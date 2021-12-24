by Servando Gonzalez

December 24, 2021

There are a thousand hacking at the branches of evil to one striking at the root. —Henry David Thoreau

A few days ago a batch of close to 1,500 or so documents related to the assassination of President Kennedy were released and made available to researchers. As expected, given the fact that American warmongers are desperately trying to revive the Soviet enemy they miss so much, some documents mention that Lee Harvey Oswald, the former Marine who allegedly murdered Kennedy on November 22, 1963, met with a Soviet KGB agent two months before he want to Dallas to kill the 35th president.

Not by chance, on March 24, 2021, an interview with former CIA Director James Woolsey was posted on the Internet and, soon after, more than 350,000 people had watched it. As expected, CFR member Woolsey blamed the Soviets and specifically Nikita Khrushchev for ordering their secret agent Oswald to kill Kennedy. Fortunately, however, the comments posted indicate that most of the viewers believe that Woolsey’s theories were just CIA disinformation.

Apparently, neither Woolsey, the newly-released documents, offer a plausible explanation to why a member of the U.S. military who had worked at the ultra-secret U-2 base in Atsugi, Japan, and had studied Russian at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, was allowed to travel to Russia. Even more intriguing is why he was allowed to return to the U.S. without even being interrogated by the FBI.

Nevertheless, I was never satisfied with the many books written about the assassination and, some years ago, I wrote my own book on the subject. As expected, it it did not reach the New York Times bestseller list. The information below, which I took mostly from my book’s Introduction, will give you an idea why.

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, is a seminal occurrence in recent American history. Probably with the exception of the 9/11 events, nothing has affected the American mind and soul more than the JFK assassination.

Despite the concerted efforts of the U.S. Government, the media and the academia to promote the “lone nut” narrative, ever since Kennedy was assassinated many Americans have suspected foul play. Moreover, they suspect that their President was the victim of a huge conspiracy involving people at the highest levels in the U.S.Government.

In the spring of 1964, less than a year after the assassination, one third of the people interviewed by pollsters believed that Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged “lone assassin,” actually acted in complicity with others. Within two years that number had doubled. Since then, every poll taken has shown between 60% to 80% of Americans believe that President Kennedy was killed as a result of a conspiracy.

They are not wrong. In 1978 the House Select Committee on Assassinations confirmed the suspicion that JFK was assassinated as the result of a conspiracy. According to the Committee Summary of Findings, “The committee believes, on the basis of the evidence available to it, that President John F. Kennedy was probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy.”

Nevertheless, for reasons I explain in my book, most “serious” investigators who have studied the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and whose books have been published by “prestigious” publishing houses not only have denied the possibility of a conspiracy but have also avoided focusing on the three obvious suspects of the crime: the Central Intelligence Agency, Fidel Castro and David Rockefeller.

This general denial is difficult to understand, not only because the three of them had the motive, the ability, the means and the opportunity to commit such a crime, but also a proven history of resorting to assassination to protect and advance their interests.

The CIA had a strong motive to kill President Kennedy. He not only openly showed his lack of appreciation for the Agency’s work, but also because, after the Bay of Pigs debacle, he fired CIA Director Allen Dulles and Deputy Director for Plans Richard Bissell, both of them trusted CFR members in charge of covert operations on behalf of the Rockefellers and their fellow members of the military-industrial-banking-complex. Even worse, he threatened to disband the Agency.

Castro had also enough reasons to want to get rid of Kennedy, if only because he discovered that Kennedy was trying to assassinate him. Even more important, Castro was the only one among the main suspects who had publicly threatened both John and Robert Kennedy with assassination.

Last, but not least, David Rockefeller’s visceral hatred for JFK was evidenced in his strong opposition to the President, personally and through his agents in the U.S. Government and the mainstream press. It is known that he orchestrated a political campaign against the young President. Moreover, three of Kennedy’s major crises during his term as President, the failed Bay of Pigs Invasion, the confrontation with the steel magnates and the Cuban missile crisis, seem to have been artificially created by David’s CFR agents.

Even more important, the CIA, Fidel Castro and David Rockefeller not only had the motive, the means and the opportunity, but also the expertise and the propensity to commit such a crime — the three of them were in the assassination business — and David Rockefeller controlled both Castro and the CIA. Actually, as I show in my book, David had created both the CIA and Castro. That is the reason why I have devoted so many pages in my book to study the true origins of both the CIA and Fidel Castro.

Contrary to other books about the Kennedy assassination, my book is not about the “what,” but about the “who” and the “why.” So, if you still believe that Oswald acted alone and there was no conspiracy, definitively my book is not the right book for you to read.

There are plenty of books that have devoted thousands of pages trying to prove or disprove that Oswald was the person who pulled the trigger. In contrast, in my book I have studied Oswald only in relation to his secret ties to the CIA. Definitely, Oswald was just a tool, not too different from the Mannlicher-Carcano rifle he most likely didn’t use to assassinate the President.

The Dog That Didn’t Bark

In the Sherlock Holmes story “Silver Blaze,” the dog that didn’t bark was an important clue to solving the mystery. Similarly, most of the investigators who have studied the Kennedy assassination and have avoided pointing to Castro or the CIA as potential culprits have been directly or indirectly associated with the CFR, or the CIA, or both. This is a clear indication that the omission has not been by mistake but by design. Far from wanting to solve the mystery, the true goal of these authors has been to muddy the waters even more.

