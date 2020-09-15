Kelleigh Nelson

For more than 40 years, (more like 100) confessing Christians have become fearfully silent regarding the advancement of secularism and evil in our society. Unless Christians push back on these issues today, America will soon become totally immersed in socialism, and our grandchildren will grow up in communism. Unless Christians speak up in their churches today, the confessing Church will soon be silenced, not by decree, but by default. —Pastor Wayne Edward – Silent No More

Socialism is precisely the religion that must overwhelm Christianity… In the new order, Socialism will triumph by first capturing the culture via infiltration of schools, universities, churches and the media by transforming the consciousness of society. —Antonio Gramsci (1915) Italian Marxist philosopher

Communism has decided against God, against Christ, against the Bible, and against all religion. —Billy Graham

The Communist vision is the vision of man without God. —Whittaker Chambers

George Orwell warned that whoever controls the past, the history of the country, controls the future. With the anarchist destruction and obliteration of so many historic statues and monuments, Orwell’s statement rings true.

The mainstreaming of Marxism in US colleges and universities 30 years ago is now showing devastating results to the Republic. Karl Marx is the satanic prophet of darkness for the founders of Black Lives Matter (BLM), Antifa and every other communist organization.

BLM has now led to a record number of mass shootings. Mass shootings are inescapably tied to the BLM violence that crippled police, wrecked public safety, and led socialist democrats to call for an end to cops.

“The BLM riots aren’t just a struggle session or cancel culture. They’re doing a lot more than terrorizing diners or burning down stores. The BLM riots and movement are killing people.Democrats had spent years falsely claiming that guns, rather than criminals, kill people. Now they’ve moved on to blaming gun violence on social ills that will be remedied by defunding police and shifting even more money into the same broken and corrupt welfare state.” See Daniel Greenfield’s article, Black Lives Matter Led to Record Number of Mass Shootings.

The radical anarchists who are burning, looting and murdering are embracing Marxist theoretician and Italian communist, Antonio Gramsci who called for the very elimination of Judeo-Christian societal norms and morals in order to institute socialism, i.e. Marxist communism.

Domestic terrorists have now started fires in Washington, Oregon and California with losses of 3.1 million acres burned in California, 954,000 acres lost in Oregon and 500,00 in Washington state. Thirty-five people are dead, and many more are missing. This is satanic evil perpetrated by those who hate God.

Synagogues/Churches Defiled

In democrat-controlled cities, today’s subversives are not only destroying and defacing businesses, but they’re attacking synagogues, churches and religious statues, but mosques have not been targeted. Hamas-linked CAIR and other subversive groups have been issuing pious statements of support for the “demonstrators,” without a word of condemnation for the violent riots.

Today’s wokeness, cancel culture, and social justice emanates directly from the very same source, God’s greatest foe, the divider, the liar, and the prince of darkness, is championed and embraced by today’s communists in BLM, Antifa, Islam and dozens of small communist groups. BLM founder Alicia Garza embraces Islamist Linda Sarsour known for leading the disgusting 2017 Women’s March, and being openly hostile to Jews, and affiliating with virulent anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan.

Catholic parishes in Florida, Massachusetts and California are under attack while statues of the Blessed Mother are being vandalized in New York.

In California, the 249 year-old San Gabriel Mission was firebombed, after weeks of BLM and Antifa threats. Thankfully, the historic paintings, the Stations of the Cross, and other artifacts had been removed from the sanctuary as part of the renovations being done to prepare for the mission’s 250th anniversary next year.

The Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, a 108-year-old building, was at the center of some of the local riots, including the hit-and-run of three Denver police officers, and suffered permanent damage. The walls were also vandalized with graffiti reading, “Pedophiles” and “God is dead.” A Connecticut Catholic Church was vandalized with satanic symbols and sacred statues were desecrated in Florida and Colorado. Throughout the country, assaults on religious statues are prevalent.

Church buildings in California, Minnesota, New York, Kentucky, Texas, and Colorado were attacked. The assault on St. John’s Episcopal Church by radicals and racists was the ugliest moment of the riots in Washington D.C. Not only was the famous 204-year-old church, which every president since James Madison has attended, sprayed with graffiti, but some of the thugs even tried to burn it down by starting a fire in its basement.

In Troy, New York, BLM stormed a church service, took over their sanctuary, insulted parishioners and chanted “hail satan.”

In Los Angeles, Congregation Beth Israel’s walls were defaced with graffiti reading, “F___ Israel” and “Free Palestine.” Some of the windows of the facility were broken and the gates were badly damaged.

