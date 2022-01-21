By Sidney Secular

January 21, 2022

The “immigration invasion” has not been treated as a priority since it began in earnest in 1965 with the Hart-Celler Act* [*see below] that resulted in the “quality” of immigrants going down while the quantity of those “immigrating” went up. Of course, this result turned sharply against the interests of the Historic American Nation as these armies of “immigrants” became literal invaders both in the case of those who were legally “imported” and, worse, the huge number of those who were permitted to ignore the new version of American immigration.

[*The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, also known as the Hart–Celler Act and more recently as the 1965 Immigration Act was passed by the 89th Congress and signed by Lyndon Johnson on October 3rd, 1965. The law abolished the National Origins Formula that had been the basis of immigration policy since the 1920s, removing the defacto discrimination against Southern and Eastern Europeans and non-white Third World peoples. The policy was established in the 1920s to preserve American homogeneity. During the 1960s, at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, it came under attack as being “racially discriminatory” and with the help of Johnson, Senator Philip Hart and Congressman Emanuel Celler introduced the Hart-Celler Act. This Act has significantly altered immigration demographics in the United States (and not for the better – SS).]

Even as the situation produced by this cultural Trojan Horse worsened, the indifference of our “leaders” remained the same neither did the matter seem to garner much attention from politicians and the mainstream media while some churches enthusiastically contributed to the onslaught. Those who saw the “writing on the wall” vis a vis our national unity were tagged with the “race card” because most of the invaders were not white. That same race card was used to foist a guilt complex upon the citizenry to thwart any belief that the mass invasion from the Third World might possibly be a bad thing for America. Also, as Americans had become increasingly rootless over decades, they were less able to discern or, in the alternative, were oblivious to the phenomenon of intentional population displacement that had taken root in the land.

The invaders were portrayed as victims – innocents who could do no wrong and needed to be cared for as an emerging “deserving class” like orphans or the rest of America’s non-white population. Since many were of the “downtrodden peon”class so endemic with our neighbors to the South, they considered the US to be the “promised land” where all their many needs would be met without any effort on their part. Actually, in the end, they received more than they expected and the more they were given of the nation’s bounty, the more bounty they were encouraged to demand by anti-American organizations like La Raza (“The Race”). This “over-expectation” was a desire – no, a demand – by these invaders. Why did they believe that they had this right? Because they had been assured that all they lacked, all they and their people had lacked over the years was the fault of white people! Whites in Europe and America had stolen from them all that would have been theirs had they been allowed to “flourish” and “produce” and not been “enslaved” by Westerners. When you add envy to greed, you produce a mindset that has no gratitude for assistance nor is there any limit to what may be demanded by those who see their condition as the consequence of those who must now make amends for their former wickedness. In 1973, when Jean Raspell’s dystopian novel “The Camp of the Saints” was published, this “holy image” of the invaders was well and truly established. The work was a prescient forecast of our present state and its popularity has only increased with the recent demise of its author.

While libbers floored the throttle for population replacement, true patriots were themselves throttled in their efforts to arouse their fellow citizens to the dangers of allowing so many “very strange” strangers into our midst. The combination of RINO “legistraitors” seeking cheap labor to mollify their corporate constituency, and Demonrats seeking to expand their voting base through criminal bottom feeders, favored minorities and other parasites, were an overwhelming force resulting in attempts to bring sanity into “debates” on the issue being stifled. Such debates as did take place were mainly one-sided leftist diatribes using falsified data, racial guilt-tripping and phony virtue signaling. A handful of true patriots such as Tom Tancredo (R-NM) and the irrepressible Pat Buchanan kept beating the drums of patriotism and sanity but were eventually “drummed out” of polite society by impolite leftists.

Bills introduced in Congress to stem the tide of the invaders washing over us and/or to ameliorate the damage they were causing turned out to be but mirages in the desert. Common sense deserted otherwise good patriots and, fearing to be called nasty names, they deserted this cause with the assured belief that they were doing the “Christian” thing. When any piece of good legislation started to gain traction, the libbers went into action and,with high dudgeon, trotted out their false and mawkish meme: “We are a Nation of Immigrants”along with pretty pictures of the Statue of Liberty and the flag. This strategy initiated a Pavlovian “guilt-trip” response from the ignorant masses and resulted in their opposition to any meaningful reform.

