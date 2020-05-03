Rob Pue

Spring has arrived here in Wisconsin. Flowers and trees are beginning to blossom as the warmer temperatures and sunny days remind us that God’s amazing creation is still doing what He designed it to do. It’s safe to say that winter is gone now and all around us is new life. The robins returned here a while ago; and just like every year, had to endure one last, final snow storm of the season shortly after they arrived. Now, the nest building is in full swing as Mom and Dad Robin prepare for their new families.

We LOVE it here in Wisconsin, at least in the spring, summer and Fall; because the winters are long, cold, hard and brutal. We look forward with great anticipation to these beautiful days because they seem to go so fast, and even faster the older we get.

But this year is different. As we go about the work of cleaning up our yards, planting our gardens and spring cleaning our homes, we SHOULD be looking forward with great anticipation to our summer camping trips, family vacations, the 4th of July celebrations, cookouts, picnics, fireworks and kids catching fireflies. Instead, there remains a heavy sense of uncertainty, dread and doom. Most of the annual summer events, small town celebrations and county fairs are cancelled — already, even though it’s only May. Campgrounds around our state remain closed for the forseeable future, along with most businesses and all restaurants, except for drive through or take-out. The authorities are making no promises as to when any of our states will be open again, and it seems as if they’re deliberately locking us all down with unconstitutional orders for as long as they can possibly get away with it. I’m tired of talking about this but I have to.

We have BEEN living under these drastic measures for two months now, as we watch our liberty and our hope bleed out and die a long, slow, agonizing death — and this once-great nation turn so quickly into a socialist state, ruled by tyrants. Everyone’s life has been seriously disrupted and it seems the government is doing it’s level best to make things as miserable as possible for all of us. Small business owners who have poured their whole lives into their companies were forced to shut down suddenly in March. Now, after nearly two months of no income — and no hope for future income anytime soon — most have lost everything. For them, the “American Dream,” which they worked so hard to achieve with a lot of blood, sweat and tears, has been unceremoniously ripped away from them. Their dream has become a nightmare. But maybe they can get a job at Walmart. I hear they need guards there now, rather than “greeters.”

The “stimulus plan” offered to small businesses ended up coming with so many “strings” attached that many companies that really needed those loans ended up returning the funds, once they read the fine print. Accepting a loan or grant through the stimulus program meant an automatic and extremely thorough IRS audit, among other things. Individuals were promised a whopping $1200 check from the government, but I don’t know anyone who has received anything yet — and it’s been two months with no income for most.

As the normal “flu season” ended a month ago, we were told the country would be “open” again by Easter. Then we were told by the end of April. Now the Federal Government has handed down a three-step plan to SLOWLY open things back up — but only state-by-state, and only IF each state meets the near-impossible guidelines in the plan. I say “impossible” because they keep changing the rules of their little “game,” and they continue to manipulate the numbers, regardless of the truth.

This plan comes in three phases, and if a state manages to somehow make it all the way to Phase 3, (which takes a minimum of six weeks even under the very best of circumstances), it’s important to note that there IS NO “Phase 4 .” Phase 3 is as good as it gets, but this still comes with serious restrictions. For example, in Phase 3, even “low risk” people are told they should still minimize time spent in crowded environments. “Large Venues,” as they’re called, which include sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues and places of worship will be allowed to operate again — but ONLY under physical distancing protocols. How’s that for getting back to “normal?”

What makes me so angry about all this — and what should make you JUST as angry — is the fact that it’s pretty clear now that this has all been a big hoax. Yes, there was a virus. But the virus, for 99% of the people, was no more serious than the common cold. Even after all the media hype, and even with doctors being coerced into attributing the “cause of death” on as many death certificates as possible to “COVID-19,” thereby bolstering the numbers to TRY to give this thing some level of legitimacy, the number of those dying from COVID-19 are still well below those who died of the normal seasonal flu.

Now today, as I write this, according to The New York Times, the latest numbers indicate that New York is the “hottest” of “hot spots” in the entire country. If you’re being fed a steady diet of mainstream media disinformation, you’d probably think that was pretty serious… thousands dying, dropping dead in the streets, hospitals overwhelmed with patients, serious shortages of personal protective equipment, masks, ventilators, and the like. And many believe this because that is the official narrative. But it’s not true. And according to The New York Times’ own report, the infection rate — in the ABSOLUTE WORST part of the country, mind you, the region hit the hardest with so many infected and dying — the infection rate there today is at 0.0012%. Those are not MY figures, folks, those are the official CDC numbers as reported by The New York Times TODAY as I compile this message, on April 30th.

So in the most dangerous part of the entire country, the area hit the hardest, the infection rate is 0.0012%. For THIS we continue to keep the entire nation under lockdown, all plans for summer cancelled, and many states are becoming even more strict, harsh and tyrannical with their unconstitutional rules. In Michigan, the governor there has now made it illegal to buy garden seeds. In Idaho, a mother was handcuffed and hauled off to jail because she let her kids play on a public playground. This is IDAHO, folks, where the official infection rate is 0.00003% ! In California, officials filled a local skate park with sand to keep kids out. Here in Wisconsin, the state Board of Aging and Long Term Care tried to make it illegal for people to visit their elderly loved ones — even by simply waving to them through a window. I am NOT making this up, folks.

Walmart stores now have guards at the doors. They only allow a limited number of people in the stores at one time, and all must follow the yellow caution tape, all walking single file, in one direction, and they must exit through a different door than they entered. Only essential items are allowed to be purchased. Other stores that have been allowed to remain open are now requiring customers wear face masks, or they’re not allowed in at all.

