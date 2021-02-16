By Kelleigh Nelson



For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague. —Marcus Tullius Cicero

The goal of the Communists is to enter into men’s minds and cast God down from his throne. —Karl Marx

A person’s character is shown through their actions in life NOT where they sit on Sunday. —Navonne Johns – artist

Mike Pence was President Trump’s traitorous plague.He was given every opportunity by the president to excel, but everything he touched was deliberately detrimental to President Trump and to the nation.Dr. Peter Navarro said of Pence, “The final betrayal was on January 6th, 2021.” Pence was chosen by the RNC, just like republican VPs before him.

Many months ago, my dear friend Marilyn Barnewell sent around a list of Mike Pence failures that were shocking. She gave me permission to use them in an article with my own additions. Everything done by Mike Pence countered the intent of Donald Trump.Very few who surrounded the president were trustworthy and many were brought into the administration by the incompetent and untrustworthy transition team leader Michael Pence.

Trotskyites

President Trump was acquitted from this second fraudulent and unconstitutional impeachment, but I can guarantee you the enemies of freedom will never stop until they have destroyed the man completely. This is the cadre of Trotskyites and Stalinists that Mike Pence sides with and endorses. And their strength has grown exponentially.

Remember the FBI Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team attack on Roger Stone and his wife at 6 a.m. at his Florida residence with CNN filming it all after a Miami FBI agent alerted them?Totally unnecessary as the prosecutors could have called Stone’s attorneys and told him to turn himself in… what they wanted was a show of force against those who oppose the communist powers who hate America and the freedoms and liberties of her founders.

The latest attack was on physician and attorney Simone Gold, leader of America’s Frontline Doctors. Federal agents arrested Gold in California days after she publicly admitted that she had followed other protesters into the Capitol building on January 6th, as Congress was scheduled to certify the 2020 presidential election. Officials also arrested John Strand, the communications director for America’s Frontline Doctors, who had joined Gold at the Capitol. Widely viewed footage from the Capitol on January 6th shows police removing barricades for protesters and standing by as they wander through the building. Unnecessary were shackles and a night in jail for Dr. Gold…another show of force against those who fight for constitutional and free speech liberties.

The globalist communists are saying to us, “You’d best not fight against us or we will take you down.” And Mike Pence has sided with both neo-con Trotskyite Republicans and full-blown communist Democrats because he wants to run for President. Puppet Pence could win as the commies have their arm up the backside of Mike Pence.

Pence Upbringing

Pence’s father helped build a Midwestern empire of more than 200 gas stations that provided an upbringing on the “front row of the American dream.”

The collapse of Kiel Bros. Oil Co. in 2004 was widely publicized. Less known is that the state of Indiana — and, to a smaller extent, Kentucky and Illinois — are still on the hook for millions of dollars to clean up more than 85 contaminated sites across the three states, including underground tanks that leaked toxic chemicals into soil, streams and wells. Pence and his sibling inherited sizeable funds from their father, but Mike lost it all in faulty investments.

Pence family’s failed gas stations cost taxpayers $21M in Indiana alone. Pence’s older brother Greg Pence was the President when Keil went bankrupt. On November 3rd, 2020, Greg Pence won the general election representing Indiana’s 6th district.

Pence Congressional Votes

Mike Pence was anathema to everything Donald Trump stood for, yet he was chosen. Before Pence’s principles became malleable, folding needlessly on both Obamacare expansion and religious freedom, the rumored VP pick still had some pretty left leaning neocon economic positions; positions that conflicted in every way with the overriding message of the Trump candidacy in 2016.

Congressman Pence voted for every free trade bill he saw.

Voted yes on free-trade agreement with Panama.

Voted yes on free-trade agreement with Korea.

Voted yes on free-trade with Peru.

Voted no on assisting workers who lose jobs due to globalization .

Voted yes on Central America Free Trade Agreement.

Voted yes on the US-Australia Free Trade Agreement.

Voted yes on a US-Singapore free trade agreement.

Voted yes on free trade agreement with Chile.

Governor Pence

Pence voted to keep the United States in the World Trade Organization and to maintain normal trade relations with China. Pence renewed the sister-state agreement with China in 2015 as did many of our republican governors across the nation who neither care nor know anything about the communist Chinese regime whose desire is ownership of America.

