By Butch Paugh

I Corinthians 16:13 – Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.

Quit – Strong’s Concordance 407 – Act manly, — This word means to quit something that will free you to be the man God calls you to be , “to make a man of or to make brave; to show one’s self a man.”

In the above definition of the word “quit” you read that it means to quit something that will free you to be the man God calls you to be. Let’s examine some of the things the Word of God says we should “quit”, and what we should start to do and be sure we are doing.

Grow up. I Cor. 13:11 – When I was a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things.

– When I was a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things. Create own home – 2:24, Matt. 19:5, Mark 10:7 – Therefore shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall cleave unto his wife; and they shall be one flesh.

– Therefore shall a leave his father and mother, and shall cleave unto his wife; and they shall be one flesh. Provide and protect family – I Tim. 5:8 – But if any provide not for “his” (man’s) own, and specially for those of “his” own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel ! These “tinsel and veneer” fakes are not in God’s Kingdom!

Now let’s take a closer and deeper look at some of the words contained in this very powerful and important verse that is written solely to men!

Provide – Strong’s Concordance 4306 – to consider in advance, i.e., look out for beforehand (act by way of maintenance for others.)

Provide – 1828 Noah Websters Dictionary – To procure beforehand; to get, collect or make ready for future use; to prepare. The next part of the meaning found in the 1828 Dictionary makes a lot of “males” that tend to the effeminate side, a little uneasy. “To procure supplies or means of defense; or to take measures for counteracting or escaping an evil.” (Please note that I Cor. 6:9 clearly states that effeminate men will not inherit the Kingdom of God.) The word effeminate meaning in the Strong’s is number 3120 – soft – Webster’s 1828 – soft womanish, having qualities of the female sex. To state the truth clearly and bluntly – men should not have a feminine side!

To lead, teach, take authority of (In Christ) his wife and children. To be the “head” of the woman and family. I Cor. 11:3 – “But I would have you know, that the head of every man is Christ; and the head of the woman is the man and the head of Christ is God.”

Head – Strong’s Conc. 2776 partial – metaphorically, of the authority or demeanor of God in the relation to Christ; of Christ in relation to believing men, i.e., the husband in relation to the wife.

As, bishops, (pastors) and deacons are as a qualification to hold a leadership role in the church keep their children in submission with all gravity, so should all men who profess Christ as their head. I Tim. 3:4 and 12 – Sincere Christian men take the rearing of children very seriously! ( Prov. 22:6 ) He leads with a firm, but loving and gentle hand. ( Col. 3:21 )

The remaining statement of what a “real” man is and does are all backed by God’s Word. Search out the scriptures for yourself. That’s another aspect of a real man of God! They search God’s Word for truth. ( II Tim 2:15, Acts 17:11, I John 4:1 )

Real men weigh obedience to man and man’s government with the teachings and instructions of God’s Word.

Real men count themselves as servants and protectors of their families and freedoms. They are ready and willing to lay down their lives in this cause.

Real men lead by example, not out of fear and force.

Real men have a God-given instinct and compulsion to protect the weak and helpless.

Real men have a Godly conviction to provide for himself, family, and others. He knows it’s more blessed to give than receive. He treasures his independence from outside control through handouts.

Real men will speak truth in love when possible, but always, no matter other’s opinions of him, or the cost.

Real men desire to live in peace with all men if possible, but are ready to defend themselves and others if necessary.

Real men are not ashamed to show Godly love to all, but will not back down when confronted with evil.

There are so many more qualities that could be noted that pertain to real men! Real men are truly born again and converted children of God! There are many “good” men in the world, but without God and His Word to guide them, at best they fall far short of being the man they need to be. Unless a man instructs, teaches and leads by example from God’s Word, their family has little chance of fulfilling their God-given potential.

In closing, I will say this; I personally feel utterly ashamed that I have failed in so many of the few qualifications that have been listed in this article of what a real man should be. My sincere prayer is that by God’s marvelous grace and mercy that I can come closer to meeting His standards of what a real man should be!

