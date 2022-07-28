By Servando Gonzalez

July 29, 2022

“It’s Not Just About Taiwan,” that’s the title of an alarming article recently appeared in The American Thinker in which the author, Janet Levy, cites what she terms a “terrifying projection” by China expert Steven Mosher: “China’s goal is not just to dominate the world, but to reduce the rest of us to subservience.” According to Levy, “With that terrifying projection, Mosher has been trying to rouse America from its complacency and caution the Biden administration over its appeasement of the Red Dragon.”

Mosher is the author of the 2017 book Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Treat to World Oder, an overview of China’s ambitions in South Asia. He has served in the Navy, and is a member of the Committee on the Present Danger, an independent task-force based in Washington, D.C. Evidently, the globalist conspirators and their Neocon allies are itching for a new fight, because nothing better to make Americans forget their domestic problems than a good war far away from the U.S. borders.

Nevertheless, this is a very terrifying projection indeed. What would the Chinese do once they have gained total control of Taiwan. Will they open Taiwan’s borders to a veritable invasion of illegal aliens from Latin America? Will they began bringing activists to Taiwan’s schools to indoctrinate kindergarten children on the wonderful life of transgenders? Will the Chinese communists will force the Taiwanese into creating a central bank controlled by foreign bankers as well as a graduated income tax? Will they impose mandates forcing the Taiwanese to wear face masks, keep social distance and isolate themselves in their homes?

Give me a break. Can anybody explain me why China’s alleged goal to reduce the world to subservience is bad while the U.S. under the control of the globalist conspirators whose goal is to destroy America and the world and bring us to pre-industrial levels of consumption is good? Why China’s actions are bad while America’s efforts to destroy economies, societies and cultures forcing them into a New Word Order is good?

Mosher’s article is a typical example of what Freud called projection: the process of displacing one’s feelings onto a different person, animal, or object. The term is most commonly used to describe defensive projection —attributing one’s own unacceptable urges to another. Because what Mosher fears the Chinese might do is exactly what the U.S. has been doing for more than a century.

On the other hand, if as Moshers claims, China’s dreams are a threat to the globalist conspirators’ New World Order, I wholeheartedly support them because I am convinced that the gravest danger America and the world is currently facing is precisely the New World Order. But we must keep in mind that Mosher is a member of the Committee for the Present Danger (CPD), an organization created in 1950 that, throughout its four iterations, has been working hard to keep Americans scared with the fear of some danger that has never materialized.

Now, do you by any chance believe that Chinese Communism is bad but current American Communo-Fascism is Good? If you sincerely believe that, it only shows that you are a died-in-the-wool Repucrat who loves your party more than your country. Repucrats ignore, or actually don’t want to know, that Communist China is an American creation. It began when our government betrayed nationalist leader Chian Kai-shek and gave full support to Communist Mao, exactly as the U.S. had supported Lenin and Trotsky and sent them to Russia to impose communism on the Russian people, and secretly supported Castro to impose Communo-Fascism on the Cuban people. Actually, Communism is as American as apple pie![1] Nevertheless, at the end of the article Levy unknowingly reveals the true source of the Taiwan problem.

Citing Capt. James Fanell, a former intelligence chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet and a distinguished CPD member, Levy provides his perceptions of the military threat presented by the Chinese in the Western Pacific. According to Capt. Fanell, the build-up of Chinese ships, missiles, aircraft, and space capabilities has given them a decisive advantage, adding that only seven years ago, when he was serving, the U.S. Navy was predominant in the region. But currently, the Chinese outnumber the U.S. Navy ten-to-one, commanding 350 ships in the Western Pacific to our 70 around the world. In the South China Sea, the Chinese have built three naval bases to control throughput. America, he says, is also at significant disadvantage in naval, air, strategic rockets and intelligence-reporting satellites.

Evidently, the true goal is not defending Taiwan from Communism, which most likely will become one more in the long list of countries the U.S. has betrayed and abandoned, but providing more money for the main promoters of Communism, the U.S. military-industrial-banking complex. The rest is just smoke and mirrors.

