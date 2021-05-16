By Cliff Kincaid

Former President Trump is using his clout in the Republican Party to make it more liberal. He backed a social liberal and tool of the gay lobby, Rep. Elise Stefanik, as House GOP Conference chairman. A quickie election behind closed doors guaranteed her victory on Friday.

As I warned in a previous column, Stefanik supported the so-called Equality Act, a Democratic Party priority and pay-off to the LGBTQ lobby.

To make matters worse, Trump trashed a Stefanik rival, the conservative pro-Trump Rep. Chip Roy, on the eve of the vote.

In fact, Roy was a vigorous supporter of the Trump agenda who declared, “I believe our goal should be to fight, as did President Trump, for the forgotten men and women of America, to throw sand into the gears of every radical effort put forth by Democrats who don’t give a rip about them, and to declare with absolute clarity and certainty what we will do if and when the American people forgive us enough for our past failures to put us back in charge. If we do that, they just might ‘GIVE us back the House.’”

Stefanik, a pro-Trump white female, replaces the anti-Trump white female, Rep. Liz Cheney, who had a more conservative record overall. Rep. Roy is a white male. Does that fact explain why he was shunted aside?

Unfortunately, it looks like Trump’s endorsement of Stefanik suggests his policy of pandering to the gays in the Republican Party, such as by appointing gay activist Ric Grenell as his acting Director of National Intelligence, will continue. Their apparent hope is to pull an extra one half of one percent of the electorate in his direction.

Frankly, this is conduct unbecoming. And it’s stupid politically, since it figures to alienate conservative Christian voters. Fortunately, as Rep. Roy notes, Stefanik “flipped” on the Equality Act, later changing her position.

But that wasn’t all. As noted by Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council, Stefanik “also voted against religious freedom protections, against defunding Planned Parenthood in Medicaid, and against religious freedom protections for pregnancy resource centers.”

Facing the possibility that this liberal would get a high position in the Republican Party, conservative Rep. Chip Roy issued a memo examining Stefanik’s liberal voting record and indicating he would run for that post. Trump responded with a statement attacking the more conservative Roy, saying, “Can’t imagine Republican House Members would go with Chip Roy — he has not done a great job, and will probably be successfully primaried in his own district. I support Elise, by far, over Chip!”

This backstabbing was a terrible mistake on Trump’s part and will haunt the Republican Party, leading to dismay with the GOP and disgust over Trump’s antics. Rep. Roy was by far a more conservative candidate than the pro-gay liberal candidate Stefanik. But he was a white male.

Stefanik got a lifetime American Conservative Union rating of 43 percent and Rep. Roy got 94 percent. The conservative Heritage Action gives Stefanik a lifetime score of 48 percent and Roy gets 96 percent.

“Elise Stefanik is a Make America Great Again conservative warrior” declared Rep. Steve Scalise. “When the Democrats launched their fraudulent impeachment campaign smear against President Trump, Elise stood up to FIGHT BACK in the House. The Pelosi machine targeted her relentlessly for it.”

She did fight against impeachment. But that doesn’t make her a “conservative warrior.”

Scalise added, “We now have more Republican women in Congress than at ANY other time in history.” But other female GOP members were more conservative than Stefanik. Indeed, Cheney’s record was more conservative overall.

In making this power play, Trump has put his faith in House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who backed Stefanik as well but has shown through his words and actions that he doesn’t want to fight. When then-Rep. Steve King came under media attack for speaking out in favor of saving Western civilization, McCarthy arranged to have King replaced on various congressional committees. His pressure eventually led to King losing his seat in Congress.

Veteran conservative Steve Baldwin told me, “My background with Kevin is that he was the leader of the RINO faction here in California before he was a member of Congress, and he was on the staff with Congressman Bill Thomas, who was a RINO leader here in California.”

RINO stands for Republicans in Name Only.

What happened to Roy, with the consent of Trump, is an outrage. Has Trump, a Democrat turned Republican, become a RINO? Will he endorse Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner for governor of California next?

We know Trump met with McCarthy in January. Trump’s “Save America PAC” said, “President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House.”

How can they do this by going liberal, in the direction of left-wing Democratic Party policies?

National chairman of the Constitution Party Jim Clymer says, “True Constitutionalists have been courted by Republicans when seeking our support, only to be kicked by them in the teeth when it counts the most. I believe the Republican Party has so betrayed its principles, and those of its supporters, that it is no longer worthy to be called the home of Constitutional conservatives and it is time for it to be relegated to the dustbin of history.”

I wrote in an earlier column that “if Republicans continue playing defense, true conservatives will have nowhere else to go but the Constitution Party.”

Now we find out that Trump is playing defense by pandering to the left-liberals.

It didn’t have to happen. Trump was in a position of strength, as China Joe’s disastrous policies had led to Trump supporters redesigning their “Trump 2020” signs into ones saying “Trump 2024.” Now Trump is lending his weight to the liberal wing of his party, led by Reps. McCarthy and Stefanik.

There’s no hiding the truth. It’s a betrayal.

“Together,” Trump says, “we are rebuilding our nation.” He has a strange way of showing it.