Then along came President Donald Trump who had the prerequisite “fame”coupled with his “hardheaded” business acumen and enough understanding of what had to be done to correct the situation. He offered Americans a glimmer of hope that there might be a course correction to avoid going down the road to the hell of “diversity.” However, his “Remain In Mexico” policy was his only real accomplishment and there was so much more that needed to be done. Still, most intelligent people today understand that it was impossible for Trump to achieve much of anything while the entire government refused to acknowledge that he was the duly elected President in 2016!And though some actions can be achieved via executive order – Trump issued 220 such while Obama issued 276 despite having a lap-dog Congress – others require legislative and/or judicial action, something seldom available to President Trump!

Overall, for this plague to be addressed, it takes a renewed commitment to restore our Nation. For starters, that would mean ridding the House and Senate of those same RINOs and Demonrats while committing to do whatever is necessary to save America. We must – if possible – break the habit of electing incumbents without giving much thought as to the consequences that obtain when we do so. This means recovering the understanding of what America is supposed to be! The reforms necessary to obtain such a change require, among many other things, an examination of immigration relative to that concept. We need guts to follow through on any such effort because what is required is the removal of all the evil elements presently bringing us down.

The first and foremost act of such a new program must be to stop all present illegal immigration permanently. The second must be to enact a moratorium of an indefinite length on any immigration, and at such time as that moratorium is lifted, to return to our original understanding as found in the National Origins formula nullified by the Hart-Celler Act (see earlier definition). As well, the process should also require the applicants be capable of supporting themselves and their immediate families without recourse to public assistance. Once upon a time, this was implemented by requiring the candidate to have a sponsor who would support him or her during the process of assimilation and acceptance. This policy must be reinstated. The present welfare state as it applies to Americans is bad enough without widening its recipient pool to those who aren’t even citizens.

America has enough of its own capable and educated people to provide for our needs without resorting to special visas and preference programs for foreigners that have been sold as temporary “green cards” and wind up as bestowing permanent residency. Silicon Valley will have to take the pick of our litters and pay proper compensation to permit tech workers to build careers and reduce turnover and transience so that proper “working relationships” are developed between employer and employee. Employers would have to once again develop decent pension programs and working conditions including healthcare and salaries. Of course, apprenticeship programs can remain where feasible and appropriate.

A key component of ending America’s employment of illegals is the E-Verify system that has been in existence for many years and enables employers to verify the status of their workers and applicants for employment. This is an easy-to-use database system that includes workers known to be illegals. Unfortunately, given our present “policies,” the program is voluntary and without pressure from authorities for its use. A few members of Congress have periodically initiated attempts to make the system mandatory, but to no avail – emblematic of either the lackadaisical attitude towards the subject or indicative of the desire to have the present situation continue. Even President Trump offered no support for a mandatory adoption of the system. However, he may have been motivated by an aversion to government intrusion into commerce. Yet, a mandatory adoption would send a significant number of illegals scurrying home while special incentives to get them to “vamoose” would become largely unnecessary.

Even the leeches who don’t work and rely on welfare would get the message sent by such programs and, perhaps, encourage them join the outbound exodus. But instead of using programs such as E-Verify, the Fedgov until recently conducted sporadic raids on large processing facilities and fined the owners for employing illegals. Of course, as the fines were cheaper than paying a living wage and the employers knew from past experience that there would be no follow up, they just hired a new batch of illegals and the status quo remained. And now that Biden is in the White House, even the showy raids are a relic of the past.

But no matter how one determines the criteria for establishing a refugee program, such programs must be restricted to a maximum time in which to operate. Open-ended resettlement programs must never be permitted for obvious reasons. We cannot support the entire world even if we were foolish enough to want to do so. Furthermore, we must restrict the definition of “refugee” to someone involved in an actual emergency situation and include limitations as to how long any such “refugee” can remain in the United States! All criteria for a legitimate emergency must never be based upon political and/or ideological agendas such as “climate change” and faux pandemics. Only true natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions or hurricanes and tornadoes should be considered in light of the need to succor refugees.

