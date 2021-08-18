By Kelleigh Nelson



Fear is often “false evidence appearing real.” —Nick Vujicic, a man born without limbs

A government is like fire, a handy servant, but a dangerous master. —George Washington

If we do a really great job on new vaccines and… reproductive health services, (i.e., abortion) we could lower the world population by perhaps 10% or 15%. —Bill Gates

The United Nation’s goal is to reduce population selectively by encouraging abortion, forced sterilization, and control of human reproduction, and regards two-thirds of the human population as baggage, with 350,000 people to be eliminated per day. —Jacques Cousteau, UNESCO Courier, Nov. 1991

A total world population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal. —Ted Turner, former husband of American traitor Jane Fonda

Is the power of humanity greater than the authoritarian evil thrust upon us for nearly two years? This country had a watershed event in 1860 that destroyed states’ rights and gave us an all-powerful centralized federal government. Revisionist history and propaganda are spoon fed to our children via government education and mainstream media camouflaged with a façade of truth, but concealing a core of subversion, fraud and devilish deceit.

Marxist Slavery

Total slavery is planned for all people…red and yellow, black and white, worldwide, many are living under massive government surveillance now, including Americans. Fear has controlled populations with masks, lockdowns, experimental jabs and totalitarian dictatorial powers deciding the very future of humanity. Marxism is here although today’s youth unwittingly embrace it.

Simply put, if you’re an American, freedom is fleeing. Fascism is the collusion between government and corporations. Communism is the control of production which means future shortages of toilet paper and empty grocery shelves much like those in Marxist-run Venezuela and Cuba. Communist refugees who would cry with joy when seeing loaded shelves in American groceries, will soon recognize what they left has also immigrated.

“When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing – When you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors – When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you – When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice – You may know that your society is doomed.” Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged 1957

And we, the masses, are those who will lose our property, our livelihoods, and ultimately be starved to death by demonic masters. Over 40% of the middle class lost their businesses and incomes in 2020, and this was only the beginning of middle class elimination.

Who will state the truth? True leaders are silent. Few radio or TV hosts ever speak the entire truth of what we’re facing…talk is cheap…we need action. The meetings, the councils, the videos, and the articles continue exposing the rot, but no one has drawn the sword of righteousness to expose the demonic entities who wish our demise. No one tells the core of the evil which has overtaken America. It’s Fascism and communism combined.

Smaller European nations are in revolt, and are being crucified for speaking truth. Where are Americans? Where is truth? Where is the spirit of liberty, that liberty our founders fought for during the Revolutionary War…that liberty that loosed the chains of control? Where are we? Is anyone awake?

Many believe Covid started the downward spiral of America’s freedoms, but America’s demise started nearly two centuries ago and demonic doctrine has slowly inculcated every facet of our society from the founding of this nation. Marxist doctrine has been minutely and secretly inserted into our nation’s laws by representatives who give no credence to our founders written desires for free men to elect servants of the people. They disobey their oaths of office from the minute they’re sworn into office on the Bible, and now sworn in on the shariah encoded Koran.

Evil slithers into every entity, companies, institutions, associations, governments and pulpits to destroy freedom, liberty and life, evidenced by all the woke corporations and organizations. Baby boomers have seen it all and their ancestors, the greatest generation, are all but gone. Now we fight for our lives and the lives of our descendants against the purposeful agenda of depopulation via medical nihilism and malfeasance.

Debunking the Fraudulent Medical Consensus

The Nazis had a saying, “fürihre Sicherheit.” It means, “for their safety” or “for your safety.” How many times have we heard that masks, social distancing, and lockdowns are “for your safety?” The mRNA “vaccines” by Pfizer and Moderna are the new Zyklon-B of Nazi Germany’s extermination camps, but this time it comes in a needle, a needle that rapes you of your life. Interesting that Pfizer apparently doesn’t mandate the jab for their own employees.

And the repeated and disgusting slogan, “We’re in this together.” Like hell we are! How many politicians died of Covid? How many of the elite lost their livelihoods? How many suicides? And how many gave up ever trying again?

