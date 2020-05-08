By George Lujack



REVELATION 13:16-18 (NKJV) : He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads,and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man: His number is 666.

666 is Satan’s signature number. 666 is a prominent number in the fallen world of sin, which appears in plain sight and is also hidden and revealed in various manifestations.

The Antimessiah (Antichrist) and the False Prophet (final Catholic Pope) will rule from Rome. The Roman numerals are: MDCLXVI. When you calculate (add up) all the different Roman numerals excluding M= 1,000, the total equals 666.

D (500) + C (100) + L (50) + X (10) + V (5) + I (1) = 666

The Catholic Pope’s crown has an inscription, a blasphemous name written on it, VICARIVS FILII DEI (Revelation 13:1), which translated means Vicar of the Son of God. When you calculate (add up) the Roman numerals contained within the inscription in the Catholic Pope’s crown, VICARIVSFILII DEI, the total equals 666.

V (5) + I (1) + C (100) + I (1) + V (5) + I (1) + L (50) + I (1) + I (1) + D (500) + I (1) = 666

The roulette wheel is numbered 0 to 36. When you calculate (add up) the numbers of the roulette wheel, the total equals 666 0+00+1+2+3+4+5+6+7+8+9+10+11+12+13+14+15+16+17+18+19+20+21+22+23+24+25+26+27+28+29+30+31+32+33+34+35+36 = 666

Barcodes used in the retail buying and selling of merchandise are marked by 666. All barcodes are numbered with the first bar, middle bar, and last barcode line with a numerical value of six, and the three barcode lines together represent 666.

In late 2019, a Coronavirus outbreak originated in China and then spread throughout the world. Although the virus was not notably more lethal than the common flu, the global elites, with the assistance of their political and media allies,devised a narrative that the Coronavirus was a deadly plague that needed to be addressed using the most draconian measures, which included stay at home orders and the closure of “non-essential” businesses.

The stay at home and business closing measures have been proven to be ineffective in slowing down the spread of Coronavirus, as countries without imposing such lockdowns as Sweden, and eight states in the United States (ND, SD, NE, UT, AR, IA, OK, WY) have not seen a notable increase in reported Coronavirus cases or deaths.

Coronavirus interestingly has Satan’s signature in its “Corona” name, which is indicative that the disease is being used by the ruling elites to impose their globalist agenda. Corona has six letters in its name and the numerical value of each letter in Corona equals 66, which when put together make 666.

1 TIMOTHY 6:10 (NKJV) :

For the love of money is aroot of all kinds of evil.

Chloroquine and the more potent hydroxychloroquine, when used together with azithromycin, are cheap drug treatments that have been shown to be effective in treating Coronavirus, but their effectiveness has been called into question by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). High dose vitamin C intravenous treatments have been administered to successfully treat Coronavirus patients in China, but in the United States vitamin C remedial treatments have not been approved by the FDA and clinics administering high dose vitamin C infusions have faced FBI raids. The CDC and the WHO have not approved these treatments, as they actively seek vaccines to treat Coronavirus. After the United States halted funding to the WHO over its inadequate response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Bill Gates has become the organization’s largest donor.

ISAIAH 32:7 (NKJV) :

The schemes of the schemer are evil; He devises wicked plans to destroy the poor with lying words.

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft and one of the world’s richest men, has positioned himself to become the world’s largest distributor of vaccines. Under the guise of being an altruistic philanthropist, Gates is poised to become many times wealthier than he already is,

if he can carry out his plan to vaccinate the world using his vaccines.

Bill Gates is not a doctor or an epidemiologist, yet many people of the world will willingly line up for his vaccine shots. Gates has gone on record saying, “Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services [ABORTIONS], we could lower that [WORLD POPULATION] by perhaps 10% or 15%.”

The global elites, whether they are agnostics, atheists, or have some quasi-faith in God, all share a belief that the world needs to be managed by them. The consensus belief is that humans are heating the earth via carbon emissions and the world population needs to be reduced to save the planet from global warming. Bill Gates has openly stated that he would like the world population reduced by 10% or 15%. The global elites, who have rejected the commandments of God, which were written on stone tablets, have erected their own granite monument known as the Georgia Guidestones. The first message atop the guidestones states, “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.” In the year 2020, the world population stands at about 7.8 billion people. In order to bring the world population to 500 million, over 7 billion people would need to die. Apparently Bill Gates not only wishes to reduce the world’s population through his vaccines, he also wants to make money and get much wealthier than he already is by doing it.

1 JOHN 2:18 (NKJV) :

Little children, it is the last hour; and as you have heard that the Antimessiah (Antichrist) is coming, even now many antimessiahs (antichrists) have come, by which we know that it is the last hour.

Just as John the Baptist prepared the way for Yeshua the Messiah (Jesus the Christ), so too are the antimessiahs (antichrists) of the world preparing the way for the Antimessiah (Antichrist).

THE MARK OF THE BEAST – 666

Why does Satan, through the Antimessiah (Antichrist),want to impose his mark on the world? To play God and control humanity. Satan does not possess the powers of God, who is all knowing, all powerful, and omnipresent, so he needs to use technology to mimic the powers of God.

While the world was distracted with Coronavirus, the mark of the beast was silently introduced to the world. World patent #060606, issued in 2020, is owned by Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft.

WO2020060606 – CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA

WO = WIPO = World Intellectual Property Organization

2020 = The Year Patent was Issued

060606 = The World Patent Number

One of the world’s richest men, a computer software developer and founder of Microsoft Corporation, a man who has openly stated that he wants to reduce the world’s population, is the man with patent number 666. Bill Gates is not the Antimessiah (Antichrist), but he is a man and his patent number is 666. The Antimessiah (Antichrist) will one day use the cryptocurrency body activity technology being developed by Bill Gates to subjugate the world under his authority, so that whoever does not receive the mark of the beast will not be able to buy and sell. Those who refuse to receive the mark of the beast will be executed via guillotine (Revelation 20:4).

REVELATION 13:16-18 (NKJV) [WITH INTERPRETATION] :

He [THE ANTIMESSIAH (ANTICHRIST)] causes all[PEOPLE], both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark [IMPLANTED MICROCHIP] on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark [IMPLANTED MICROCHIP] or the name of the beast [THE ANTIMESSIAH (ANTICHRIST)], or the number [666] of his name.

Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the [ANTIMESSIAH (ANTICHRIST)] beast, for it is the [PATENT] number of a man [BILL GATES]: His [PATENT] number is [0]6[0]6[0]6.

On March 26, 2020, the man represented by world patent number 666 was revealed. The number of the beast is the patent number of a man, Bill Gates, and his patent number is 666.

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail George Lujack: georgelujack@gmail.com