In April of 2015, Governor Pence sent Indiana’s congressional delegation a letter urging them to vote for Trade Promotion Authority, Trans-Pacific Partnership and Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership.

Indiana’s GOP chose Lt. Governor Eric Holcomb to replace Mike Pence in 2016. Holcomb is a carbon copy of weasel Pence and he continued the partnership with the Chicoms.

In late March 2014, Governor Pence signed on to new academic standards, and those new standards replaced common core with common core. The governor and his staff hoped no one would notice.

Five times Governor Pence helped China steal American jobs, something Trump was dead set against.

VP Pence

Ever notice how Pence is always missing in action when something detrimental happened to our president? He always disappears so he’s not to blame and he’s done it time and again and it started with the Access Hollywood tape and his collusion with Paul Ryan to remove Trump from the Republican ticket.

Michael Flynn – There was a text message via FBI Agent Peter Strzok which could be interpreted to reference an intelligence relationship with the vice president’s chief of staff, Josh Pitcock whose wife worked for Strzok. Pitcock was fired in June of 2017 and replaced by Nick Ayers when it was suspected he was the backdoor to the FBI. After Mike Flynn’s phone call with the Russian Ambassador, Pence and top White House aides secretly met with Deputy Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, and then demanded National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s firing. When the president didn’t move quickly enough, a mysterious leak to the Washington Post had its intended effect.

Many reporters have alleged that Mike Pence and others like Kellyanne Conway were leakers. Interestingly enough, Kellyanne worked for Pence when he was a congressman and they’ve been friends for years. Pence’s nephew actually married Kellyanne’s cousin, so there is a family connection.

Pence claimed the Turkey ties of the former NSA Chief are an affirmation of the decision to fire Michael Flynn, but he obviously hasn’t a clue of CIA Imam Fethullah Gülen or his charter schools which pose dangers to America and her children, or does he… Surely Pence knows there are three Gülen Islamic charters operating in Indianapolis, Indiana, and that in 2014, the FBI raided 19 charter schools affiliated with the Gülen Movement in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois for reasons allegedly related to crimes linked to education tenders.

The Transition Team was originally headed by Chris Christie, but he was fired unceremoniously by Steve Bannon at the alleged behest of Jared Kushner whose father had been sent to prison by Christie. Pence was appointed to take over the job, and he hired his close establishment friends, including Reince Priebus as Chief of Staff, Dan Coats for Director of National Intelligence (DNI), (who certainly did nothing to force the FBI to release exculpatory evidence for Flynn) and Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary who with her husband Dick, has financed Mike Pence throughout his political career.

None of his hires have been good, and the only one who stayed for the duration was DeVos, and she resigned in “disgust” after the January 6th storming of the capitol by Antifa pretending to be Trump supporters. They were actually ushered into the US Capitol building.

Worse however, is the fact that a conversation between the former Defense Secretary, James Mattis and the head of the U.S. intelligence apparatus, and Mike Pence’s Indiana friend and appointee, Dan Coatswere talking about taking “collective action” to remove an elected president! That’s called sedition… A seditious conspiracy.

“Additionally, Bob Woodward points to VP Mike Pence as the whisperer who made sure President Trump blindly nominated officials who could facilitate Trump’s removal. Dan Coats came into the DNI position from his role within the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI).”

Julian Assange and Wikileaks – Mike Pence claimed the CIA does not spy on American citizens albeit whistleblower Assange has the proven goods and even former Judge Andrew Napolitano agrees. Napolitano says the government listens to everything we say even in our own kitchens.Here is the reason President Trump did not pardon Assange and Snowden. Blame the GOP for Trump’s impeachment trial, they backed it to keep him from pardoning Assange and Snowden.

Author Phil Haney who many believe was murdered last year, worked for the Department of Homeland Security for 13 years and wrote, See Something, Say Nothing. Hespoke about Pence hosting a Muslim Brotherhood meeting inside the White House as well as the VP’s support for Sam Brownback and the Abrahamic Family Center in Abu Dhabi. Link

Vote Fraud – Back in 2017, Trump put Pence in charge of voter fraud, but it appears nothing was done or even investigated. Pence was to oversee the Georgia runoff regarding vote fraud; how did that work out for us? Vote fraud goes back decades.

