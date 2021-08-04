By Bradlee Dean

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” -Albert Einstein

I’m out on the road right now in Michigan. We just finished up in Colorado, California and Wisconsin and I am continuously seeing the same confusion by the people across this country concerning the system of government that is being played out in front of their faces (1 Corinthians 14:33). If you are one of these people, then listen up.

You have all heard the saying: “Garbage in, garbage out,” and so it is.

If you are feeding on the modern-day version of the American version of the Gospel, this may explain why so many are confused (Matthew 23).

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

If you are feeding on the conservative talking heads of today, which are in fact yesterday’s liberals, this may help explain why so many are confused (Mark 8:15).

[Rumble Video]

If you are distracted by watching those who are controlled lead through to created opposition (the clowns in the circus of politics), this may help you understand why so many are confused ( 1 Kings 13:33).

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

Apparently, the American people, whom are confused (Daniel 9:7), have yet to come to the realization that there is a political language that has been created to make lies sound truthful (Isaiah 5:20; Ephesians 4:14).

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

Do you want the soundness of mind and confusion to be gone (2 Timothy 6:12)? Then break the cycle and quit feeding into the lies.