On July 26, 1947, using fear of communism as a tool to gain popular support, President Harry S. Truman signed into law the National Security Act establishing the National Security Council (NSC). It also created the Central Intelligence Agency as well as the Secretary of Defense, the Joints Chiefs of Staff and a separate Air Force branch of the military. The creation of this aberration later called the National Security State, marked the official beginning of the Cold War, an artificial creation of the CFR conspirators. This was the beginning of the National Security State, and aberration the Founding Fathers of this country feared and would have never approved.

In addition to establishing the CIA, the National Security Act of 1947 created the NSC, which included the president, the secretary of state, the new secretary of defense, the secretaries of the military departments, and the chairman of the new National Security Resources Board. Other officials who had been confirmed by the Senate could be added as NSC members by the president from time to time.

The National Security Act gave the National Security Council just advisory, not executive powers. Even more important, it didn’t give the newly created CIA authority to carry on covert operations abroad. But, just a few months later, on December 1947, CFR agents in the National Security Council secretly wrote directive NSC 4-A making the Director of Central Intelligence responsible for psychological warfare.

Then, less than a year after it was created, the CFR agents in the NSC pushed the envelope even further and illegally assumed executive powers. On June 18, 1948, the National Security Council produced NSC 10-2, a directive that superseded NSC 4-A and was kept secret from the American government and people for many long years. NSC 10-2 authorized the CIA to conduct not only psychological but also all types of covert operations. Furthermore, there is evidence that the National Security Council, like most of the aberrations created by the CFR conspirators, was a Rockefeller baby.

According to Vladimir Putin, the implosion of the Soviet Union was a geopolitical disaster. Well, it may have been a geopolitical disaster for Russia, but for the U.S. military-industrial-banking complex it was an economic blessing. Proof of it is that, contrary to the rest of the countries involved in the Cold War, after the end of it far from reducing its military budget the U.S. increased it.

Even worse, in a desperate effort to create a new enemy that justifies the U.S. humongous military budget, after the unexpected lack of their main enemy the globalist conspirators who own America were forced to create a new enemy out of the blue: terrorism. Unfortunately, despite much help, terrorists never really terrorized. So the globalist conspirators were forced to create a new enemy to terrorize Americans: an invisible virus. But the non-existing lethal virus is losing steam. What they can do now to keep us terrorized?

Seemingly, the globalist conspirators’ plan to engage Russian into a Vietnam-like war in the Ukraine have failed. So, the only remaining potential enemy that can justify keeping alive the American military-industrial-banking complex seems to be China. This explains the recent fixation of the CFR- controlled American mainstream press that every single day regurgitates violation of citizens’ freedoms in China. But, even accepting that such reports are true, they are not worse than human rights violations in countries by regimes friendly to the globalists —particularly in the Middle East. So, why China?

Well nothing has worked better than good, old, faithful Communism. This explains why the CFR and its good friends in the military-industrial-banking complex and the Repucratic Party love communism so much and are working hard to bring it back to life in Russian and China while they are giving the final touches to fully implement it in the U.S. But they must be careful. 200 years ago, after returning from China, Napoleon said: “China is a sleeping dragon. Let him sleep.

If he wakes, he will shake the world.” Who woke up the Chinese dragon? Main culprits are George H.W. Bush and Barry Soetoro (a.k.a. Barack Hussein Obama) who, following orders from their globalist masters, encouraged American corporations to outsource their jobs to China to save money.

This not only destroyed most American manufacturing jobs but also awoke the Chinese dragon and, contrary to the old dragon, the awaken dragon is not under the conspirators’ control —a typical example of the law of unintended consequences in action.

So, if you really hate communism, please, don’t hate China. History shows that the globalist conspirators have been the major exporters of communism because they love communism. Actually, their secret motto could be: “Communism is Dead: Long Live Communism!”

