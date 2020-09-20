By Rob Pue

I’d like to start and end today’s message with the words of Jesus as found in Luke 21. Let’s start off at verse 25, where our Lord describes what we will be seeing as His return draws near: “And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth, distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring; Men’s hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.”

Men’s hearts failing them for fear because of all that will be coming upon the earth. Friends, I don’t live my life in a constant state of fear, and it’s not my intention to spread fear, because as Christ-followers, we have NOT been given a spirit of fear, but rather of POWER and of love and a sound mind. We have the Holy Spirit within us, giving us discernment and counsel. Therefore, we’re able to have SOUND minds — we’re able to think and reason. So as we see the world in great despair, full of delusion and with deception, lies and lawlessness everywhere, we discern the truth from the lies. We have ears to hear and eyes to see so we need not fear. The Holy Spirit of God helps us to understand what’s happening. The carnal man cannot understand and many — dare I say MOST — are led astray and taken in by the enemy’s lies. As Christians, we have an advantage, because the Spirit has revealed the truth to us. And although the persecution of God’s people will grow worse and worse in the coming days, weeks and months, we understand we have nothing to fear from those who can merely kill our physical bodies. Our Savior holds our souls in the palm of His hand. So fear not!

Having said that, I do believe that in these days now, we must be ever more diligent and we must work harder than ever to disseminate the truth to those who are deceived. Like Jesus Himself, we must work the works of our Heavenly Father while it is day, because the night is coming when no man can work. As long as we’re in this world, we need to be the LIGHT of the world, proclaiming the truth, while exposing the lies and not being ignorant of the devil’s devices… and, of course, always being prepared to give an answer to all who ask us for the hope that we have. I spend a great deal of time studying, researching, fact-checking and sifting through all the endless news that comes across my desk 24 hours a day. Today I need to share with you what I know, which will include some things you may not be aware of.

Are you aware that the current “pandemic” was forecast a decade ago by the Rockefeller Foundation — and that a “dry run” was staged in October of last year? On October 18, 2019, The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum hosted “a high level pandemic exercise” in New York City called “Event 201.” This event included CEOs of major corporations, media and communications professionals, business, finance and economic leaders, health officials, UN officials and government leaders. Key players included New World Order Globalists and those pushing for global “population control.” This was a SIMULATION of a world-wide pandemic, to study how such a catastrophe would impact the world economically and socially. It was sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the Center for Disease Control, the United Nations Foundation, NBC broadcasting, the Bloomberg Foundation, and the Central Intelligence Agency — yes, the CIA. And the TYPE of pandemic that was studied was a CORONAVIRUS.

Here’s an interesting tidbit of information: on the “Center For Health Security” website, they specifically cite that Event 201 was supported by funding from The Open Philanthropy Project . What’s that? The Open Philanthropy Project is funded mainly by Dustin Moskovitz and his wife, Cari Tuna. Who are they? Co-founders of Facebook ! They fund groups like the “ Color of Change PAC ” — which advocates for credit card companies to cease processing for conservative organizations, and claims Republicans are all white supremacists. They also fund “ The Urban Institute ,” a Left-wing organization advocating for lax criminal punishment and higher taxes; “ The People’s Action Institute ” — a supporter of left-wing agitation tactics, including intimidation, protesting and trespassing; “ The Drug Policy Alliance ,” which is a George Soros-funded group that promotes decriminalizing the use of heroin and other hard drugs; the ACLU (need I say more?); the “ Climate Works Foundation ,” a “dark money” group that funds radical environmentalist organizations world-wide; “ Move-On.org ,” a liberal funding organization that credits itself with passing Obamacare. And according to the Federal Election Commission, Moskovitz spent nearly $20 million supporting democrats in the 2016 election, while his wife gave more than $7 million to democrats. Do any of us still have questions as to why Facebook so aggressively censors conservative and Christian speech — especially when it comes to facts regarding this so-called “pandemic?”

I think most people with at least a couple of brain cells left to rub together, understand that Dr. Fauci is a liar and a fraud. He has close ties with the head of the World Health Organization, who is also closely tied to Chinese interests. It was the WHO that gave Fauci the ficticious models for COVID-19, stating that more than 2 million Americans would die if we didn’t immediately lock everything down. “Just for two weeks,” they said, “until we ‘flatten the curve.’” And just last year, The National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases — the organization Fauci led — funded scientists at the Wuhan Virology lab for research on coronaviruses…to the tune of $7.4 million. Yes, our friend Fauci is in this up to his eyeballs, and he’s been bought and paid for by the Globalist elites. Not the least of which is Bill Gates, who has a serious financial interest in a mandatory vaccine, a global financial reset and the implementation of a new world-wide digital currency.

The fraudulent numbers of COVID cases have been so outrageous everywhere, purposely inflated in order to keep the fiction of a “pandemic” going and to keep people living in fearful compliance, we may never really know the truth regarding the number of people infected. But according to a new study from UCLA and Stanford University, for the average 50-64-year-old, the chances of dying of COVID are one in 19.1 million , and the chances of even contracting the virus are vastly lower than previously reported.