Nevertheless, despite the informational blackout, at least some authors have lit the road to truth. In the case of the CIA, a few authors have pointed their finger in the right direction. Probably the most damaging one was Jim Garrison’s pioneering book On the Trail of the Assassins, which won him eternal condemnation and vituperation from the CFR-controlled mainstream press and the academia.

The case of Castro’s possible role in the JFK assassination is a quite different story. Despite the fact that Castro was the only one among the potential suspects who publicly threatened both John and Robert Kennedy with assassination, he has been mostly invisible to most of the JFK assassination investigators.

Nevertheless, a book appeared in 2008 added to the overwhelming bibliography dealing with the assassination of President Kennedy. This book, Target JFK: The Spy Who Killed Kennedy?, by Robert Wilcox, added a new twist: Castro’s connection to the assassination. Unfortunately, Wilcox did not dig deep enough in his research and just points to the puppets while ignoring the puppeteer.

Granted, this is not the first book studying the possibility that Fidel Castro may have played an important role in the JFK assassination. But it was not until 1988 that Gus Russo published Live by the Sword: The Secret War Against Castro and the Death of JFK, and in 2001 I published The Secret Fidel Castro: Deconstructing the Symbol, in which I devoted a whole chapter to the subject.

In 2006 the German documentary filmmaker Wilfried Huismann studied the subject again in his film Rendevouz With Death. The film was first aired on a German television station, but the CFR-controlled U.S. mainstream media blackballed it.

In 2012, Brian Latell, a retired CIA desk analyst, published Castro’s Secrets, in which, based on the information obtained from a former Cuban intelligence officer, asserts that Castro knew about Oswald previous to the JFK assassination and was aware that an attempt on Kennedy’s life was going to be carried out.

Last, but not least, Edward J. Epstein, a journalist who has extensively written about the Kennedy assassination, after writing several books and dozens of articles conveniently ignoring or denying the CIA’s or/and Castro’s possible participation in the assassination, finally reluctantly admitted to this connection in his 2014 book The Annals of Unsolved Crime.

A veritable tsunami of books dealing with the JFK assassination has been published. Of those, probably twenty-five percent point to the CIA as the most likely perpetrator. In contrast, however, just a minuscule number of them have studied Castro’s possible role in the assassination. In order to fill this vacuum, in my book I deal in great detail with Castro’s role in the assassination.

Living in a Historical Flat Land

To explain a four-dimensional world to us, who live in a three-dimensional world, a science author described how three-dimensional entities might look to flat, two-dimensional ones. So, let’s visualize flat, two-dimensional beings, living in a maze somebody drew on a sheet of paper. But, what might 3-D beings look like to these 2-D creatures?

In the first place, the 2-D creatures cannot cross the lines of the maze. So, if a 3-D being staying in another part of the maze just crosses some lines and enters the part of the maze where the 2-D creatures are living, to them it would seem as if he had materialized from nowhere.

In the same fashion, CFR-controlled mainstream media, schools and universities, have created a 2-D historical universe for us to live in. In this flat historical universe people, organizations and events just pop up from nowhere like mushrooms after a summer rain and sometimes just disappear without reason or explanation.

In this flat, 2-D historical universe, Fidel Castro was a young, idealistic, Jesuit-educated lawyer who fought a guerrilla war against a corrupt, U.S.-supported Cuban president who had turned into a dictator. After many years of fighting, he gained the support of most of the Cuban farmers and workers and won the war. Once in power, he discovered that the U.S. owned most of the Island and iniquitously exploited the Cuban people and devoted himself to fight U.S. economic control over Cuba.

To get rid of Castro — the false 2-D narrative follows — the U.S. used the CIA in an effort to overthrow him, but failed miserably. They also tried to assassinate him, but without success. In a logical reaction, Castro began opposing the U.S. Then, despite a cruel economic blockade, Castro created a successful socialist society in Cuba and won the support of most of the Cuban people.

In this flat 2-D historical universe, events such as Pearl Harbor, the JFK assassination and 9/11 pop up out of nowhere. According to this view, the National Security Council and the Central Intelligence Agency were created by well-intentioned American patriots to coordinate the efforts of the several existing intelligence organizations and avoid the repetition of surprise attacks such as Pearl Harbor — which happened as the result of these organizations’ failure to connect the dots. People who support this view tell us that the NSC and the CIA are tools in the hands of American presidents and their job is to provide them with intelligence and thus help them make better political and military decisions.

In this two-dimensional view, David Rockefeller is generally depicted as a successful businessman and a devoted philanthropist. This vision willingly ignores the dark side of the man, particularly his efforts to depopulate the planet through eugenics and his push for implementing a global totalitarian society he called the New World Order.

Nonetheless, in order to escape from this flat 2-D universe, in my book I tried a radical approach, studying not only the deep roots of the Council on Foreign Relations, but also the roots of the CIA, Castro, and the man who created all of them: David Rockefeller. As Cuban patriot José Martí wrote, “To be a radical is no more than that: to go to the roots.”

As I mentioned above, contrary to most books about the Kennedy assassination, my main goal in writing this book was not finding out who pulled the trigger or if JFK was shot with a Mannlicher-Carcano or a Mauser rifle, not even if the people who pulled the trigger were working for Castro, the CIA or somebody else. My goal has been finding the sociopath who ordered his psychopathic associates to carry out the assassination: the mastermind. Identifying the agents who carried out the operation is not as important as identifying the person(s) who conceived this horrendous crime.

