Usually, in those countries people hate the government, but still love their country. Not in America, where we are experiencing not only the destruction of historical monuments but also the desecration of its most important symbols. Evidently, the destroyers don’t hate their government, they hate their country.

Even though America was a fusion of races and cultures, the people who created this former country were mostly Europeans. Denying it is an exercise in deception. But currently we see a concerted effort to destroy that rich religious and cultural heritage and substitute it with political and ideological garbage.

From the legal point of view, a country is a piece of land where the governors and the governed have signed a social contract everybody is supposed to respect. The government must promise every citizen to provide safety from crime, from economic hardship, and the possibility to pursue their individual dreams of enjoying personal happiness in their lives. Then, and only then, the governed are obligated to obey the social contract that ensures civilization.

Currently, however, in American that social contract does not exists any more. The government is not fulfilling its part of it by which it is supposed to protect each and every single individual. People, particularly politicians and big corporations, can violate the law with impunity knowing that the government will do nothing to stop it. This explains why we have descended into some sort of morass of animal behavior.

This has become even more evident in regards to the rule of law. Lady Justice was depicted wearing a blindfold. The blindfold represented the ideal that justice is blind and equal for everybody, disregarding, power, wealth, race or ethnicity. Not anymore. The main selling point for the last candidate to the supreme court was that she is a black woman. The next one will be a he/she/it/x. Mark my words.

So, I hate this country where college-brainwashed women’s highest social achievement has been gaining the right to kill their own children. Latest records published show that, from 1973 to 2021, American women have legally killed more than 60 million children, a veritable holocaust. Paradoxically, American leftist women, the main advocates for democracy, are strongly contributing to the demographic destruction of this country.[3]

I hate this country where the most abject aberrations seem to be examples to follow. I hate this country were small children are daily subject to brainwashing in the very places where they were supposed to get an education for life.

Can we still call this country a Constitutional Republic when the Constitution is totally ignored by both political parties and by all three branches of the federal government? I don’t think so.

So, if you still love America, I encourage you to hate this aberration the globalist conspirators have turned this country into. Hate it with all the force of your mind and heart. America deserves it. It is the less we can do if we really love America, the true America, the land of the free, home of the brave!

Two centuries ago a group of American patriots wrote that, whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of its ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it. One of them even wrote that the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. Unfortunately, today American patriots seemingly are too busy listening to their cell phones.

Nevertheless, Republican “conservatives” seemingly enjoy this Amerika so much they are devoting most of their time to badmouth Russians because they managed to get rid of the communism our globalist conspirators imposed upon them for close to a century[4] and are now working hard to impose it upon us. And this sudden hatred for the Russians has nothing to do with the Ukraine, a corrupt country enjoyed by Hunter Biden and controlled by neo-Nazis.

If tomorrow, Russian leaders declare they love the conspirator’s New World Order, began displaying pride flags and go back to Soviet Union-style government, I’ll bet you will see the Russians becoming the good guys again and the military-industrial-banking complex celebrating and pushing the Russians into invading more countries —exactly as Roosevelt and Churchill did when incited Stalin at Yalta to occupy all eastern European countries and part of Germany. Read my book that Amazon just banned: “I Dare Call It Treason: The Council on Foreign Relations and the Betrayal of America”