Let me share something with you here that came across my desk recently… It reads, “When the State tells you it’s safe to go to Home Depot to buy a sponge but dangerous to go and buy a flower, it’s not about your health. When the State shuts down millions of private businesses but doesn’t lay off a single government employee, it’s not about your health. When the State prevents you from buying cucumber seeds because it’s dangerous, but allows in-person lottery ticket sales, it’s not about your health.

“When the State tells you it’s dangerous to go golf alone, fish alone or be in a motor boat alone, and it’s ILLEGAL for YOU to get a haircut — but the Governor can get his stage makeup done, and hair done for five TV appearances a week, it’s not about your health. When the State puts you IN a jail cell for walking in a park with your child because it’s too dangerous, but lets criminals OUT of jail cells for their health — It’s not about your health!

“When the State tells you it’s too dangerous to get treated by a doctor of chiropractic or physical therapy treatments, yet deems a liquor store essential, it’s not about your health! When the State lets you go to the grocery store or hardware store but is demanding mail-in voting, ITS NOT ABOUT YOUR HEALTH. WAKE UP PEOPLE! If you think this is all about your health you’re mistaken! Please open your eyes! Stop being led like blind sheep.”

No it’s not about your health. And the part about letting criminals out of jail is absolutely true — and happening nation-wide. Inmates are being released to protect them from catching the coronavirus. But… I thought we were all supposed to be “sheltering in place.” I don’t know of any better way to make sure people are “sheltering in place” than by being in prison. And yet hard-core convicts, including rapists, pedophiles and killers are being released from prisons and jails around the country, including places like Riker’s Island in New York and Cook County Jail in Chicago. In Tampa, Florida a man was accused of shooting and killing someone the day after he was released from Hillsborough County Jail there . This is going on all over the country. Meanwhile, mothers of small children are hauled off to jail for the “crime” of letting their kids use the public playground.

Does ANY of this make sense to you? A dear friend of mine asked the following questions: “Why can you go to Walmart but not Penny’s? Why the Dollar Store and not a mom and pop shop? Why can’t you have an elective surgery but you can have an abortion — which is “elective?” Why should you stay inside but yet it’s a known fact that heat and sunlight kills the virus? What makes one person ‘essential’ and another not? Why have most other death rates dropped during the virus? Why did world leaders meet in New York in October 2019 for a “simulation” of a coronavirus pandemic — just a couple months before the coronavirus pandemic began? Why are the common people being controlled by the governments and no one is controlling the government?

“Why are hospitals paid more for COVID 19 deaths? Why does Sweden have some of the lowest cases but yet never locked down anyone at all? Why did Anthony Fauci and Obama give the Wuhan lab $337 million dollars? What does a computer geek have to do with a pandemic? What about the “vaccine” he wants to make mandatory — and include a microchip tracking device with it for everyone on earth — BEFORE we can “reopen America?

“Why did the CDC have a job posting for pandemic relief workers in November 2019 ? Why did Dr. Fauci say in 2017 that the Trump administration would be faced with a ‘SURPRISE pandemic’ and then how is it that HE is the one in charge now of the pandemic team in America? Why are they infringing on Christians’ religious freedoms but yet Minneapolis, Minnesota is allowing muslims to install speakers in neighborhoods to do their hideous Islamic call to prayer?”

We should all be asking these questions. As for me, I have HAD IT with this nonsense. I’ll sooner die of “lead poisoning” than take their “mandatory” vaccine! I also refuse to wear a mask and participate in their charade. We’ve all been played for fools, folks. And yes, it makes me ANGRY. We gave the “powers that be” the benefit of a doubt for two months now, but clearly, the “virus” is nowhere near as contagious or deadly as they have claimed and yet the restrictions imposed upon us seem to get tighter and tougher with each passing day, even as fewer and fewer people are getting sick. And the numbers NEVER DID warrant the shutdown of the entire GLOBE in the first place. Now, hospitals from coast to coast are empty, laying off doctors, nurses and support staff. Some facilities are closing altogether because there ARE NO patients, of any kind.

WE HAVE ALL BEEN LIED TO. I don’t understand why President Trump (who HAS to know this is all a farce and always was) has not told us the truth or opened the country up long ago. Perhaps he, too, is being controlled now, along with the leaders of 124 other countries around the world that are doing the same thing to THEIR people.

Last week I attended a “Reopen Wisconsin Freedom Rally” at our state capital in Madison. I’d estimate there were between 6,000 and 9,000 people there. It was a very patriotic and a very God-honoring event. Like-minded people came together demanding our freedoms back, and demanding our governor reopen our state. There were multiple heartfelt prayers and several pastors spoke from the podium, including a BLACK pastor.

I only mention he was a “black” pastor, because the day after the event, a democratic legislator issued a statement calling our event “an exercise in white privilege.” She also basically called us all a bunch of “rednecks” and “hicks” — waving confederate flags and wielding assault rifles. I ASSURE YOU, I WAS THERE, and there were NO confederate flags, NO assault rifles and there WERE plenty of “people of color,” as the democratic racists like to call them. What WAS missing at the capital that day was the American flag. The governor refused to fly it over the capital building that day, and the building was completely closed to the public. OUR STATEHOUSE, folks. Off limits to us “peasants.”

I guess that today, here in America, where we’re all supposed to be equal, with equal rights and equal justice for all, SOME are more equal than others. We are witnessing the United States follow the same road as Venezuela, right before our eyes. And many have become so frightened by the hype from the government and mainstream media they refuse to leave their homes, and if they do, they only come out wearing a mask to fight off a germ that I don’t even believe exists anymore. Strong delusion and perilous times. Indeed.