Anthony Fauci is today’s Dr. Joseph Mengele along with his assistant Bill Gates and friends. He is the master of confusion and that is part of the PSYOPS. Thirteen million were murdered by the National Socialists of Germany, millions upon millions more will die from the experimental injection of death. Today’s genocide is worldwide and a massive extermination of humanity. I.G. Farben created Zyklon-B for Nazi Germany, used to gas millions to death. Now Fauci, Gates and the rest of the medical hierarchy are thrilled with their new “investigational” jabs.

Letting thousands die, first by the lies spread against cheap and safe decades-old lifesaving medications, hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, and then by killing off and maiming hundreds of thousands more with their “warp speed” messenger RNA vaccines. It’s not enough that seven million babies have been murdered in their mother’s wombs, the holocaust continues against all humanity.

The many physicians, scientists and attorneys who are speaking the truth face censorship, character assassination, loss of grants, board positions and licenses. This is part and parcel of the evil overriding the truth in our nation. Our first amendment is blasphemed and destroyed by the totalitarians who’ve controlled our livelihoods for nearly two years, and those who continue to wield their authoritarian power

Medical Heroes

Imagine a vaccine so safe that the government has to coerce you to take it… for a virus that 99.75% recover from but is so deadly that you have to be tested to find out if you have it. A genuine pandemic doesn’t require 24/7 advertising to remind you that it exists. Real pandemics don’t need marketing campaigns and endless propaganda, but psychological operations do! Yes, it’s a PSYOP!

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko is interviewed on this website by Israel’s Avi Abelow. Scroll to the second video and listen to this marvelous physician.

Dr. Zelenko tells us, “No one needs this vaccine, this is the big lie. If this vaccine is so effective, and you already have two shots, why are the two countries with the most vaccinated in the world, Israel and St. Ellis, the ones with the most outbreaks of the virus? The recovery risk in younger people in 99.998%. So, anyone who has allowed their children to get ‘vaccinated’ is guilty of child abuse and potentially murder. Israel’s leader, Bennett said that the ‘vaccine’ was going to expire and he had 25,000 children jabbed in one day, and that is the epitome of evil. My feeling is that the current Israeli government is a reincarnation of Joseph Mengele, and actually even worse.”

“If you have a demographic that has a nearly 100% recovery with no treatment, why would I put an experimental death liquid into them? According to Dr. Michael Yeadon, director of vaccine development for Pfizer, he says for every one child who would die from Covid, which is one in a million, 50 will die from the ‘vaccine.’ Someone who has had Covid, has now recovered and has antibodies, they are a million times more effective in protecting you than artificially produced ‘vaccine’ induced antibodies. As for the high-risk group, if you treat people early, with the onset of symptoms within the first few days, you can reduce their death and hospitalization rate by 85%.”

But the FDA, CDC, and NIH promoted the false Lancet report on Hydroxychlorquine and Ivermectin. Thousands of our beloved parents and grandparents could have been saved, but were allowed to die and die alone.

Dr. Ryan Cole’s 17-minute speech at the White Coat Summit is a must listen. He’s a Mayo Clinic certified anatomic and clinical pathologist and more. He asks, “If we have billions to advertise a clot shot to children who don’t need it, Dr. Fauci, where’s the funding for science?” He goes on to explain that the spike protein is the toxin and asks why we are injecting into the body that which is the toxin that will cause the same illnesses and disease and death in humans that it caused in animals. He shows countless slides of cells before and after the clot shot and tells us this is a poisonous attack on our population and it needs to stop now! He warns that those who recovered from Covid and then received the jab are in serious trouble.

Another doctor stepped up to tell an Indiana school board how absolutely ignorant they were by demanding school children wear masks.

Dr. Daniel Stock gave a six-minute speech to the Mt. Vernon, Indiana school board, telling the truth about mask mandates and what is being done to our children.

Health Care Workers

Miguel Escobar spoke to the Edinburg, Texas school board meeting. He is a Physician Assistant and has worked in healthcare for over 15 years. He spends only 13 minutes explaining the facts to the board. We cannot see them, but we do see the people behind him on their cell phones when this man expounds on what is really happening. Please watch the video. I applaud him!