Another component of any restored immigration program is the elimination of the “anchor baby” phenomenon, a “policy by default” without true legal foundation. This must first be addressed by legislation and then properly “legalized” by the courts, putting aside our present wrongful understanding of the 14th Amendment that was further validated by the Immigration law of 1965. Currently, we wrongly grant automatic “birthright” citizenship to babies born in the country to illegal alien mothers. It’s been going on as an unacknowledged problem since before 1965. If a female alien crosses our sieve of a border and gives birth 5 minutes later, her child is an American citizen for life and it becomes impossible to deport her as we are a humane people and do not wish to separate mother and child. Crossing the border in the desert or wading through the Rio Grande is dangerous for anyone, let alone a pregnant woman, and some die in the attempt – so the situation also encourages dangerous behavior.

In effect, America has either lost control over who is a citizen or uses the might of government – state and federal – to censor and persecute those who object to these actions but whose citizenship cannot be questioned. Of course, this results in the concept of citizenship itself losing its meaning and cache. Donald Trump made notable noises about this but he ran out of time to act on the matter. To grease the skids, so to speak, a bill has been introduced in the Oklahoma legislature by Senator Nathan Dahm (Senate Bill 1226). to outlaw the practice of granting citizenship to such “anchor babies.” The bill would also apply to children of immigrants who are legal residents but not American citizens. This appears to be a possible strategy to get the matter before the US Supreme Court where it should be abrogated. Birthright citizenship was never the intent of the 14th Amendment(an Amendment that is unconstitutional to begin with!) but it hasn’t been challenged until now. No European country allows birthright citizenship. Further, it was abolished in Japan, South Korea, Israel, the UK, Ireland, Australia and new Zealand. Of course, our “uber-libber” northern neighbor Canada also allows it. Maybe if the US abolished the practice, a new underground railroad from Mexico to Canada might appear – anything to flout the law nowadays. Getting this issue on the front burner and into the public eye might quietly generate the momentum necessary to end the practice that is, if there are still enough intelligent Americans to confront the Communist-Socialist behemoth.

Another program that is a further and worse expression of the anchor baby mindset is the policy of chain migration. Through this disaster, immigrant US citizens are allowed to sponsor parents, siblings, and adult children to settle in the US for the purpose of “family reunification” though this creates the reunification of groups, clans and/or tribes of foreigners on US soil. In practice, “chain migration” allows new US citizens to get their extensive families into the country without having to go through the normal process of “legal” immigration. This, of course, results in an exponential increase in the number of third worlders available to use and abuse us. The process “begins” with our new solid citizens’ parents and siblings. Of course, the siblings are allowed to bring in their spouses and children upon naturalization, who in turn bring in their own parents, the parents’ siblings and on and on and on virtually forever. Under the present system, within a generation or so, we could import whole countries!

One of the most problematic matters with these third world immigrants is the diseases they bring with them. Back in the days of Ellis Island, an immigrant was checked on the gangplank of the boat upon arrival. Any evidence of disease and that immigrant remained on board to be returned to his own country of origin. Today, many of the diseases contracted in the putrid home environment of “refugees” are latent in their hosts when they arrive but can break out at any time and perhaps result in epidemics of diseases to which Americans have not been exposed for generations – if ever. These include tuberculosis (TB), yellow fever, malaria, Ebola,measles, whooping cough, diphtheria, typhoid and leprosy together with the awful possibility of bubonic plague, pathogens we believed either eradicated or not present in our nation. The potential for a TB outbreak is high and the disease is both expensive and difficult to treat. Four migrant-mobbed states – California, New York, Texas and Florida have recorded half of the nation’s TB cases and yet the Center For Disease Control allows migrants into the US without testing for TB, just as they do with Covid. One third of the world’s people have latent TB! Remember, there is no vaccine for TB, and though funds were once set aside to develop such I don’t know if the funds are still available. However, one doubts that Big Pharma or Big Tech or Big Government is interested in the matter given the profits they are clearing on their present “vaccines!”

[For more information on TB, please see my article archived on the www.NewsWithViews.com site, “Tuberculosis Threat Coming From Unvetted Refugees” or contact me for a copy. This article had originally been entitled, ” TB or Not TB – That is a Question,” that appeared in several publications.]

