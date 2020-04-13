Lloyd Marcus

During the corona-madness lock-down, I watched my favorite movie, “The Natural” for the ga-zillionth time. Insanely, that movie still makes me tear up. Due to my late preacher dad’s DNA, I see numerous life lessons and sermons in that movie.

Farm boy Roy Hobbs is a gifted baseball player. His supportive dad warns that talent is not enough. On the train to tryout for a major league team, Roy is shot by a wacko woman. Following a long recovery, Roy was told he could never play baseball again. Roy struggled to find work, lost his confidence and wandered.

Sixteen years later, a corrupt major league scout was paid to sabotage a last place team. Believing Roy is a joke, he signed middle-aged Roy Hobbs to a contract to play for the failing team.

When Roy showed up, the angry coach said, “People don’t start playing ball at your age, they retire.” He vowed never to play Roy. All Roy wanted was a chance to show what he could do. No one believed in him. Have you ever felt like Roy Hobbs?

Finally, the coach gave Roy a chance to play. He became an instant major league baseball superstar, leading his team to victories. Roy began dating a beautiful wicked woman who caused him to lose focus. His performance began to decline. Roy’s hometown old girlfriend showed up at a game. Her presence brought Roy back to his roots, restored his focus and set him back on the winning track.

Roy’s baseball bat which he carved as a lad was named “Wonderboy”. The team bat-boy, Bobby Savoy, asked Roy to help him carve a bat.

During the final game of the season with the championship on the line, Roy broke “Wonderboy” hitting a foul ball. Roy instructed the bat boy, “Go pick me out a winner Bobby.” Bobby handed Roy the bat they carved together the “Savoy Special.” Roy hit the championship winning home run. What you do for others, often comes back to you.

By persevering in pursuit of his dream, Roy Hobbs positively impacted the lives of many others; his coach, his team, Bobby and more.

Mary has filled my house arrest time with honey-do projects. Camille, our designer friend said dark gray is the hot new color. Painting our bedroom dark gray is the bravest thing I have done in awhile. It looks elegant and awesome! Mary found plans online for a rolling spice rack that she wants me to build. Oh goody!

On a serious note, I am so tired of Democrats and fake news media caring about nothing else other than using the corona virus crisis to damage Trump. While relentlessly undermining his efforts to restart America at every turn, Democrats are irresponsibly planning a second bogus impeachment in the midst of this national storm.

Lives and fortunes are being destroyed. And yet, Democrats and fake news media insidiously promote false fears to block Trump from ending the shutdown. We must make Democrats pay the ultimate price in November. Not only must we reelect Trump, Democrats must suffer devastating down-ballot losses. It is the only way to keep this party of domestic terrorists off our backs.

Rather than consuming 24/7 fear-inducing media, I’ve been feeding on God’s word, building my faith. Whatever you feed, grows. Evangelist Jesse Duplantis is preaching awesome messages about trusting God rather than fearing corona virus.

By the way, is Tom Hanks dead? No, he is not. Media reported Hanks testing positive for Corona as if his death was imminent. Hanks and his wife are doing fine, recovering from Corona. As a matter of fact, the vast majority of people who catch Corona virus make a full recovery. Yes, you heard me correctly. The reason we are not hearing this calming good news is because our media is evil and treasonous haters of Trump and traditional Americans.

A lot of people are predicting a dark future for America after this corona virus crisis. They believe government will repeal more of our freedoms the way it did after 9/11. I am not ready to take their negative prediction as gospel.

The late Dr Wayne Dyer said, “No one knows enough to be a pessimist.” There are too many unknown variables to automatically declare that America as we know it is over.

The Bible says, “Trust in the Lord with all you heart and lean not unto your own understand.” In other words, do not leave God out of the mix. Smart people who are worshipers of polling data predicted that Trump would never be elected president.

Am I suggesting that we become brain dead? Absolutely not. However, believing fake news corona virus reporting and flawed computer models is stressing the heck out of a lot of people. My late preacher dad said the main take-a-way from one of his pastoral courses is stress can kill you. I choose to trust God and be happy.

At the end of a visit with my 83 year old widowed mother-in-law, Mary gave her a goodbye hug and I gave her a peck on the cheek. She lite up like a Christmas tree. During our last visit, we kept our distance not touching her.

Mr President, please get us back to work. Now!

