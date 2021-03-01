by Butch Paugh

It’s important to know the why and how of a matter in order to correct a mistake or right a wrong.

Dear Reader,

You are about to expose yourself to some very important knowledge. Please know this; once you have been exposed to truth and knowledge, you can never go back to the bliss of ignorance. As Thomas Paine said, “Ignorance is of a peculiar nature, once it is dispelled, it is impossible to reestablish.” So before you continue, be aware of the consequences, but also you must realize that ignorance, willful or not will destroy you! Hosea 4:6 As this verse clearly states our ignorance will destroy our children also! As a matter of scriptural “fact”, when God’s people are ignorant of their “duties” to Christ all of the society and the nation are destroyed! Let’s see why and look at one massively important responsibility and duty to which the “church” has become oblivious! To make matters worse, there is no excuse as to how or why we have forsaken and neglected our duties. We are clearly told in II Tim. 2:15 that we (all) believers are to study in order to rightly divide and understand and do God’s will as His people.

In John 1:1-9 we are told that our Saviour and Redeemer came into the world to be The Light to a lost and dying world. And as a whole, The Light was ignored and rejected because mankind preferred the darkness. But to all who would receive the Light He gave them the power to become the children of God, John 1:12 and joint heirs Romans 8:15-16 with Christ. (The Light). When one accepts Christ to become one of God’s children, Christ then passes the blessing of being the light of the world on to the children. Along with this amazing blessing, there is also a huge responsibility given to us! Matt. 5:13-15

One more point before we look deeply into a very serious error of God’s people. Gal. 6:7-9 clearly states we reap what we sow. If we “ignorantly” sow corrupt seed, we will reap a corrupt crop! Or, if we ignorantly don’t sow any seed, we will have no harvest at all! It is therefore vital that we know God’s will for His people so that we fulfill His will here on earth. The time we sojourn here in this world is a one-time chance to get it right! This is not a practice run! Beware that we don’t fulfill Rom. 11:21-22 any further!

Now to the “revelation” that the Holy Spirit showed me, which truly was not a revelation, but rather something that was common knowledge in the early church and up until the late 1770’s. Remember, we, our children and all of society are destroyed when God’s people become ignorant of God’s Word! The absolute filth, debauchery and abominations we have in America today is due to the ignorance and therefore the failure of God’s people! No apologies given!

One of the most used, yet misunderstood words used by Christians today is the word “church”. Most of the people have very little understanding of its meaning!

The word appears 117 times in the New Testament and the Strong’s Concordance Reference number is 1577 in all but one instance. The one instance is found in Acts 19:37 and it is Strong’s number 2417 in which it refers to a gathering of “religious” people, not Christians.

Here is an important question and point: why did Caesar fear and persecute the Christians and not the other myriad of “religions” in Rome? Let’s find out now.

Here are two very important scriptures to know, understand and live by when you are truly “born” again and redeemed by and through the grace of Jesus Christ. In Col. 1:13 we are told that when we accept Christ as our Lord and Saviour we are taken from Satan’s kingdom and placed into Christ’s Kingdom. Our allegiance must therefore be changed also. In Phil. 3:20 we find that we are made citizens of Heaven! Our allegiance must then be to our new country! FYI, the word “conversation” in Phil. 3:20 means citizenship!

Now let’s look at the meaning of the word “church”. With the above two precious gifts given us, the meaning should be amazing to you. And no church does not refer to a building!

Church – 1577 – A calling out! A congregation or Christian “community” of members on earth or saints in heaven or both!

Wow! What a powerful statement, blessing and responsibility! Let’s continue!

This word stresses a group of people called out for a special purpose. (1a) It designated the new society of which Jesus was the founder, being as it was a society knit together by the closest spiritual bonds and altogether independent of space. (1b) Ekklesia, from ek, “out of,” and klesis, “a calling” (kaleo, “to call”) was used among the Greeks of a body of citizens “gathered” to discuss the affairs of state.

We are a new “society” as Christ as our head! We are an independent society outside of earthly powers or authorities! A body of “church” citizens to come together to discuss the affairs of state! If man’s laws become contrary to God’s law, our allegiance must be to our King and His law system! We are not to have fellowship with evil no matter its source, but rather to rebuke them!

Are you beginning to understand why Caesar and King George feared the church? All religions in Rome once a year burnt incense to Caesar to confess him as “god” in order to live in peace with the “government” and be able to practice their “religions”! The body of Christ, the church would not commit idolatry and were greatly persecuted because of their loyalty and allegiance to Christ’s Kingdom here on earth, The Church !

About the last semblance of the church trying to fulfill her duty to her King, took place in 1954 when the church discussed the “political” affairs and opposed Lyndon B. Johnson in his bid for the US Senate. The church’s exposing of Johnson’ evil almost cost him the election! To get back at the church, Johnson came up with a crafty snare to silence the church in the future. He offered the church a “dainty” ( Prov. 23:3 ) called the tax exemption under the 501c3 IRS code! The church had always been tax immune up until then. The government did not dare to assume control of the church’s resources! Unfortunately, the poor “ignorant” church in America thought LBJ was granting them a wonderful gift! Now once a year the “churches” in America as a whole burn incense to Caesar with an annual “business” meeting with its trustees, treasurers and others to report the church’s assets to Caesar! We have been deceived! Hos.4:6 fulfilled. Matt. 5:13 also fulfilled. The church has lost her “saltiness” (preservative power) and therefore is good for nothing ! It is now trodden under the foot (authority) of man’s government!

One final point that we have so clearly not fulfilled. In Matt. 28:18-20 we read what is known as the great commission of the church! We are instructed to go into all nations to teach them

and baptize them in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost! But we have miserably failed to be salt by teaching them as “nations” to keep God’s laws and commandments!

Let’s once again be salt and light as God’s chosen people! Just as Pastor Jonas Clark and his congregation stood on the “church” lawn to oppose evil, let us at least stand and expose it!

Please review the chapter titled “With No Apologies” to better understand how an informed and well-studied body of believers should live!