The average person has a one in 3,836 chance of contracting the virus — with or without wearing a mask. The odds of needing hospitalization are one in 852,000 . What’s more, 94% of COVID deaths in the US had MULTIPLE other serious health problems. They did not die FROM COVID, they died WITH it. Now, compare these numbers with the risk of dying in a car crash — that’s 1 in 114 , by the way — and YOU TELL ME if this “pandemic” warrants social distancing, forced mandatory mask-wearing in 35 states right now, business and church closures, cancellation of “normal” medical care and doctor appointments, forced isolation of the elderly, prohibition of weddings and funerals, not to mention cancellation of summertime festivals and fairs — and of course, the utter destruction of the American economy and the US dollar.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported that two doctors and an attorney have argued that a coronavirus vaccine should definitely be MANDATORY — with tax penalties, higher insurance rates and denial of many government and private services imposed as penalties for those refusing the shot.

Meanwhile, on September 3rd, the CDC urged governors to be prepared for the distribution of a vaccine by November 1st, two days before Election Day. National polls show conflicting responses to a mandatory vaccine from Americans. One study shows 3/4 of the population are eager to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Another, released almost simultaneously, shows 3/4 of Americans plan to refuse it. So which is true? We’ll soon see.

But higher taxes and health insurance premiums may be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to penalties for those who choose to reject a COVID vaccination. In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine is in the process of setting up a FEMA Medical Martial Law Camp — an isolation facility for those who MAY be infected or MAY have been exposed to the virus. I suspect other states are making similar plans to forcibly remove people from their homes if they refuse to take the vaccine.

But the forced compliance and fake pandemic were only the beginning of woes regarding the planned destruction of America. Then came the riots, as the Leftists activated their own private army of anarchists with Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA and others. The name “George Soros” comes up again and again every time such plans are implemented. There’s no question this man is guilty of treason and sedition. Why he is still walking free is beyond me. Bear in mind that these organizations that pose as social- and racial-justice warriors are, in fact, highly-funded and well organized efforts to brainwash the public into accepting socialism — the precurser to all-out communism — in America and worldwide.

George Soros’ “Open Society Foundation” announced August 31st that it will invest $220 million in “racial justice” organizations and leaders. $150 million will be used to support groups like Black Lives Matter and Circle for Justice Innovations. The foundation will pour another $70 million into efforts to “reform” policing and the criminal justice system in America. In other words, working to defund and disband police.

But Soros is not the only one funding the anarchy and riots across America. Black Lives Matter alone is being funded with BILLIONS of dollars, not only by our domestic and foreign enemies, but even by the major corporations in our country. Google has donated $12 million. Facebook and Amazon donated $10 million each. Apple Corporation and Walmart, $100 million each, just to name a few.

And what are the goals of BLM? According to their founders, first of all, they openly state they are trained Marxists. The BLM website states they seek to: dismantle “cisgender privilege,” uplift “Black trans folk,” foster a queer-affirming network, and free themselves from “heteronormative thinking.” BLM is also anti-family, stating, “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and villages.” (That’s code for Communism, folks). They also seek to defund police, end federal immigration laws, retroactively decriminalize all drug and prostitution-related offenses; they seek “reparations” to be paid to those previously incarcerated for drug and prostitution charges. They demand free healthcare and education for all black people. The demand that public schools must purchase and use ONLY history and civics textbooks by black authors, and of course, they demand massive reparations payments to all black people.

What about ANTIFA? This is a loosely-connected conglomeration of various groups that use harassment, violence and intimidation to combat all things patriotic, socially conservative, and especially “Christian.” Again, they seek the dismantling of the traditional family, the defunding of police, and the destruction of national sovereignty. Like those marching with Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA members use their fists and other violent tactics including throwing projectiles, such as bricks, crowbars, home-made slingshots, metal chains, frozen water bottles and balloons filled with urine and feces. They’ve deployed noxious gases, shot fireworks at police and set fires to commercial buildings, homes and churches. ANTIFA members are hard to number because they’re purposely so loosely-affiliated, but most are college-age young people, although many public school teachers and college instructors have also been arrested for their violent acts during the recent riots.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is warning of a “Dark Winter,” as they are actively preparing for an EMP attack to occur at any time now. An “EMP’ is a weaponized electromagnetic pulse that enemies could set off in our upper atmosphere, resulting in the meltdown of all electronics, including those in our cars, computers, cell phones and other devices, and bringing down the power grid nationwide. This is planned for the dead of winter, which would cause innumerable deaths.

I found it strange that in March, the Pentagon and NORAD sent high-level staffers — and some of the most critical US senior military commanders and nuclear and special operations forces — to the Cheyenne Mountain bunker facility, 2000 feet underground to ensure that in the event of a sudden security crisis, including any potential nuclear mission, there would be enough healthy troops and leaders to carry out orders.

But there have been even more shocking revelations in recent days regarding what our enemies are preparing for. In my extensive study and research, I’ve uncovered things that certainly would cause men’s hearts to fail them for fear if they understood the enormity of what is coming upon the earth, very soon now. Unfortunately, I don’t have space in this article to share these things with you today, but I WILL share them in my next message.

Until then, please work to inform, educate and encourage others with the truth, the best you can. Many will not receive it. But we must try. Begin by removing your mask, if you wear one. Masks are not only unnecessary and unhealthy, they also help to propagate the lies and the fear that the enemy is counting on to keep us all in submission. And you will notice something when you defy the “mask laws” — when YOU refuse the mask, it gives OTHERS the courage to do the same. That’s also one very SIMPLE and EASY way to begin significant conversations about all these things with others.

Let me close now, as I began, in Luke 21, starting here at verse 27: “And then shall they see the Son of man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.” May you have the peace which passes all understanding in your heart today. Amen.