An essential but invariably overlooked component of restoring the Historic American Nation is making English the official language not only of government transactions but of the nation per se. This matter has been debated and demanded for decades. There was a time when the information about most products found on American shelves was in English. No more! The founders flubbed by not incorporating this matter into the Constitution but in truth, it was not a consideration of that time. The European world’s basic diplomatic language was French and that didn’t change until the rise of the United States when it then became English.No one thought to be concerned about the language used in one’s own country – that is, that it would be other than the language spoken by most of the natives. Only Canada on this continent with its strong French presence has had to deal with bi-lingual concerns.

The requirement could be introduced in stages although, in truth, if “We the People” were strong enough, it would simply just be “introduced,” period. The first step would be to make English the official language for all Government-related transactions including the federal judicial system. This could be accomplished by presidential executive order and, if achieved, would force the states to follow suit in their own official transactions,creating a domino effect. The red states would start it but the blue states would have to follow suit if they wished to remain an integral part of the nation’s interactions. In due course, the knowledge and use of English would be required to conduct communications except under such circumstances in which an appeal is made to those who understand a particular foreign tongue in emergency situations. Of course, individual states, cities and institutions might make available such services as would help non-English speaking people, but we need to end the “press one (and sometimes even two!) for English” situation at least in the United States. And let’s face it, many “immigrants” have no intention of learning or using English because they desire to establish their real homeland in this land! If they are not permitted to do so, it is probable that many would start an exodus with others of their ilk following. Those who use languages other than Spanish would do what they did before we became so damned “inclusive,” that is, get with the program and learn English.

In fact, there is neither the need nor the desire to make the United States into a bi-lingual nation. First, it is an unspoken slap to ethnic Americans of all races regarding our nation and our culture; that is, unlike other countries we don’t deserve a “native tongue.” Second, it is too divisive and unworkable having increasing numbers of inhabitants unable to communicate with each other and with governmental authorities because we lack a common language. As it is right now, it is both expensive and unwieldy to employ translators for about 150 languages now being used in the US. Our society cannot be allowed to degenerate into a “Tower of Babel” with language ghettos that remain apart from the larger society. To see how this works, ask those cities with large Muslim enclaves! Indeed, we cannot wait much longer to make English our official language for should Puerto Rico become our 51st state, any attempt to do so would be lost and we would be a country in which both English and Spanish are the official languages. Should that occur, a true Tower of Babel will then ensue.

Then, too, under our present “immigration” non-policies, one sure-fire way to stop the illegal invasion and greatly encourage alien self-deportation is to deny public assistance to any non-citizen. To soft-headed liberals, such a tactic may appear cruel, but it has come down to a matter of the host shaking off parasites in order to survive! In keeping with the “denial strategy,” one interim measure saving the taxpayers large sums of money would be to deny illegals attendance in the public schools. We might continue to educate those already enrolled but that would be the end of it; of course, it would require a legal examination to determine if it would be possible to deny new illegals while continuing to educate those now enrolled. The courts would have to decide that, but either way, if only some go or if all go, go they must! Almost all population increases today come from the invaders, so any reduction in education costs would give citizens a big break at a time of a greatly increased cost of living. Of course, whether it would induce some illegals to leave the country is uncertain. Their children are seldom their main concern.

Another facet of the immigration mosaic is a government “program” called Civil Asset Forfeiture. By the use of this“sham and a scam” strategy various FedGov agencies seize and keep or sell any property they allege is involved in a crime. Of course, the biggest crime involves not the individual whose property is seized, but the government as the “program” usually devolves into stealing anything that’s not nailed down and/or may be of interest to the Feds no matter what the criminal situation of the owner. Those so robbed need not ever be arrested for or convicted of anything, so for practical purposes Civil Asset Forfeiture is one big government robbery spree. Though asset forfeiture and seizure is not a policy directed to illegals, as they are by definition are already criminals, anything they possess should be fair game. Many illegals are gang and cartel members so anything seized is probably already stolen or contraband. It is difficult to imagine federal legislation that would be more effective at encouraging self-deportation than allowing asset forfeiture by the GovMint and all fifty states. Instead of citizens bearing the cost of policing our borders, the sums collected through asset forfeiture or obtained at auctions from selling the goods (which is what happens many times with forfeited goods) would help fund the enforcement efforts of the agency or jurisdiction involved and would obviate the necessity for tax increases to fund asset forfeiture operations. If this program were followed, we might see illegals helping to fund the costs of their own deportation. If the illegal were willing to return to their country of origin voluntarily, some of the dollar value of the assets seized could be returned to them. This, in turn, would create an incentive to cooperate with immigration authorities.

