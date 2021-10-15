by Servando Gonzalez

One of the things that characterizes totalitarian societies of both the left and the right is the existence of a single party. This was a key feature of Nazi Germany and Communist Russia, as it is in today’s China, North Korea and Cuba. But the globalist conspirators who have controlled the invisible government of the United States since the beginning of the past century created something much better to fool the people: two parties which actually are the two sides of the same counterfeited coin.

A very important, long-term goal of the current ongoing PsyOp against the American people is to make gullible, brainwashed Americans believe that the Democrat and Republican parties are opposing entities with different goals and ideologies and that, just by changing the puppets in Washington D.C., things will change for the better. This is what I call “the two party charade.”

But this is nothing new. As early as 1968, after running as a third party candidate opposing Republican Richard M. Nixon and Democrat Hubert H. Humphrey, Alabama’s governor George Wallace put it very clear terms: “There ain’t a dime’s worth of difference between the Republicans and the Democrats.” He was absolutely right. Unfortunately, today there is not a penny’s worth of difference between them.

Governor Wallace was not the only one who saw the ruse. His words already had been confirmed by the scholar that best studied the CFR’s inner workings: Georgetown University professor Carroll Quigley. In his book Tragedy and Hope, Quigley told the truth about the American two-party system. According to him:

“The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one, perhaps, of the Right and the other of the Left, is a foolish idea, acceptable only to doctrinaire and academic thinkers. Instead, the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can ‘throw the rascals out’ at any election, without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy. . . [E]ither party in office becomes, in time, corrupt, tired, unenterprising, and vigorless. Then it should be possible to replace it, every four years if necessary, by the other party, which will be none of those things, but will still pursue, with new vigor, approximately the same basic policies.” [1]

But Quigley blew the whistle on the CFR conspirators not because he disagreed with their agenda. Actually, the naive professor believed that the conspirators’ secret machinations only deserved praise, and should be made known to the American public. This explains why in his book he wrote about the existence of this conspiracy in friendly and praiseful terms:

“There does exist, and has existed for a generation, an international Anglophile network which operates, to some extent, in the way the radical Right believes the Communists act. In fact, this network, has no aversion to cooperating with the Communists, or any other groups, and frequently does so. . . . The Council on Foreign Relations is the American Branch of this network … and … believes national boundaries should be obliterated and one-world rule established.” [2]

An objection could be made that, if this group of conspirators is so secret, how come they authorized Quigley to publish a book exposing its existence? Well, it seems that they didn’t authorize it. But Quigley, who actually admired them and had no objections to their secret plans, took the liberty of publishing his book without their authorization.

Quigley’s Tragedy and Hope was first published in 1966, but just a few weeks after it appeared in the bookstores, the remaining unsold copies were withdrawn and the publisher refused to do a new printing, allegedly because the plates had been destroyed.

Since the publication of the book, Quigley’s fortunes quickly turned sour. Perhaps a key to the source of his misfortunes is the title of an article about Quigley The Washington Post published in March, 1975: “The Professor Who Knew Too Much.” Two years later, Professor Quigley passed away in obscurity.

The process of fusion of the two parties has continued uninterrupted until our days, when it has become evident except to the most brainwashed or ill-intentioned Americans that the two parties are actually the same one, which I call the Repucratic Party. The only difference, if any, is that one of them is the party of the enemy and the other one is the party of treason. Which one?

Well, if you are a true conservative who loves this country the Democrat should be the party of the enemy and the Republican the party of treason. The only way to continue believing that there is a difference is by applying double standards to judge them.

However, despite the fact that the two parties are a fiction, it seems that just a few years ago the CFR conspirators were still not fully satisfied. In 2004, CFR agent Peter G. Peterson wrote a book under the highly deceptive title: Running on Empty: How the Democratic and Republican Parties are Bankrupting Our Future and What Americans Can Do About It. [3] According to Peterson, the two parties were too polarized. His solution to the problem: make them even more “bipartisan.” [4] In the conspirators’ lingo, “bipartisan” actually means “CFR-controlled.”

Many professional brainwashers go every day and do their work conditioning the American people like rats in a psychologist’s labyrinth. With their constant efforts, they guarantee that Americans will never feel the curiosity to take a look above the labyrinth’s boundaries the conspirators have set for them.

Among the main brainwashers that have been for long years actively participating in this ongoing two-party PsyOp are Noam Chomsky, Amy Goodman, Fareed Zakaria, Keith Olbermann, Michael Moore and other disinformers of the Left. Their main goal is to keep lefties and liberals convinced that evil Republicans are responsible for everything that is wrong in America, and the only solution to the problem is replacing them with Democrats.

They are not different from Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, Bill O’Reilly, Ann Coulter, David Horowitz and Michelle Malkin, just to mention a few of the more important ones whose job is exactly the same, but in reverse. According to these disinformers of the Right, stupid Democrats are responsible for everything wrong in this country, and just by replacing them with clever Republicans everything will be okay.

Currently, Republicans are pushing the Kool-aid that everything will be solved in the next election when they put Trump in the White House again. But you have to be very gullible to believe that the party in power who allowed the presidential election to be stolen will have the power and the will to win the next election.

Further proof of the Republican – Democrat collusion is that, the same way Democrats, with the exception of Representative Cynthia McKinney, never questioned the Republicans’ obviously false narrative of the 9/11 PsyOp, currently, Republicans never question the Democrats’ obviously false narrative of the Covid PsyOp.

Very recently, former President George W. Bush, in theory a Republican, in a speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 events, shamelessly likened American patriots who peacefully protested at the capitol to foreign terrorists. According to Bush, violent extremists in the U.S. and abroad are “children of the same foul spirit,” adding, “There’s little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home.”[5]

The former president said domestic and foreign extremists share a “disdain for pluralism,” a “disregard for human life,” and a determination to defile national symbols. Strangely, he was not showing his mischievous smile or making the devil’s sign with his hand as he usually did during his speeches when he was president.

Evidently, Republicans have fully accepted the Coronavirus lie for the same reason Democrats accepted the 9/11 lie. But that proved to be a double-edged sword for Republicans. Currently, Democrats are using the very draconian measures implemented by Bush to attack Republicans who complain about political indoctrination and sexual aberrations in public schools.

In a recent article, an author blames Democrats for calling angry parents complaning about school indoctrination “domestic terrorists.” [6] But he conveniently ignores the fact that the category of “domestic terrorist” was the invention of Republican George W. Bush when he created an aberration called the Office of Homeland Security as a result of his “war on terror.”[7]

So, if this trend continues, everything indicates that, according to Mr. Bush’s and his new leftist friends’ logic, very soon Guantanamo will begin receiving a different type of terrorists — those formerly called “American patriots.”

The Founding Fathers of this country chose to give Americans a Representive Republic, a system of government guided by laws, where your vote elected people to represent you in the government, but this has changed dramatically. Now your vote elects corrupt politicians whose main interest is pushing their Communo-Facist political ideology while becoming rich in the process. So, currently your vote only legitimizes a corrupt process that is destroying the very foundation this country was based on.

A long time ago I reached the conclusion that, while the Democrat is the party of the enemy, the Republican is much worse, because it is the party of treason. But, as John Harington advised long time ago in his famous epigram, “Treason doth never prosper: what’s the reason? Why, if it prosper, none dare call it treason.” And it seems we have allowed the Republican’s treason to prosper for too long.

But this is very dangerous, because, as Marcus Tullius Cicero expressed it in very clear terms:

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”

So, what are you waiting for? The time is ripe for getting rid of the two-party charade as a first step to save America from totalitarian tyranny.