Chamber of Commerce – Pence was in South America waving happily behind New World Order Chamber of Commerce head Tom Donahue. Donahue gave a blistering speech against the President. Pence said nothing.

Space Exploration –Pence was in charge of Space Exploration and wanted men on the moon again in 2024. (Neil Armstrong who I met in Wapakoneta, Ohio in the early 80s, and his crew already did this in July of 1969) Did we hear about any of Pence’s advances and accomplishments? Silence.

Dr. Ronnie Jackson – This one is priceless. Dr. Jackson was Trump’s personal physician, but Mike Pence’s physician raised concerns about Jackson because his physician had some heated interactions with Dr. Jackson. First reported by CNN, Dr. Jennifer Peña detailed her claims of professional misconduct against Jackson in memos to senators considering his nomination to head the VA. CNN also reported that Dr. Jennifer Peña claimed Jackson may have violated Second Lady Karen Pence’s patient privacy rights by sharing details of a medical incident involving her and chief of staff John Kelly.

Jackson withdrew his name from consideration for head of the VA, saying the “false allegations” against him had become a “distraction” for the president. Ultimately, Dr. Peña resigned. Dr. Jackson won his Texas congressional seat in a runoff.

North Korea – Pence made the statement that North Korea could end up like Libya, whose former leader Muamar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising years after giving up atomic weapons, “if Kim Jong-un doesn’t make a deal.” Gaddafi never should have been murdered, his people were living in relative security and peace. Even President Obama admitted it was the worst mistake of his presidency to take out Gaddafi.

North Korea hit out at VP Mike Pence calling him “ignorant and stupid” as the reclusive state made a renewed threat to cancel an upcoming summit between the two countries.

Choe Son Hui, vice-minister of Foreign Affairs, released a statement via the state-run KCNA news agency lambasting a recent media interview Pence gave to Fox News.

“I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the US vice-president,” she said in the statement.

Coronavirus Task Force

And just how do you think Pence did on this nightmare from hell that caused millions of middle-class businesses to shut down forever. Thanks to Pence, he brought in the worst medical advisors in the nation…every one of them a hardcore Democratic socialist. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, and Dr. Robert Redfield. All of them are connected to the World Health Organization, the mouthpiece for the Communist Chinese Party (CCP).

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is the primary agency of the United States government responsible for biomedical and public health research. It was founded in the late 1880s and is now part of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a national public health institute in the United States. It is a United States federal agency,also under HHS and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Please read, Is Anthony Fauci Guilty of Negligent Homicide. His ties to the left and purposeful destruction of Trump’s magnificent economy by the Democratic Socialists is obvious. Add Deborah Birx, mentored by Fauci, and virologist Robert Redfield and we have a shutdown of society, controlled masking of all Americans, and the destruction of first amendment freedoms guaranteed by our unalienable Bill of Rights.

Covid-19 allowed many Americans to work from home. Now that they’ve found they no longer have to go to an office and can work from anywhere, they are moving from their high tax blue states to conservative red states and bringing their leftist politics with them.

We can thank establishment globalist Pence for purposely choosing leftists to demolish Trump’s fabulous economy.

Olivia Troye was a former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence who was his lead staffer on the coronavirus task force. She endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president. In an advertisement recorded for Republican Voters Against Trump, Troye slammed President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Troye, a lifelong Republican, said Mr. Trump’s “biggest concern” was how the pandemic would affect the election.

By now we know the virus was a massive hoax, and a flu that does kill and has killed thousands, but it has been portrayed as a pandemic which it is not. The many restrictions on American citizens are nothing but totalitarian control by the enemies of freedom.

Conclusion

How many Sunday shows has Pence been on defending the President from the myriad of vile attacks? How many times has he publicly defended the President’s family? Where was he with both attempted impeachments? Where was he when President Trump had Covid-19? The Pence silence was deafening.

Pence hides behind his “faith” and disappears whenever Trump is attacked.

Would you vote for Pence in 2024?

