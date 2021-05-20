By Frosty Wooldridge

This past Tuesday night, over a dozen Palestinian-Americans, driving cars around Los Angeles with large Palestinian flags, attacked patrons at restaurants as they dined on the sidewalk.

They yelled, “Are you a Jew?”

Two of the patrons at one restaurant answered, “Yes!” That’s when the anarchists began beating them up and smashing the dinner tables. Everyone fled…Jewish people and others, to escape the violence.

One of the city council members told a reporter, “They may be having a war between Palestine and Israel, but there’s no reason to bring it here to Los Angeles.”

That war surges into America from every disparate immigrant who fails to leave his country’s problems behind, but brings his country’s culture into America. It’s called “multiculturalism” and it’s not working whether you travel into Somali-land in Minneapolis, Minnesota…or Muslim-land in Detroit…or Mexico-land in Los Angeles…and/or everybody else’s land in New York City. While the mainstream media stops any reporting of what’s really going on in Minneapolis or Detroit, the blatant attacks of one ethnic group against another continue to accelerate. We’ve got “Stop Asian Hate Crimes…Black Lives Matter crimes…Antifa…Boogaloo Boys and dozens of other violent subgroups waiting to rampage through the streets and cities of America. Why? Because they hold no affinity to America, whatsoever.

One reader spoke to me about the Mexican takeover of the four border state. She said, “I’m in my 60s and several months ago I moved from Houston to Chicago area, since I’m retired, and be close to family. I’m very familiar with immigration since living & working in Texas I was greatly exposed to it.

“For starters, around 2014 I was sitting in traffic at a busy intersection at a red light, when an 18-year-old Mexican guy rear ended my car because he was speeding & couldn’t stop his car in time. The guy spoke no English, had no driver’s license, no car insurance, was an illegal immigrant & drove a beater car. The police officer noted the skip marks that his car left on the pavement, proving he was speeding. I took him to court twice in Houston.

“Both times he had to have an interpreter since he spoke no English. Both times it was the same White judge (about 45 yrs. old) & he let this guy off the hook totally free. The 2nd time in court was a year later & he still had no car insurance, driver’s license, or legal immigration papers. If I wanted my car repaired, I had to use my money or my car insurance. He wasn’t required to give me even one penny! And to top it off, the judge was super friendly with him, but ignored me – Miss Law-abider!

“Secondly, I was a flight attendant for 14 1/2 years in Houston. I started 13 days before 911 happened. It was Continental Airlines before United. I worked hundreds of flights to Mexico & Canada, where passports were required. I did turns to Mexico & overnights as well. Whenever the airplane was going to spend more than 90 Minutes in Mexico, the crew members were all required to deplane and go through immigration to show our passports to the Mexican officials. Oftentimes we had to also remove our luggage & take it inside for them to inspect. Then when we returned to Houston from Mexico or Canada, the crew members always had to go through Customs & Immigration & have our passports verified & baggage scanned.

“One time around 2013, I had my passport in my purse. We had done a turn to Mexico. Before leaving the gate in Houston, the gate agent checks the flight attendants’ passports. So, I knew I had it prior to leaving the USA. During landing in Houston, my passport was knocked out of my purse & fell down into my Captain’s back pocket of his rollaboard (luggage). I could not clear customs & immigration because I couldn’t present my passport, so I was escorted to the immigration office, right in front of our passengers! Talk about an embarrassing moment! Luckily about 1 1/2 hours later, my Captain came in with my passport in his hand & said he found it in his back pocket of his bag. So, then I was released.

“I personally had many illegal Mexicans on my flights, who had been caught and were being sent back to Mexico. Sadly, there were little children also who were with other illegal children being sent back to Mexico, who had no adults caught with them, as they snuck into Texas. I wonder who paid for their return airplane tickets & often times they had escorts on the plane traveling with them. Who foot that bill? I’m sure somehow the American people did. I’d be shocked if Mexico reimbursed America for bringing back their citizens!

“I also had criminals on board who were escorted by men. The criminals were handcuffed. Again, who pays for their airline tickets? I would imagine Americans like you & me who pay our taxes.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard of Michael Berry of Houston. He’s a Conservative Radio Talk Host. About 10 years ago he was talking on the air about immigration. I called in & they allowed me to speak on his show that day. I explained I was a flight attendant & I was very familiar with that issue, due to my job. I talked about the illegal children as well.

“Living in Houston I saw how illegals were invading the city, prior to Covid last year. And how many refuse to ever truly learn English. They only know enough to barely get by.

“There were many Hispanic apartment complexes and businesses, where I would never go. They want our country & businesses open to them, but they don’t want people who aren’t Hispanic to live in their apartment complexes or visit their businesses. Same with Muslims.

“I welcome anyone into our country (except ISIS people) who is willing to go through the legal system to become an American citizen. To think, I had to show my passport if I was in Mexico for more than 90 Minutes. I was with other crew members and in an airline uniform, and when the main cabin door was opened, the gate agent saw me. But after 90 minutes, I had to prove who I was to Mexican officials. Yet, USA doesn’t require anything.

“But, sadly there is zero reason for anyone nowadays to enter legally, when all they have to do is simply cross the border and we supply their everything’s in life.

“I gratefully appreciate you Frosty!!! God Bless you for your love & devotion to America.”

As you can tell, in a nutshell, this multiculturalism nightmare will only worsen over the next 10 years as another 30 million more people are added to the USA. Dear God, please help us!

