By Lex Greene

January 27, 2022

Over the past thirty-years or so, socialist democrats have literally done everything they can to unite the political RIGHT in the USA by openly attacking all things American.Still, the political RIGHT remains divided into impotent factions. That’s because it isn’t the LEFT who has been dividing the RIGHT, it’s the RIGHT!

It’s not just the democrat politicians within the Republican Party (RINO’s) either. People still tend to get excited when they see a democrat politician switch over to the Republican Party, as if they think those politicians have suddenly changed their spots and become conservatives. In fact, democrats often switch parties just to infiltrate the GOP in red voting districts and democrats have spent years teaching their socialist supporters to cross over in the primaries to assure a RINO would win nomination for the general elections.

It’s no secret that Barack Obama was never able to prove his real birth record or true identity. Democrats howled when people asked that most basic qualifying question of the democrat nominee for the presidency. Born in Kenya, not Hawaii. But in the end, it was Republicans, including many Tea Party members, who blocked every attempt to get a verified answer to that question.

Democrats threw a fit at the mere mention of massive (widely visible and proven) fraud in the 2020 elections, despite having themselves, claimed that fraud is rampant in U.S. elections for years, even now as we head into the 2022 mid-terms. But again, in the end it has been Republicans at both the federal and state level who have blocked all efforts to expose the 2020 fraud and remedy the unconstitutional outcome of the 2020 elections.

In Arizona where massive fraud has already been uncovered and exposed, it’s this group of Republican legislators who are blocking the effort to recall the fraudulent Biden electors, led by Republican House Speaker Russell Bowers.

In Michigan, it’s Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworthand his Republican cronies blocking the truth from being known and remedied, with the help of other turncoat Republicans like Senator John Bizon of Battle Creek, who issued statements full of outright lies to keep the 2020 fraud in place.

In Georgia, it was Republican Governor Brian Kemp and his band of Republican cronies who stood silent as democrat Stacey Abrams turned the election on its head in broad daylight. It was Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger who ran cover for the massive fraud and is in charge of the current investigation into illegal ballot harvesting. You have it caught on camera! How much more investigation do you need?

In Wisconsin, it’s the Republican controlled legislature working to stop the effort to recall fraudulent Biden electors, led by House Speaker Robin Vos.

In Pennsylvania, it’s also Republican legislators blocking the effort to complete real audits of the 2020 election fraud or hold anyone accountable, led by House Speaker Bryan Cutler.

It’s Republican politicians who are blocking every effort to expose and overturn the massive fraud in the 2020 elections. Can’t blame democrats on this one!

But it isn’t just the turncoat Republican politicians…

You gotta hand it to the socialists… They are very good at infiltrating everything everywhere, like a cancer worming its way throughout every organ in the body politic. They are also very good at planning way ahead and taking strategic incremental advances in a manner often not noticed by the citizens rarely paying attention. They use the old tactical adage “the mouse doesn’t know why the cheese is free” to lure in generations of useful idiots.

However, it was never mere public servants who were called upon to be “forever vigilant.” It was and is, the Citizenry. It’s those self-serving political opportunists who we were to be “forever vigilant” against!

But instead, over the past 245-years, the Citizenry itself had become trained in political suicide. Lured with the cheese, never noticing the trap!

Today, while the political RIGHT may still be a majority in the USA, it is a very divided majority…Not just in political offices, but in society, and there is a very troubling reason for that.

PET AGENDAS – SOME OF THEM CONTROLLED OPPOSITION

E pluribus unum, Latin for “Out of many, one.” This was the foundational idea for the grand experiment we call America. People in search of freedom and liberty from all over the globe, would stand together as ONE to protect and preserve freedom and liberty for all posterity.

The Convention of States – is an outright for profit scam designed to keep patriotic Citizens from engaging in real initiatives to protect and preserve freedom and liberty for all.

Article V does NOT allow the states to amend the U.S. Constitution at all. It does allow 2/3 of State Legislatures to “petition Congress” to convene a convention for the purpose of proposing amendments. Congress is the “convening authority” for all matters concerning the amendment of the U.S. Constitution. No one can prevent anyone from proposing any amendment, but Congress will control which amendments are considered. Only amendments passed by Congress via the constitutional amendment process will be sent back to the states for ratification. Then, three-fourths of the State Legislature can vote on whether or not to ratify those amendments passed by Congress at the Convention.

Now, this is not to say that the States cannot hold their own conventions. They just can’t amend the US Constitution without the entire constitutional amendment process taking place as I just described. An obvious question on this matter should be, why are we trying to amend a constitution that is totally ignored today?Lack of enforcement is the problem. Amendment isn’t the solution.

But here are millions of patriotic Americans caught up in something they can’t do, instead of doing things they can and should do. That’s the real purpose of this scam!

SECESSION FROM THE UNION – is the withdrawal of a group from a larger entity, especially a political entity, but also from any organization, union, or military alliance.

This is just another for profit scam intended to mislead angry well-intended patriots. In order to secede from the union, a state must secede or withdraw from the Charters of Freedom, the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. These are the documents that protect every Right we have in this country, even though at present, people are not enforcing them.

If the people enforced these Charters of Freedom, our country would not be where it is today, and no state would be talking about seceding from the union.

If a state ever does attempt to secede, that will set off the second Civil War, and that state will find itself at war with the Federal Government and 49 other states.

Again, lack of enforcement of the Charters of Freedom is the problem, and secession is not the solution.But millions of Citizens are caught up in this scam too, and as a result, unable to unite with other patriots for the purpose of enforcing the Charters of Freedom.

There are numerous pet agendas out there now, none of them designed to accomplish what only one agenda can accomplish, enforcement of the Charters of Freedom that have existed for more than two-hundred years. The people leading these pet agendas are con artists, always in it for personal profit and usually with the intent of preventing the people from focusing on any real solutions.

So long as the American patriots allow themselves to be divided by their public servants and fellow citizens out to make a buck in their pet agendas, they will remain unable to unite, fight and win the future of freedom and liberty together.

This alone makes winning a walk in the park for all who intend to destroy our Republic. We can stop them, but only if we reject the divisive pet agendas first and commit ourselves to the full enforcement of the Charters of Freedom.

There is no other solution!