In another tack addressing the matter under our present (lack of) “immigration policies,” President Trump threatened to withhold federal funds from “sanctuary cities and states” but nothing came of it probably because almost anything the man attempted to accomplish was violently resisted by the rest of the government. Also, whether such a policy would have cooled the ardor of the liberal idiots in the “blue” areas vis a vis their refusal to assist the Feds in immigration enforcement is not certain. On the other hand, if it had played out, such funds might have been used to help build up the decaying infrastructures in “red” states or used to fund federal enforcement efforts in those areas where local authorities were uncooperative.

Finally, there will (or should) be no need for the Feds to build a wall at the southern border if many of these recommendations are adopted. The problems we’re experiencing will take care of themselves without too much coercion, once steps are taken to implement them. Texas is taking it upon itself to build its own border wall, which would cover over half of the border. Arizona, New Mexico and finally even blue California will be forced to follow suit. The invaders that would otherwise enter via Texas will be forced further west thus becoming much more annoying and dangerous as their efforts will be forced into a smaller area. The outcry from the border residents in those three states will force the building of their own border walls. These outcries will increase once the ranches and properties along the border are increasingly and unceasingly trashed and despoiled. But I firmly believe that adoption of my recommendations will obviate the need for all this wall building.

Assuming my recommendations are not followed and the aforesaid walls are built – something that is also an assumption! – they will fail as they are purely defensive while the invaders already here, sap both our will and our money to resist their continued presence. The latter is especially true considering what our citizens pay for their maintenance via welfare, incarceration and various public programs.

But we must also remember that these walls are not impregnable. The drug gangs have the military wherewithal to breach them thus allowing large numbers of invaders to enter before they can be plugged up. Then there is another problem: at least 22 tunnels have been successfully bored under the border over the last 30 plus years before we detected them, allowing for an unknown number of invaders to take up residence and move between countries. These tunnels were up to 50 miles or so long allowing penetration far into the interior. In one case, a tunnel went straight into San Diego! These tunnels are very sophisticated with heating and cooling systems meaning that they were built using large amounts of money available to the drug traffickers who must have known they wouldn’t be wasting their efforts. Of course, where large sums of money are concerned, collusion between the cartels and the government – local and federal – immediately comes to mind. And though nothing has been said about whether the tunnel enterprises are continuing,the future of this “war” suggests that technology – including drones – will be increasingly used to ferry people and contraband far beyond border detection sites. So, the only real solution to ending this massive invasion is to eliminate the motives as well as the means for invading, something my recommendations are designed to do.

The Founders never envisioned mass immigration – and especially of non-Northern Europeans – as acceptable for America. Neither did they focus on such problems as might arise in the future for America or the world. Their entire vision was on the creation of a Republic consisting of thirteen nation-states as can be seen by the fact that Great Britain signed a peace treaty with each and every one of those thirteen “nations!” With regard to future immigration, George Washington and most if not all of his compatriots envisioned accepting only small numbers of immigrants with useful skills. They never would have countenanced the unskilled and they would certainly have rejected non-whites since they saw the Republic as the continuation of Western Civilization, a White civilization. Indeed, this is one of the reasons that two colonies, Virginia and North Carolina, petitioned King George to end the importation of African slaves into the colonies! The former slaves and indentured servants – mostly Irish and Scots – were, despite their condition of slavery, ethnic whites and at such time as that slavery ended would be integrated into the population without difficulty.

Republics require that their people be homogenous; such aliens as were found within their ranks were either slaves or had contributed something of value to the society as individuals. Those who came before the Founding generation settled here with that understanding and reproduced at sufficient rates to populate the colonies, thus having no further need of any significant numbers of foreigners. The founders spoke of the nation being filled with their posterity and no one else. Had it been otherwise there would have been little tension between those colonists and the peoples who lived here before them, the “Native American.” We must return to that vision if we are to survive as the nation they envisioned – or as a viable nation at all.

