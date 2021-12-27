By Frosty Wooldridge

December 27, 2021

Part 1: Afghanistan Withdrawal, Covid, CRT, BLM, Jesse Smollett, Immigration

As we sit in our homes to wave goodbye to 2021, it may be worthwhile to look back over a very sobering year. Sure, most of us lived through the pandemic. But, over 800,000 Americans didn’t live through Covid. Our hearts go out to their friends and families. Most of us tried to maintain our sanity as Congress and this president turned our country into a homeless shelter for over 2,000,000 illegal border jumpers. That’s in the face of our own homegrown homeless at 540,000 across 50 states. We cried in anguish when this Alzheimer’s president and his incompetent generals engineered the worst military defeat in U.S. history.

Biden and four-star General Milley allowed a bunch of Toyota pickup-driving, illiterate terrorists to take control of a country where thousands of our troops gave their limbs, PTSD’d minds, and lives for the past 20 years. He imported 124,000 refugees without vetting or legal warrant. He got 13 of our finest military personnel killed at the air base—for nothing but sheer incompetence. And yet, he called it a “success.” Severe cognitive decline lacks any understanding of reality.

Underlying all the bad things happening to our country in 2021, the main stream media continued massive bias and “downstream reporting.” If not for citizen journalists who earn no money, we would not hear, see or know exactly what’s going on in America.

First off, the main stream media hid the origins of Covid 19, but with more digging, we know it was bio-weapon of war developed in a laboratory in Wuhan, China with millions of dollars given to develop the bio-weapon by American Dr. Anthony Fauci…and those were your tax dollars. And still, the MSM does everything possible to suppress the facts. The deceit against the American people continues. What’s frustrating for this journalist…is the fact that the big boys on NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN and so many others will not tell the truth. They’re all a bunch of Jesse Smollett’s.

And, as we all know today, Smollett proved himself a brilliant liar, so convincing, so deeply sincere in front of ABC’s Robin Roberts, so All-American, so All-Gay Black American, so all African-American…who implicated every White person in America as a racist with “White privilege.” He even video tapped the “lynching noose” he hung around his own neck. Pinocchio couldn’t grow a nose long enough to cover Smollett’s lies. But the rest of us must pay for his troubled and angry mind.

Second, the January 6th siege of the U.S. Capitol brought every kind of MSM ploy to blame Americans for being angry at the sheer corruption that’s been going on for decades in Congress starting with Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer, Maxine Waters, and so many of them that vote for bogus wars so they can insider-trade on defense contracts to make themselves millionaires. Go watch FOX NEWS journalist Tucker Carlson’s report on what really happened on January 6, 2021. He dissects the lies, the misreporting and the outright fraud of MSM pundits.

Third, oh, don’t you just love the intellectual elites who resurrected Critical Race Theory? The Black man who wrote it proved to be angry beyond reason. But the intellectual elites who pushed it, knew CRT would fracture this country into race wars. If you teach enough kids to hate someone of another color and their own country—at some point you will instigate revolution in the streets. How about promoting a book titled: Positive Race Theory with Equality for All? Oh, that’s already in the U.S. Constitution.

Fourth, when a bunch of parents fight to stop CRT from being taught in their schools, Dementia Joe calls them a bunch of domestic terrorists…and sic’s the FBI on them. Boy, that’s All-American! Leave it to the MSM to set the narrative and condemn American citizens for being American citizens.

Fifth, speaking of American citizens, Dementia Joe trashed the entire honor of being an American citizen by inviting over 2,000,000 (million) illegal border jumpers to invade our country this year. If that continues, we’ll have another 2,000,000 of them in 2022. But do you notice that they are being housed in Hyatt Regency Hotels and other high-end hotels across America at your tax dollar expense? Did you know that 124,000 Islamic refugees now enjoy housing, food, clothing, cars, etc., on your dime? They jumped on those “successful” C-17 transport planes that Biden provided and will enjoy a free ride in America for their entire lives—at your tax dollar expense, of course.

Sixth, did you notice that the 17-year-old kid, Kyle Rittenhouse, suffered CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, and ABC character-assassination before the facts surfaced? Joe Scarborough, Joy Reid, Chuck Todd, Joy Behar, Whoopi, et al., just condemned him to hang as a racist, white privileged and worse…but in fact he didn’t shoot any Black people. But notice the incredible coverage for Jesse Smollett when he stood as a “lynched racial star” at the head of the media stage…but once the truth arrived, MSM didn’t mention a word about the cunning little liar. Once Smollett suffered conviction, he vanished from their narrative.

Notice that the lifetime-felon George Floyd enjoyed statues of himself along with schools named after him…when in fact, he was a violent, drug-addicted, felon, carjacker and all around total as*h*le of a beast of a man. No parent would ever be proud of such a nasty, ugly human being. Unless you think O.J. Simpson is a model citizen, too.

Seventh, let’s look at the unfortunate case of Police Officer Kim Potter. She worked her job honorably for 26 years until she met up with the small-time criminal Daunte Wright. She never shot anyone in those 26 years. And so, Wright resists arrest on a warrant, tries to escape and drag another officer along with him in the car. He ruined his own life and he totally ruined her life. But more so, because of loss of respect for our police and the law, we’ve got countless ghetto youth, mostly black, mostly without fathers, without any discipline or educational thrust, and mostly finding meaning in gangs—terrorizing our cities. At the same time, we’ve got “woke” governors and mayors playing into such lawlessness. No bail, easy bail, back on the streets in hours! To kill innocent people like in Chicago and St. Louis, or rob entire stores in San Francisco. Let’s turn the entire country’s cities into duplications of Detroit, Michigan.

Not one BLM terrorist has been indicted across all the cities where they burned and looted to the tune of $2 billion in 2020. But you better believe federal judges are handing out stiff prison terms for the guys who walked into the U.S. Capitol.

At the same time, our borders are being invaded, we’ve got some hotshot Congressional critters who want us to go to war in Ukraine. You can’t make this insanity up! Go to war 10,000 miles away and none of our business…while we face an ever-increasing border war invasion from Mexico.

We’ve got over 47,000,000 (million) legal foreign born in our country (that’s not counting illegal migrants, which number in excess of 20,000,000), and many of those immigrants don’t like our country, our customs, our culture or our language. They do like our welfare benefits. It’s been said that, “Mass immigration is war with violence delayed…but it’s coming.” We cannot continue to intermingle incompatible cultures and languages without turning our own country into a war zone. We can’t keep taking on unlimited numbers of people.