Protesters also vandalized and damaged Congregation Beth Ahabah, a more than 200-year-old Reform congregation in Richmond, Virginia.

Synagogues in Los Angeles’ suffered the largest burst of vandalism and destruction. Some of the ugliest graffiti was reserved for the Baba Sale synagogue of Moroccan Jewish refugees named after the rabbi who had helped lead Moroccan Jews out of the Muslim country and to Israel. See Daniel Greenfield’s revealing article, “God is Dead: Leftist Rioters Vandalize Churches and Synagogues.”

In the 1870s and 1880s, anarchism originally meant a radical protest movement of impoverished artisans or downtrodden rural laborer’s, while Marxist Communism had its practice come to stand for the birth certificate of modern social democracy. This is what we’re seeing in the streets of America today, where there are no consequences for insurrection and lawlessness. Antifa communists even burned a Bible and the American flag in front of Portland’s federal courthouse.

Both fascists and communists hate the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and the Christian Messiah, Jesus Christ.

The Marxist Dethroning of God

Marx was recruited by the Communist League (small group of communists in Europe) to summarize their beliefs. Marx a Jew himself, hated Jews as well as all religions that worshipped God. Castro and Ernesto “Che” Guevara in Cuba killed more Cubans (per capita) who didn’t agree with their politics than Hitler and Stalin combined – yet the young people of today think Guevara is a cool dude. Guevara taught that “man has to muster up as much hate as he can to smash the skulls of the imperialist Americans.” Guevara’s picture was featured in a 2014 Blue Bloods program where it hung on a classroom wall so children would believe the murdering commie was some kind of hero.

Marx said the very purpose of communism was to, “Destroy capitalism and dethrone God.” Marx knew that the Judeo-Christian beliefs and teachings which American capitalism was built on was a bulwark against his godless Utopian Society. Marx also taught that socialism is a temporary transition to communism. “Thus, Heaven I’ve forfeited, I know it full well,” Marx wrote in a poem in 1837, a decade before his Manifesto. “My soul, once true to God, is chosen for Hell.” That certainly seemed to be the perverse destiny for Marx’s ideology, which consigned to death over 100 million souls in the twentieth century alone.

In 1849, Marx wrote, “When our turn comes, we shall make no excuses for the terror. There is only one way in which the murderous death agonies of the old society and the bloody birth throes of the new society can be shortened, simplified and concentrated, and that way is revolutionary terror.”

Communist regimes put Marx’s principles into practice, starting with the first Marxist state. Between 1917 and 1921, the Soviet Union destroyed nearly 600 Russian Orthodox monasteries and convents. The leaders of the first communist country oversaw the killing of at least 300 Orthodox clergy. This bloodbath eventually became Soviet policy. The Eighth Party Congress decreed in 1920 that “the Party aims at the complete destruction of links between the exploiting classes and religious propaganda, while assisting the actual liberation of the working masses from religious prejudices.”

In his recent article, Alex Newman stated, “There is now proof that there are very dark forces behind BLM, and it’s not just the blatant Marxism of its founders and leaders. The darkness literally includes summoning dead ancestral spirits and allowing them to work through BLM leaders. Sound crazy? BLM bosses admit it.”

BLM co-founder Patrice Cullors, who boasted in a TV interview of being a “trained Marxist,” revealed that she is also consulting spiritual entities and allowing them to “work through” her. Those entities are demons.

Watch Alex’s short video on occultism in BLM.

Communist Revolution

Consider the mob riots in Europe in 1848; they didn’t simply happen, they were planned to burst into full bloom, spontaneously and simultaneously in several countries. Riots have to be incited. Moreover, revolution spanning the breadth of an entire continent is highly unlikely without thorough planning, exact timing, skillful execution, and close coordination. So, it’s not by sheer coincidence that certain revolutionary figures had been flitting from one European hot spot to another, just like its not likely that cities in America are spontaneously erupting in violence and destruction. It is all planned and purposefully orchestrated and executed by the communists and their wealthy benefactors who desire the overthrow of America.

While most understand Marxism, what’s not so well known is the philosophy of Leftist thinking. It was given birth to in 18th century France, cloaked beneath the cover of Enlightenment. It was sheltered under seemingly reputable names like Rene Descartes, Sir Issac Newton, Sir Francis Bacon, and John Locke and gave birth to liberalism. Much like Marxism and Communism, it purported to use philosophy to combat poverty and unfairness, but its core was new age and occultic.

