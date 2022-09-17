By Butch Paugh

September 18, 2022

There can be no doubt that the world is becoming darker and more depressing every day. The people of the world seem to be in constant turmoil, full of frustration and getting angrier every day! Unless an individual has been completely engulfed in the “ways” of mankind and the world “system”, there is no way that they can’t see the insanity and mass confusion that has overwhelmed the whole world and the people of the earth.

The masses are getting desperate! Their whole little “world is crumbling around them! Their hearts and minds are full of anxiety and fear! Most have dysfunctional families. The “natural” love that families and mankind had at one time that kept society somewhat steady and secure, has vanished and been replaced by a “perverted” and lustful “feeling”! It is not the nurturing, tender and compassionate caring that once held the fabric of families and communities together in a bond of peace and contentment.

Their hearts and minds have become places of darkness! Full of all manner of tormenting thoughts and feelings! They are desperately striving to escape this horrific “prison” of pain, fear and desperation! They are driven to “doctors” to seek help. They are given the only remedy mankind has to offer. Drugs! Or, as God’s Word describes these mind-controlling and mind altering “medicines” (drugs), as witchcraft! Gal. 5:20 Or pharmacy or “pharmakeia”! Also means “sorcery” and magic. (Strong’s 5331) The same meaning as the words “sorcery” that is written in Rev. 9:21 and 18:23.

Anti-depressants, uppers, downers, “nerve” pills and other quick, temporary “fixers” of the “symptoms” of a far too serious disease that man simply cannot cure! If they can’t obtain “legal” drugs, they find a ready supply of “fixes” on the streets! They can never be cured and rescued from the darkness and torment that fills their lives, but for a little while they can have their senses numbed against the pain!

Yet, through this maze and haze of confusion and fear some still try to function and cope with mostly an empty facade of a “normal” life. Hoping that the next “election” will bring sanity back to their world! That somewhere, somehow an individual will come forth to “stabilize” things once again. And “he” will! This individual will be the answer to the hopes, wishes and “prayers” of the masses and even to many who “falsely” think they are born again followers of Christ. Those who are caught up in this world system who depend on mans’ system to sustain them! (Mt. 7:21-23, Jer. 17:5, Dan. 8:25) In Daniel 8:25 there are three words used to reveal, to those who will receive the truth of God’s Word, as to how this “man” will come to be the long awaited savior of the world! Please read the verse again and notice these words used in the 1611 KJV Bible. (Throw the other “perversions” out now!) Peace, policy and craft. In order to understand how his deception will work, we need to know what each word mean according to the Strong’s Exhaustive Concordance.

peace – Strong’s No. 7962 – security (genuine or false): prosperity, peaceably, abundance. Also refers back to 7951 – to be tranquil, i.e. secure or successful, prosper, safety

policy- Strong’s No. 7922 – intelligence, understanding, wisdom, prudence, knowledge and discretion.

craft- Strong’s No. 4820 – Fraud, deceit, false, guile, feigned, subtlety and treachery.

Yes, this “answer” to the hope, wishes and prayers of the people of the world will “seem” to be their final needed “fix”! He will bring into plain view his kingdom and his followers will worship him thinking he is their messiah! (Rev. 13:11-18)

His kingdom is being manifested over the whole earth in the “policies” he has given mankind in “his” wisdom, letting them “think” it’s all their ideas and policies. Most people never realize, comprehend or understand that they are being totally deceived! Their “god” has them blinded! (II Cor. 4:4, Eph. 4:18) The masses have turned from their Creator to man and his “promised” benefits! Faith in God for his provision is no longer needed. We have “welfare”! (Mt. 6:25-34, Phil. 4:19) We have provoked our Provider to jealousy! (Ex. 34:14)

His, (the anti Christ’s), kingdom is quickly coming to fruition at a speed that is increasing every day. George Bush Sr. called it the new world order. Klaus Schwab and others are calling it the great reset. Their stated time for this all to be brought forth is the year 2030! But, only Jehovah God knows the exact date! If nations would bring forth heartfelt repentance, there surely could be a reprieve! But sadly, even most “churches” have very little idea or much concern about their sins of commission and omission!

Folks, we must try not to deceive ourselves or be deceived by others! (I Tim. 4:1, II Tim. 4:13, II Pet. 2:1-3) The most heart- breaking truth is the fact that the real “Fix” is offered to all! No cost at all to those who “will” receive The “Cure” for the darkness, fear and torment that plague most of the minds and hearts of mankind. The man of sin, known as the beast, anti-Christ and other names, will have a temporary fix! He is bringing massive chaos to the people of the world, but then he will bring about his “order” and dispel chaos temporarily. Do not be deceived!

If only the pure light of Christ was being preached and lived by all those who call themselves His followers, perhaps we would see healing spread around the world. Unfortunately, Matthew 5:13 pretty much describes the “light” of the church today! Many, many “Christians” I speak to seem to be depressed, angry, frustrated, tormented and walking in fear themselves! Friends, this ought not be so! If you are living in darkness, torment and fear, you are not walking in Christ and His light! Here are a few promises from God’s Word to help you understand that victory of this world system is available to all who receive the truth through faith in His promises!

First, and most importantly, you must live by faith in Him and His promises! It is impossible to have victory in Christ otherwise! (Heb. 10:23, 11:6, Rom. 1:17, Heb. 10:38) When an individual sincerely repents and trusts Christ to become His Saviour and Lord, the darkness, torment and fear is dispelled from their hearts and minds. In Colossians 1:13 we are promised to be taken out of the power (authority) of darkness into the Kingdom of Christ. If we walk in Christ we are no longer in darkness. (John 8:12, Eph. 5:8, Rev. 21:24) As we are promised in Phil. 3:20, we become “citizens” of Heaven. The word ‘conversation’ in this verse is Strong’s no. 4175. It literally means “citizenship”. Wow! Victory in Jesus!

In closing this article, let me bring one more fact to your mind. And that fact is that no matter how close you walk with Christ, you are still in the world! You will have trouble and tribulations as all men do! But by remaining “faithful” to God and His Word, we can overcome this world’s heartaches and trials! (John 16:33, I John 4:3-4, 5:4, I Tim. 3:12-13)

There is absolutely no reason for anyone to walk in fear, anxiety, depression, turmoil or anger. Christ is ready, willing and able to deliver you from Satan’s kingdom of darkness and slavery! (John 14:27, 16:33)

If you have any questions about His promise of salvation and hope of eternal life, please feel free to contact me at 304-846-4448 or at pastorbutch@startmail.com.