Abrien Aguirre, aboard-certified occupational therapist in Hawaii tells what is happening in nursing facilities. He has worked in three Covid facilities in Oahu. He was interviewed at an outside protest at the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu by a group known as “Hawaii Free Speech News.” His elderly patients are dying at rates much higher after the jab than with Covid. Yes, bumping off the pensioners saves money for the state. The ten-minute video can be seen here.

Attorney Reiner Fuellmich

In this 10-minute video, attorney Reiner Fuellmich tells us the World Health Organization (WHO) has now declared that the Covid virus is no more dangerous than the common flu. This is a far cry from their early 2020 forecast by WHO and Dr. Fauci of two million dead Americans. When this news was delivered to President Trump, Fauci urged the shutdown of our massive economy ultimately destroying 40% of small businesses resulting in suicides, drug overdoses, abuse and bankruptcy.

The Dresden PCR test which was declared by the WHO under control of Bill Gates and the Chinese as the gold standard in detecting infections is an outrageous fraud. The PCR test set at 45 cycles was set to show 100% false positives as Corona cases. These false tests were the basis for a public health concern that shut down economies worldwide. The acronym for Public Health Emergency of International Concern is PHEIC, pronounced FAKE.

Reiner Fuellmich goes on to explain that this PHEIC was needed by the global alliance of pharmaceutical and tech industries in order to achieve the goal of so-called “vaccinations.” This was their true stated intention from the beginning. The entire distancing, masking and lockdowns were illusionary in order to insure panic for their psychological operations. Fuellmich states that despite the lies of the globalists and the difficulty in reporting to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), it is estimated that 500,000 Americans have already died of the Covid jabs…and more are coming their way.

Targeting the Standalones

The Chinese and Russians are not giving their own people these inoculations. Our military has been forced into these jabs and as of a month ago, only 20 died in all of 2020 from C-19, but now 80 have heart problems from the jab. Wonder why? To weaken us for a takeover.

A phenomenon called “othering” is used in propaganda and brainwashing. Othering is when a person determines that another person is unworthy, threatening, or all-around inadequate and hardly even the same species. This is what is now happening throughout America and the world regarding those of us who choose not to accept the party line that the jabs are good for all humanity. Many Americans have seen the deaths and adverse effects of the clot shot and believe the needle rape is another Zyklon B toxicant to destroy not only the elderly, but a large majority of the world’s population.

Juliette Kayyem writes in the regressive Atlantic that only vaccinated people should be allowed on domestic flights. Yeah…spread the enhanced virus all over the place, the un-jabbed don’t want anything to do with the jabbed! Last September’s Atlantic Festival featured top speakers Fauci, Hillary and Staci Abrams.

Don Lemon says the un-jabbed should not be able to go to the grocery. He’s spewing his invectives to a nation who believes it’s fine to starve people to death when they refuse a dangerous medical experiment. They believe in medical and personal privacy. Maxine Waters taught her fellow comrades that it’s okay to get in people’s faces, to scream at them, to disrupt their dining, to make their public lives miserable. Common decency and courtesy are verboten in today’s society.

Andy Slavitt, a former medical advisor for President Biden, believes that anyone unvaccinated should be required to be tested daily at their own expense until they finally give in.

Democrats believe Medicare (despite the fact you’ve paid into it all your life), Medicaid and health insurance should be denied to the un-jabbed.

Others want to add employment, suspension of gun and driving licenses, access to loans. Sporting events, dining out, and concerts should also require proof of vaccine. It will not be popular, but it is the only way to get people vaccinated.

Others want the un-jabbed to have all health care suspended.

Candidate Steve Cox, an independent running to represent California’s 39th Congressional District said, “We should be allowed to shoot anyone who doesn’t take COVID seriously enough.” Leftists like Cox are common in today’s media rhetoric.

Conclusion

This is the America we’re living in today. It’s reminiscent of history that today’s children have no knowledge of, and they’ll murder billions of us and use the excuse that the un-inoculated did it when we know the perpetrators are the satanic entities that hate life, liberty and freedom.

