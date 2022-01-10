By Frosty Wooldridge

January 10, 2022

On January 6, 2021, an estimated 700 American citizens broke into the U.S. Capitol. They didn’t carry guns or firebombs or heavy artillery. At the very most, history will call it a spontaneous “riot.” One female suffered a gunshot death by a capitol police officer. One officer suffered a heart attack. Several windows and doors shattered.

Mostly, the participants walked around taking pictures of themselves with their cell phones…also known as a “selfie.” Several walked into the Senate Chambers to sit at the head of the Senate and the House. Several others walked into Nancy Pelosi’s office.

In order to create an entirely different narrative, the main stream media touted the event as an insurrection. In the end, the rioters vacated the Capitol and drove home. Later, over 400 of them faced criminal trespass charges and destruction of property.

Yet this past one-year anniversary, Vice President Kamala Harris touted January 6th as the Pearl Harbor of American history. She also stated that it was the 9/11 of our times. What a dingbat!

Joe Biden called January 6th, “A dagger at the throat of American democracy.” What balderdash by a bumbling old fool!

Most of the talking heads of the main stream media gave January 6th incredible coverage as one of the most significant events in American history. When, in fact, it won’t even be a blip on a footnote in the history books.

Ironically, Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America, shunned any further security when she knew people would be demonstrating. The head of the Capitol security force refused help from the National Guard and more police.

In fact, when you look at video tape, police officers and other federal officials encouraged rioters by waving them to come inside the Capitol.

All the while, the Senate and House called for Donald Trump’s head on a platter. They actually impeached him on an inane phone call to Ukraine officials. He was found, “not guilty.”

Most ironic of all, in the next 12 months after January 6, 2021, Joe Biden encouraged over 2,000,000 (million) illegal border jumpers into America without any knowledge of their identities or their terrorist proclivities or their origins. He just waved them into America in violation of Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. He clearly broke the law.

Next, he flew in 124,000 Afghanistan refugees with no legal basis for taking that action. No checking, no vetting, no knowledge of how many of them are Islamic Jihadists who will ultimately bomb our electric grid or shoot our citizens or stab them. In other words, he broke the law.

Anyone understand that 100,000 Americans, mostly kids, overdosed and died from all the drugs crossing over America’s borders last year—welcomed into America by Joe Biden. That’s right! Joe Biden won’t secure the borders. He won’t secure them in 2022. He will keep inviting another couple of million refugees to swamp our country.

Worse than all of that, Kamala Harris in 2020 supported Black Lives Matter and even set up bail bonds for them after $2 billion in looting, burning, killings and rioting across America. In her State of California, she’s watched over 100,000 American homeless subsist in misery, but raised untold funds to support BLM anarchists. Dingbat, helium head, intellectual vacuum bottle…you name it, those monikers fit the lady who most likely will become our next U.S. president when 79 year old Joe Dementia suffers a heart attack, stroke or simply collapses from too many speeches where he runs out of hot air.

Where Does This Scenario Play Out?

This has been said before yet bears worth repeating: “Importing the people of the world into your country means you are importing the problems of the world into your country.” Historian Douglas Murray

Another writer said, “Mass immigration creates internal war in a country with violence delayed.”

This writer asks the question, “When is enough, enough? When are too many, too many? When is too much of anything, too much of everything? How do you deal with numbers beyond reason? How do you solve problems that become so big, they are unsolvable and irreversible? Does anyone understand that’s where we’re headed?”

At some point, you and me, all of us American citizens will pay one God-Awful price for what those politicians are doing to our country. It’s not a slow decay like the Roman Empire that took 400 years to fall from endless immigration. This American decay has been accelerated to the point of less than 100 years as to America’s decline and collapse. Most experts expect America will not make it past 2050.

Why is that? There won’t be enough Americans who hold this country dear to their hearts to hold it together in the middle. There’s no way to hold all those incompatible religions, cultures and languages, along with vastly different world views—together. It’s my bet that we’re going to see more of the “Death Zones” like Chicago spread across the land. Incredible lawlessness runs rampant across our major cities in 2021. We’re going to see more illiteracy and racial conflict because we allowed ourselves to become TOO BIG and TOO DIVERSE.

Ironically, Joe Biden in his last speech pitted one-half of American society against the other. His side provides the “good” and the other side equates to “evil.” What a horse’s….

Why are we the charity ward for the world?

America cannot become the “charity ward” for the world’s desperate people. We cannot degrade our citizens for Mexico or Central America’s poor. We cannot save Africa’s refugees when we suffer 13 million American children living in poverty and 1.0 million homeless. We cannot pay for immigrants’ food, housing and education when we’re $28 trillion in national debt.

We cannot save the rest of the world’s people, but by importing them—we will destroy our own society and civilization. Exponential growth cannot be sustained. The third world’s poor prove that as they explode across the globe and race toward first world countries. Look at Europe! It’s headed for the toilet of Islamic misery. We must think about and care about our citizens first, middle and always. It’s time to change the ‘good ole boy’ network of corruption in DC. If we continue on this current path, by adding another 100 million legal immigrants and millions more refugees, we face collapse into a multicultural-diversity nightmare of overpopulation and sociological chaos.

Finally, the top social scientist of the 20th century said it best:

“Diversity within a nation destroys unity and leads to civil wars,” said social scientist Garret Hardin. “Immigration, a benefit during the youth of a nation, can act as a disease in its mature state. Too much internal diversity in large nations has led to violence and disintegration. We are now in the process of destabilizing our own country. The magic words of destabilizers are ‘diversity’ and ‘multiculturalism’.”

We are well on our way to internal decay and national suicide. January 6, 2021 proved a symptom of our predicament.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

