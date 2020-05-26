By Cliff Kincaid

Journalist Mike Allen’s father, Gary Allen,wrote the great book, Kissinger: The Secret Side of the Secretary of State, describing how Henry Kissinger’s “Red China Gambit” included the abandonment of the free people of the Republic of China on Taiwan. Kissinger’s power play was based on the false hope that China had abandoned communism.

Gary Allen described the Red Chinese as “unquestionably the bloodiest mass murderers in human history,” adding, “Red China practiced a smiling and beguiling diplomacy toward the West, while serving as the world’s major pusher of drugs.”

Things haven’t changed. Today, in addition to the mass murder inflicted on the world by the coronavirus, the Red Chinese are the leading exporters of fentanyl. In addition, Red China backed North Korea’s war of aggression on South Korea. Casualties of the United States during the Korean War included 54,260 dead (of whom 33,665 were battle deaths), 92,134 wounded, and 8,176 listed as missing in action or prisoners of war.

Gary Allen examined how the world and Washington really work. “Gary Allen’s writings conveyed great distrust of the established order,” is how the New York Times put it. “He saw conspiracies in both parties, despised Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger for their internationalism and the ‘establishment media’ for enabling the ‘communist conspiracy.’”

On the other hand, Mike Allen was described in the article as someone with “a boyish and almost star-struck quality toward the assumed order.” He co-founded Axios, launched in January 2017 and based on the belief that “Media is broken, and too often a scam.”

Yet, Axios panders to the elites who have lucrative careers and lord over those who don’t. It was quick to solicit and get a $5 million small business loan under the Paycheck Protection Program designed to save small business. Then, under fire, it returned the loan, saying it found “an alternative source of capital.”

Mike’s father encouraged Mike’s involvement in the Boy Scouts, before the Scouts turned gay/trans and admitted girls, and he came out an Eagle Scout. That’s a fine achievement. I went through the same program and became an Eagle Scout, one of the proudest days of my and my father’s life. It taught me many lessons about truth and honesty.

In my view, Mike Allen should lose his schoolboy crush on the elites and subject the establishment to the scrutiny they deserve. He could start with deciphering Henry Kissinger’s April 3 Wall Street Journal column, in which he declares the U.S. must start “the urgent work of planning for a new epoch.” It’s the same New World Order he has been pushing for decades.

Or perhaps he could ask Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, the China reporter at Axios, to take a look. She has an impressive career, having previously served as a contributing reporter at Foreign Policy magazine, where she wrote about a Beijing-linked billionaire “funding policy research at Washington’s most influential institutions.”

In this very revealing article, she documented how the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) serves as “a registered foreign agent bankrolled by a high-ranking Chinese government official with close ties to a sprawling Chinese Communist Party apparatus that handles influence operations abroad, known as the ‘united front.’” That official is Tung Chee-hwa,the vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a government advisory body.

She examined how the CUSEF has “cooperated” on projects with numerous U.S. institutions, including the Brookings Institution, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Atlantic Council, the Center for American Progress, the East-West Institute, the Carter Center, and the Carnegie Endowment for Peace.

Henry Kissinger just happens to serve as an “honorary adviser” to the CUSEF.

Except for the Foreign Policy magazine account and a story from a Taiwan journalist, noting how the Chinese Communist Party has been “covertly funding certain think tanks in Washington D.C.,” I couldn’t find any other serious journalistic treatments of this threat.

That’s odd.

I did find an excellent report, “China’s Overseas United Front Work: Background and Implications for the United States,” on how China uses “United Front” work to neutralize potential opposition to the policies and authority of the Chinese Communist Party. But this, too, failed to receive any significant media attention.

That’s strange.

By the way, the Center for American Progress was founded by John Podesta, the head of Obama’s first transition team who served as counselor to Obama as president (and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman in 2016). It has been supported by foundations or companies associated with such figures as George Soros, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Michael Bloomberg.

Even more importantly, the official Chinese news agency article, “Xi meets Obama, discusses China-U.S. ties,” reveals that, after the election of President Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Obama in Beijing. The British Guardian said that Chinese media “fawned” over Obama and Xi, dubbing the pair “veteran cadres”, a term usually applied to retired Communist officials.

It sounds like a story for Axios reporter Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.Mike Allen should let her loose on that one. It could lead her back to what President Trump calls Obamagate.

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org