January 31, 2022

Let’s face the facts: The president of our country—Joe Biden invited-allowed-encouraged 2,000,000 illegal alien migrants to violate our borders in 2021. Our U.S. Border Patrol documented that fact. That’s 2.0 million people who unlawfully jumped our borders. They arrived from 160 countries. They were not invited by the American people, but the American people will bear the brunt of their welfare, food, crime, housing and illegality.

Fact: Joe Biden broke Article IV, Section 4 of our U.S. Constitution.

“The United States shall guarantee to every state in this Union a Republican form of government, and shall protect each of them against invasion, or of the Executive against domestic violence.”

Biden swore to uphold that law by taking an oath of office with his hand on the Bible. He totally violated his oath of office. But worse than that, he continues violating it in 2022 by bussing and privately flying on taxpayer-funded government planes—illegal aliens to all parts of our country in the dead of night. Check out this Fox News video.

Journalist Tucker Carlson reported those flights have been going on since February 2021 after Biden took office. You can see YouTube videos of the planes disembarking illegal aliens, criminals, Jihadists, drug smugglers and more. All of them illegal; none of them vetted; all of them given a free pass into America. We don’t know who they are or what they are going to do to our country.

Biden also invited every Mexican drug cartel to unload any amount of drugs into our country to victimize our children and drug-addicted adults. They unloaded over $100 billion in drugs in 2021 into our country. Biden could care less about your children or our citizens.

Along with drug smugglers, sex traffickers and unaccompanied children, Biden allowed Islamic Jihadists to cross our borders with immunity. He’s even flying them to destinations all across America. What Biden is doing is illegal, unethical, immoral, impeachable and violates our U.S. Constitution on multiple levels.

Biden stands in direct violation of Federal Law—Section 8 USC 1324(a) (1) (A) (iv) (b) (iii) “A person including a group of persons, business, organization or local government commits a federal felony when she or he: assists and illegal alien she/he should reasonably know is illegal in the U.S. or who lacks employment authorization, by transporting, sheltering, or assisting him or her to obtain employment, or encourages that illegal alien to remain in the U.S. by referring him or her to an employer or by acting as employer or agent for an employer in any way, or knowingly assists illegal aliens due to personal convictions.”

In clean, plain English, President Joe Biden is a liar, cheat, thief, criminal and crook against the U.S. Constitution. He’s violating SO many statutes, that he could, he should be impeached. His lying mouthpiece, Jen Psaki, cannot stand up on that press podium weekly without continuing bald-faced lies to the American public.

Additionally, Biden imported 124,000 Afghanistan refugees with no legal warrant to do that. He vetted none of them. If even 100 of them are Islamic Jihadists bent on bombing, knifing, shooting or blasting our power grids—Joe Biden flew them into our midst on purpose. Such illegal immigration creates war in our country, with violence delayed. But the problem is: it’s you and me that get our families and loved ones killed by such terrorists. We already know for a fact that Islamic terrorist train in 35 different Jihadist camps from New York to Washington to California.

I could add more and more of the consequences to this invasion brought to us by our own president, but what good would it do? Half those Congressional Critters in Washington DC will continue to protect Biden, and the other half won’t do squat to stop him. And we citizens pay, and pay, and pay…and ultimately, we’re seeing our country given away to third world refugees and terrorists while we foot the bills.

Last year, with our multicultural country, 374 police officers were shot dead. Shoplifters stole $52 billion in mercantile goods. Yes, you read that correctly. Another $200,000.00 in smash & grabs in San Francisco. Black Lives Matter smashed, burned and looted $2 billion in 2020 with not one single one of them brought to court. Darrell Brooks drove his car into and killed six people at a simple Christmas parade. Just this past weekend in my city of Denver, shooters shot nine people and killed four of them with the rest in ICU clinging for life.

What is Biden doing? He’s changing the ethos of our country from law and order, respect for the police and respect for store owners—to a Banana Republic where lying, theft, killing, stealing, cheating our borders and shooting our cops is okay. Biden leads the way!

“Diversity within a nation destroys unity and leads to civil wars,” said social scientist Garret Hardin. “Immigration, a benefit during the youth of a nation, can act as a disease in its mature state. Too much internal diversity in large nations has led to violence and disintegration. We are now in the process of destabilizing our own country. The magic words of destabilizers are ‘diversity’ and ‘multiculturalism’.”

Finally, this is what your children face because Biden’s saturating the country with illegals from incompatible cultures. Everyone wonders why those countries failed their citizens? Simple answer: such cultures manifest illiteracy, tribalism and violence. Worse, we’re headed in the same direction.

“Immigrants devoted to their own cultures and religions are not influenced by the secular politically correct façade that dominates academia, news-media, entertainment, education, religious and political thinking today,” said James Walsh, former Associate General Counsel of the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service. “They claim the right not to assimilate, and the day is coming when the question will be how can the United States regulate the defiantly unassimilated cultures, religions and mores of foreign lands? Such immigrants say their traditions trump the U.S. legal system. Balkanization of the United States has begun.”

Biden’s next three years will accelerate the destruction of our national ethos, our culture, language and ability to survive. Does anyone see this future for our country as clearly as its stated here?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