Leftist thinking powers came from French writer, historian and philosopher, Voltaire. His argument against religion was “reason over superstition.” Another philosopher who aided Voltaire was Denis Diderot who provided a sneak peek into the Left’s use of violence with a quote that is commonly attributed to him, “Men will never be free until the last king is strangled with the entrails of the last priest.”

Gary Gindler’s recent article, Ernst Röhm, Maximilian Robespierre, and Democrat Party Storm troopers is telling. America’s Leftist democrat mobsters imitate the Nazi Brownshirts in many ways, although in some ways they differ. Today’s leftists decided to emulate the Black shirts of the Italian socialist Mussolini (in clothing choice), the Brownshirts of the German National Socialists (in their methods of terror), and the Maoist Hongweibing (in ideological stubbornness). Black shirts, Brownshirts, and Hongweibing are ancient practices of global leftist movements. In other words, in 2020, neither leftist philosophy nor the current generation of leftists in America could come up with anything new.

Calls for the dissolution of the police or defunding of police are attempts by democrats to transform the police from a law enforcement agency into a rioters’ protection agency. But wait…the end result with the National Socialists was that the SS Stormtroopers eradicated their “comrade” Brownshirts in the “Night of the Long Knives.” It’s likely that the “Black shirts” of today will be eliminated by their wealthy masters.

Recall the comments and emails regarding guillotines. The same fate may await the American democrat goons after an internal power struggle. Remember Maximilian Robespierre, one of the founders of the leftist ideological terror, fell under the guillotine at the hands of his fellow revolutionaries.

If the SA militants in Germany were replaced by the SS militants in 1934, then someone else will obviously replace the white Antifa and black and white BLM stormtroopers for there are enough left-wing terrorist organizations in America. Perhaps the go-ahead for the internal crackdown against Antifa and BLM will be given immediately after Biden’s loss on November 3 this year.

Leftist Politicians Allow Insurrection

Democrat politicians are allowing the communist violence to continue because their beliefs mirror the anarchists. Seattle actually closed a park for a religious rally, but allowed anti-cop protests.

Social media and mainstream media are democrat owned. Their allegiance is with the communist revolutionary anarchists. Patriot Prayer promotes belief in God, but Facebook banned Patriot Prayer, and its founder Joey Gibson six days after one of their members was executed by Antifa. The perpetrator later lost his own life. This censorship is, in itself, evil. Patriot Prayer is a pro-Trump group that often counter protests against far-left extremism, but FB didn’t deem them worthy of posting on their website.

The first sentence in the first amendment of our unalienable Bill of Rights states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Churches are shut down, limited to congregants, masks required, and a California judge has disallowed indoor church gatherings. This is totally unconstitutional, but no one seems to be up in arms at the loss of our unalienable rights.

John MacArthur’s Grace Community Church is being denied their first amendment rights and are having their property seized for disobeying the totalitarian edict by Governor Newsom not to assemble or sing.

Another California church is pleading for relief after fines reach over $60,000. The church was fined $5,000 for holding a morning service and $5,000 for an evening service during which congregants sang.

In Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot threatened to bulldoze two churches if they fail to obey the arbitrary edicts issued by the city concerning Covid restrictions. They said the buildings would be demolished.

Some of God’s people will not be denied. In late July, 12,000 Christians gathered on the steps of the California Capitol building in Sacramento to pray and worship together to inspire hope in the midst of the pandemic and to encourage the Church to be strong in the midst of government shutdowns.

What we’re seeing in America today with these violent mob forces is much like the French Revolution of 1789.Their idea of freedom was one that was characterized by the pursuit of absolute power and secularism that included a mob-driven violent and forceful de-Christianization campaign. Eliminating God meant an ever-changing description of right and wrong, which is evident today in America’s decaying culture and society.

Conclusion

Our universities are teaching the Marxist hatred of God. Tim Snediker, a doctoral student in religious studies at the public university in California, tweeted that he would “assassinate Jesus of Nazareth” if he had a time machine.

Everything that is happening in the streets of America right now is 100 percent planned and executed by the Democrat Party and their accomplices in the mainstream media. They have embraced godless communism and have become America’s greatest enemy.

Faith, hope, charity and forbearance are dangerous ideas for a system that relies on fear and envy. And what is dangerous must be destroyed. To create the communist heaven on earth, the faithful must abandon their beliefs or endure a living hell.

