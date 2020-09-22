By Cliff Kincaid

President Trump said on Monday that he would nominate a justice with “high moral values.” That means someone who believes in the humanity of the innocent unborn. That means someone who is the exact opposite of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the fundamental issue of our time.

There was a time when slavery was the moral issue of our time. The U.S. fought a civil war over ending slavery, even though the Marxist Black Lives Matter is trying to keep a racial civil war going for partisan political purposes. But BLM has moved on, too. This Marxist group wants to destroy the nuclear family, a process that accelerated with Roe v. Wade in 1973 and was upheld by Ginsburg on several occasions. That decision has left 60 million dead. This is a form of slavery that has made unborn babies into the property of others, subject to whims about when and if they live, or die.

“Abraham Lincoln recognized that we could not survive as a free land when some men could decide that others were not fit to be free and should therefore be slaves,” President Ronald Reagan said. “Likewise, we cannot survive as a free nation when some men decide that others are not fit to live and should be abandoned to abortion or infanticide.”

“While we did not agree with many of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s views about the Constitution or the judicial function, we never doubted her industry, dedication, gumption, civility, or patriotism,” said the “conservative” editors of National Review. But it wasn’t patriotic to favor slavery and it is not patriotic to favor the genocide of the unborn.

Being a woman with children and grandchildren, Ginsburg had a special responsibility to recognize and uplift the function of motherhood. Instead, she presided over the buildup of the machinery of death, otherwise known as the abortion industry. The financial power of this industry is what drives the modern Democratic Party and the opposition to Trump.

Stephan Richter, Editor-in-Chief of the Globalist, quoted Ginsburg as saying, “My heritage as a Jew and my occupation as a judge fit together symmetrically. The demand for justice runs through the entirety of Jewish history and Jewish tradition.” He commented, “No single Jew in the US in recent decades spoke so eloquently — and did so much to promote equality for all Americans as she did.”

She didn’t believe in equal rights under the law for the innocent unborn.

She was so pro-abortion that even during her confirmation hearings she refused to recognize the humanity of the unborn. For that reason, Senator Jesse Helms called her “callous.” But he was one of only three Senators to vote against her.

Since that time, 30 million innocent babies – out of that total of 60 million – have died, some through partial birth abortion. In this procedure, the skull is crushed or a vacuum issued to remove and empty the brain. Millionaire abortionist doctor Kermit Gosnell, who was subsequently convicted on murder charges and sentenced to life in prison, would slit the spinal cords of babies he deliberately aborted and kill them outside the womb.

Ginsburg was an example to young women, and a very bad example. She established a legal career that brought fame and fortune to herself but led women to believe that they had property rights over the unborn babies within them, and that they alone could decide their fate.

Now we face the prospect of some Republican Senators, in particular Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, opposing a quick vote on Ginsburg’s successor. This is what happens when women are conditioned to believe that unborn human beings are to be sacrificed on the demonic altar of abortion on demand. We can only hope they watch Abby Johnson’s remarks at the Republican National Convention, regarding how she left Planned Parenthood and became a pro-life activist. She now runs the group, “And Then There Were None,” to get people out of the abortion business. The movie “Unplanned” tells her story.

Women in particular should be in the forefront of the motherhood movement, dedicated to the proposition that all lives matter and all lives are created equal. But the radical feminism that can be found in the writings of Ginsburg has been transformed into a cult following over a women’s so-called “right” to control her own body even when that “right” affects another body and the life of another human being. It is a sickness, reminiscent of a form of child sacrifice common during the pagan era of Moloch worship. The Democratic National Convention of 2016 actually featured a woman boasting of her abortion. The crowd cheered. This is the modern-day Cult of Moloch.

Democrats for Life took out a full-page ad in the New York Times on Sunday “challenging the party’s extreme drift on abortion.” It took the form of a letter to the Democratic National Committee signed by more than 100 current and former elected Democrats urging Joe Biden and the Party to moderate its position on abortion.

Faced with the overwhelming evidence that abortion is a crime against humanity, literally, that has cost the lives of 1 billion people, the “conservatives” at National Review publish pablum about Ginsburg’s “patriotism” and others speak of her “values.” We are told repeatedly that she was a friend of the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Let’s hope Scalia tried to educate Ginsburg about what real “values” mean. He had an obligation to do so.

When the Court ruled in favor of gay marriage, he said we were experiencing a “judicial Putsch,” or secret power grab. Similar to the abortion ruling, Scalia said this was not only the creation of a “right” that does not exist, but a decision that depends on public ignorance about what is really taking place. It is our system of checks and balances and self-rule that has been undermined, he said.

The Court has been destroying the Christian foundations of our culture. And now, with President Trump promising a nominee guided by “moral values,” the left-wing legal and media establishment is crying foul and some are worried that real progress toward equal rights under the law can truly be made.

Trump said on Monday that his nominee would “abide by the Constitution” and she should be a “good person” with “very, very high moral values.”

Trump has made some serious mistakes in his presidency, certainly in the area of personnel decisions, but it looks like he is on the right track with his forthcoming Supreme Court nominee.

People are motivated. For Christians, the yard signs and banners, “Jesus is Pro-Life,” and “Unborn Lives Matter, “are increasingly popular. Another popular slogan, borrowed from one of the president’s signature lines, is, “Make Unborn Babies Great Again.”

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org