By Ron Edwards

I was recently in our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. The occasion was a coming together of patriots and Christian prayer warriors. We all wanted to both see first hand what the looney Mayor Bowser had been allowing on the streets of our national capital. Also. we assembled to pray for our beloved republic. All of the Zechariah 2:5 prayer warriors and patriots, like myself were horrified and filled with righteous indignation against the destruction and putrid occupation of the major avenue that leads straight to Lafayette Park and the White House. As the unusually comfortable early autumn Washington D.C. afternoon evolved into a nice cool evening, the competing sounds of prayers and songs of adoring praise and worship against satanic Haitian style drum beats both filled the atmosphere. I was on one hand filled with joy seeing so many like minded patriotic Christians praying for our republic. Yet I also wavered between feelings of both sadness and raging anger, as I observed numerous businesses still boarded up, weeks after being broken into and pilfered by Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs.

Our mission of prayers also entailed visits to the Justice Department, the Department of Education, the United States Capital, the Washington Monument and other important locations. We arrived on September 17th, known as Constitution Day. It was ironic that both Black lives Matter and antifa hoodlums had threatened to lay siege to our capital. We had been praying and declaring against that madness for weeks, ever since we heard about their little threat. Thanks be to God, there was no influx of more legions of leftist BLM and Antifa goons flooding into the city as had been threatened. Just the ones already there who were relegated to the streets they were stupidly allowed to take over. It was still unsettling to see the damage already allowed by Mayor Bowser. Major department stores, insurance companies, small businesses, etc. all boarded up, because communist rioters were granted permission to use the death of a black man or two as an excuse to engage in criminal activities.

I for one believe that the trip to Washington D.C. to pray for our capital, president and our exceptional way of life and against the abortion industry, was not in vain. Instead of fifty days of Antifa and Black Lives Matter barbarians trouncing Washington D.C. with permission from Mayor Bowser, there is an ongoing fifty days of prayer in D.C. that are slated to end right after President Trump is reelected. I am convinced that the effectual ongoing prayers shall yield great results that will shock many naysayers and leftists who are hankering for the literal collapse of our troubled, but still great republic.

It is my sincere desire that the United States realign with her Judeo/Christian heritage and principles. Throughout Washington D.C. there are still many reminders of our nation’s onetime appreciation of her Christian and Jewish connections. There are scriptures inside the top of the Washington monument and references to biblical principles on the Department of Justice building, just to name two. The United States is engaged in a political war that will literally determine whether “We the People” benefit from the renewal of our Independence or succumb to those who are trying to sink our republic into a new age of slavery and overall lack. It is amazing ho history repeats itself. On July 2, 1776, as the Continental Congress was meeting in Philadelphia to declare independence from Great Britain, commander in chief George Washington was gathering his troops on Long Island to meet the British in battle in and around New York City. That day he wrote in the General Orders to his men these memorable words declaring that we as a nation, serve under God: The time is now near at hand which must probably determine whether Americans are to be freemen or slaves…The fate of the unborn millions will now depend, under God, on the courage and conduct of this army. Our cruel and unrelenting enemy leaves us no choice but a brave resistance, or the most abject submissions; this is all we can expect. We therefore to resolve to conquer or die.

Let us therefore rely upon the goodness of the cause, and the aid of the Supreme Being, in whose hands victory is, to animate and encourage us to great and noble actions. The eyes of all our countrymen are now upon us, and we shall have their blessings and praises, if happily we are the instruments of saving them from the tyranny meditated against them. Let us therefore show the whole world that a freeman contending for liberty on his own ground is superior to any slavish mercenary on earth. The time is now for absolute victory over those assorted leftists hell bent on wiping out our exceptional republic. There is no time for rino style dithering, nor cowardly behavior. In the immortal words of Franklin D. Roosevelt, “we have nothing to fear, but fear itself”. Victory is assured if through God’s grace, we seize it now. So let’s do it. God bless you, God bless America and may America bless God. Don’t miss tuning into WCETradio.com for the Ron Edwards American Experience talk show Fridays at 4:00 PM ET, 1:00 PM PT, or the Ron Edwards American Experience weekend edition, every Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, 11:00 AM PT.

© 2020 Ron Edwards – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Ron Edwards: ronedwards@edwardsnotebook.com

Website: http://theronedwards.com/