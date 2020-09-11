By: Amil Imani

The September 11, 2001 attacks on American soil, left an indelible nightmare etched onto American psyches in a way few other events in living memory have. In an August 2011 Pew Research survey, 97% of Americans who were at least eight years of age, when the attacks occurred, said they remembered exactly where they were or what they were doing when they heard on this horror.

The terror attacks of 9/11 had an immediate and considerable effect on international travel worldwide. The terror attacks, were a pivotal moment in modern history and they represent the most lethal attack against the United States by a hostile foreign force since Pearl Harbor. Today, September 11, 2001 continues to impact the entire world and our lives in so many ways.

“The report of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States (also known as the 9/11 Commission) concluded that the key officials responsible for determining alien admissions (consular officers abroad and immigration inspectors in the United States) were not considered full partners in counterterrorism efforts prior to September 11, 2001, and as a result, opportunities to intercept the September 11 terrorists were missed. The 9/11 Commission’s monograph, 9/11 and Terrorist Travel, underscored the importance of the border security functions of immigration law and policy. In the 110th Congress, legislation was enacted to modify the terrorism-related grounds for inadmissibility and removal, as well as the impact that these grounds have upon alien eligibility for relief from removal.”

While we are preparing ceremonies for over 3000 people who were killed, we must also keep this in mind. America cannot afford to continue down this current path of appeasement, hoping that Islamic issues will simply go away by themselves. The breach of “Fortress America” from the air on 9/11 was only the first installment of many more forthcoming heinous assaults, about which we have been repeatedly warned by devout Muslims. Unless we abandon our way of thinking, we will suffer the consequences of a dangerous complacency. The best and most rational way of dealing with this violent ideology that promotes terror, hate and mayhem is through effective immigration policies. We must accept that Islam is incompatible with our Constitution, rule of law and our values.

The idea that Muslims are only a very small minority and it is simply not possible that this small group could destroy America from within, is a myth that the leftist media crafted and forced down the throats of gullible Americans. The American people have been repeatedly lectured by the know-it-alls, elected officials and leftist media, who claim that only a very small minority of Muslims are troublemakers who are giving the peaceful masses of Muslims a bad name. According to them, those of us who sound the alarm are a bunch of bigots, racists and Islamophobes. Well then, wouldn’t it be more prudent to let the facts settle the matter, rather than blindly accepting either position?

Of course, it would, except for one huge problem. In the face of threats, people tend to go to the mind’s medicine cabinet and take a few denial pills, in the same way they turn to their aspirin bottle when a headache strikes. Well, just ask any European who fled his country for a safer place like the US if the Islam problem is real and deadly. I have news for you: Neither the pronouncements of officials, nor any tranquilizer can make Islam go away. Islam is here and it shows every sign of imposing itself on us as it has in Europe.

Recall that it took only 19 of these killers to launch the aerial mass murder of 9/11 that killed almost 3,000 people, shattered our open trusting way of life, and cost us trillions of dollars. Unfortunately, we have not learned anything from the 9/11 attacks but instead, act as if we are suffering from “Stockholm Syndrome.”

America the land of the free, is under assault by the deadly ideology of Islamic subversion. There is not a day that goes by that I read comments about Islam will conquer America from all over the social media and those major issues that threaten this land of the free. Many Americans know what the problems are, but they are helpless in solving them alone. Why? Because we are a representative republic and expect our elected representatives to know the problems are and solve them.

The reality is, We the People live in a fantasy world and are under the assumption that everything will be all right. But it won’t be. Who is right? We, individual Americans, often, are outmanned and outgunned against the powerful globalists who are in charge. Lone Rangers win only in make-believe movies. In real life, governments, institutions and organizations are the ones that prevail. They have the funds to buy the services of the media; employ lawyers, politicians, and mercenaries of all stripes.

Folks, there are not many differences among the D.C. Beltway elitist class politicians of either party. The elitists have crafted their own version of the universe and want you to see our world through their lenses, a political deception and tactic that they have prescribed for you to see. Political elitists despise patriotic Americans as they did Tea Party activists. They have carefully manufactured smoke and mirrors for their subjects where citizens think and act as though they have political choices, thus perpetuating the myth of democratic participation. Commentator Walter Lippmann on numerous occasions spoke of this type of control over the masses.

We the People must re-evaluate and amend all that has been fed to us for years by crafty politicians and the leftist mainstream media. America is not safe and it is only going to get worse. Islam’s invasion is currently in progress just under your nose via subversion. Unfortunately, many Americans are not even aware of it.

