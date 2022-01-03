By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 3: Why diminish U.S. citizenship? What purpose to add 100 million refugees to our shores? What about gas, food and housing prices?

Do you get the feeling that 2022 will become much worse than 2021? Do you get the feeling that our government spirals out of control or should we say, competence? Do you feel that SO much corruption in Congress brings with it political Karma and real consequences?

Let’s face it: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, aged 82, proves herself one of the MOST corrupt politicians of the 20th & 21st centuries—but she keeps on chugging along—with no consequences to her, personally. But the American people pay and pay and pay.

On FOX NEWS’ Greg Gutfeld’s “Gutty Awards” for 2021, one of the comedians said that the worst joke of the year was, “Putting a senile old man into the White House and thinking something good was going to come out of that…it’s like repeating the same mistake over and over again…and thinking something would improve.”

Einstein said, “The problems of the world are so enormous, that they cannot be solved with the level of thinking that created those problems.”

And yet, the people in Washington DC continue to continue their lack of leadership, problem solving and proactive actions. It’s like watching a Merry-Go-Round that keeps showing you the same horse with each revolution…but it and you are going nowhere.

Looking back on 2021, this journalist witnessed a downgrading of American citizenship like never before in our history. While those clever politicians in DC don’t mind spending your money on 20-year wars, foreign aid, massive intake of refugees, endless drugs over unprotected borders, never solving our inner-city ghettoes, incredible violence and thefts from criminals, et al., they watch our entire country rot from the ground up with spiraling gasoline costs, food costs, accelerating pandemic…and worst of all, the value of being a United States citizen.

Right now, imported by our U.S. Congress, we tolerate 45 million foreign-born refugees in America. Another 25 million illegal migrants operate in our country. Every year, Congress allows 300,000 illegal pregnant mothers to birth their “jackpot babies” on our shores. Every year, Congress allows an average of 500,000 illegal aliens to cross our borders. This year, Biden invited 2,000,000 illegals by his own hand. Under Biden, we faced another four million more foreign-born entering and their birthrates at 900,000 more babies in 2021. At our current rate of importing refugees, we face an added 100,000,000 people scrounging for water, energy and resources within the next 28 years—by 2050.

“Unlimited population growth cannot be sustained; you cannot sustain growth in the rates of consumption of resources. No species can overrun the carrying capacity of a finite land mass. This Law cannot be repealed and is not negotiable.” Dr. Albert Bartlett, www.albartlett.org, University of Colorado, USA.

Does that horrific number of people, jumping from 333 million to 440 million by 2050 bother you? If not, why not? Do the sheer numbers send a shiver up your spine…for your kids?

“Most Western elites continue urging the wealthy West not to stem the migrant tide [that adds 80 million net gain annually to the planet], but to absorb our global brothers and sisters until their horrid ordeal has been endured and shared by all—ten billion humans packed onto an ecologically devastated planet.” Dr. Otis Graham, Unguarded Gates

Does that quote upset you? Are there any main stream media outlets asking that question? If not, why not? Why aren’t those 535 Congressional critters asking those questions? Why aren’t they doing something about it? Why are they allowing open borders, ad nauseum? Do you think we can survive another 100 million people added to our country?

Will such demands on our energy supplies lower gas prices, propane prices, food prices, material prices and everything else?

In other words, who is steering the U.S.S. America-Titanic into a population iceberg? And why? To what purpose?

Esteemed historian Douglas Murray said, “A country that imports the world’s people, imports the world’s problems.”

This past week, that 2,000 acre wildfire in Boulder, Colorado missed my house by ½ mile. If it had burned my house down, I would be homeless as are 1,000 families, right now. How did it start? Officials point to an arsonist. That’s a pretty sadistic person who knowingly set the plains on fire with 80 mph winds…knowing the utter destruction he/she would cause.

Biden just imported 124,000 Islamic refugees in 2021. How many do you think are planning their own jihad against our country?

How will adding all those people solve Chicago’s Death Zone? How will adding millions to our country solve our Lake Michigan-sized problems in our country in 2022?

According to the latest reports, Chicago added up 22,400 violent assaults in 2021

Do you think we’re becoming so big, so diverse, so out of balance, so complicated and, subsequently, so violent, that we cannot solve our problems? Because if we could, we would. But the fact is, we can’t, and we haven’t.

Richard Johnson said, “In the year 212 A.D., the Roman Emperor Caracalla issued an edict which declared that all free men in the Roman Empire were given full Roman citizenship, and all free women were given the same rights as Roman women. Prior to this edict, only those inhabiting Italy, and a small number of important provincials held full citizenship. As Wikipedia states “The Roman Historian Cassius Dio contended that the sole motivation for the edict was a desire to increase state revenue. At the time aliens did not have to pay most taxes that were required of citizens, so although nominally Caracalla was elevating their legal status, he was more importantly expanding the Roman tax base. But the effect of this was to remove the distinction that citizenship had held since the foundation of Rome, and as such the act had a profound effect upon the fabric of Roman society.” What was it to be a Roman anymore? The imposition of America’s 1965 Immigration Law also had alleged economic “justifications,” and the handmaiden current lack of effective border security targets the existing demographic coherency. If not corrected, soon will be posed the question “What is it to be an American anymore?”

With another 4,000,000 foreigners added to our country in 2021, and another 4,000,000 this year, we’re in for another rough ride in 2022. God help us!

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

