By Butch Paugh

Psalms 127:1 —Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that built it: except the LORD keep the city, (nation) the watchman waketh but in vain.

Let us no longer be deceived by others, or by ourselves! The Lord is not in America’s house any longer. Therefore, without national repentance, America will never be restored to her former glory! America was once great only because she was once upon a time built on the Rock of Jesus Christ! Now we have trusted in our own devices, our own “morality” and our own wisdom. In other words, America’s once solid foundation has been destroyed, and replaced with the shifting and completely unstable “sand” of humanism. Ps. 11:3, Mt. 7:26-27 Andrew Jackson once said, “The Bible is the Rock on which this Republic rests.” America now fulfills Psalms 11:3 and 9:17

For much longer than I have been alive, over seven decades, the enemy of all creation has slowly eroded away the Godly, morality that once made us a prosperous and peaceful society. And what’s even more destructive, he has deceived the vast majority of Americans into believing that man’s ideals, politics or political parties could preserve our nation and maintain a society where as a whole, we could safely dwell in our homes with our families. The predominant choices we have had as long as I have been in this world were the Republican or Democratic parties. I was reared in an area where the people voted Democrat because they were for the “working class” while the Republicans were for the rich “upper class”. Then, I figured out that the Democrats were undermining the morals of our nation and slowly eroding away our “rights” as Americans! And finally ! I saw through the veil of lies and come to the “harsh” realization that both parties were the same! We just “thought” they were different! Because they said they were! If anyone who is reading this article is willing and capable of admitting to the truth of this fact, you are far ahead of the masses in our nation. If you are forty years old and upward, all you have to do is look back over each administration who has held office in your lifetime and try to tell me honestly which one actually reversed the destruction that has taken our country apart?

Whether we have a “conservative” or “liberal” administration in the White House, whether or not one controls all three houses of government or it’s divided, nothing ever truly changes for the better! We simply are led further and further into debt, a police state, more ungodly and unconstitutional wars, greater taxation, more control over our lives in all areas and the masses of once fiercely independent and proud people have silently and timidly submitted ourselves to our “elected” tyrants! As a gentleman named Herbert Marcuse once said, “Free election of masters, does not abolish the masters or the slaves.”

George Orwell in his book “Animal Farm” made this analogy that certainly fits our nation today and honestly has for well over a hundred years. “Twelve voices were shouting in anger, and they were all alike. No question, now, what happened to the faces of the pigs. The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig and from to pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.”

Will Americans ever learn from all the generations our nation has been slowly destroyed? ( Hosea 4:6 ) Without one thread of doubt or hesitation, the answer is an unequivocal NO! As long as we fight over policies and political ideas we will never recover! Election fraud, for example is an immoral and unconstitutional” act! But it pales in comparison to 100,000,000 slaughtered unborn children! It pales in comparison to a society tolerating sodomy, lesbianism and pedophilia! We are straining at gnats and swallowing camels! ( Mt. 23:24 ) Except we repent we shall perish ! ( Luke 13:2-3 )

No matter how you try to dress up a pig, folks, even putting a lipstick on him, it’s still a pig!

In Christ’s Service,

