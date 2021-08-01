By Lex Greene

Isn’t it funny how Marxist democrats who have spent 48-years fighting for a mother’s “right” to murder her own children in the womb, are the same maniacal nut-jobs fighting tooth and nail for their “right” to inject anything they want into YOUR body, claiming you have “no right” to decline?

It would be funny if it weren’t so damned sickening and deadly! It takes some real moral misfits and socialist morons to think up such insanity, and some real tyrants to force it on the country and the world.

Clearly, according to the ruling class elite in our government of, by and for themselves, we don’t have even the most basic of Rights in this country anymore – and they are entirely unbridled in their power. They can do anything they want to the people, because nothing they have done to the people so far has caused any backlash or consequences from the people.

The fact is the people already have all the information they need in order to know what they have to do. More and more information to the point of saturation and info-overload won’t help anyone. People react differently to information.

For some, truthful information only causes depression, defeatism, paralysis, retreat, and surrender. The same information will move others to anger and action. This natural human reaction in people is what separates a society into “fearful” and “fighters.”

If you can lead, then lead! If you can’t lead, then follow! If you can’t fight, then fund those who can and if you can’t do any of the above, sit down, shut up and stay out of the way!

The American people, in fact, people all over the world already know everything they need to know, in order to know what they have to do to save themselves. Around the globe in almost every civilized nation, the people are already in the streets fighting against the Marxists they allowed to take power years ago. They are marching because once disarmed, that’s all they can do.

Once your government claims the right and authority to inject anything they want into your body, take away your freedom to earn, silence your voices of dissent, stick a worthless (and dangerous) mask on your kids face and come door-to-door at your home to either force you to comply, or dump you into their database of the “non-compliant extremists,” what more do you need to know?

YOU ARE ALREADY LIVING UNDER FASCISM! Call it whatever you want, Marxism, socialism, communism, progressivism, democracy, Maoism, any name that makes you “feel good.” It’s all the same thing, TYRANNY! The only “love” involved here, is the ruling class elites’ unquenchable thirst and LOVE for unbridled power!

When government tells you they can do anything they want to you and you have no say at all in the matter, and they enlist your employers, co-workers, friends, neighbors, and even family to do it, what more could you possibly need to know? Seriously?

The only open question at this point is are you going to ever do anything about it? The best time to fight tyranny is before you live under total tyranny. Ask anyone in the streets of Cuba, Canada, the EU, Australia, Greece, Italy, the UK and a hundred other nations right now. They all allowed themselves to be disarmed a long time ago. All they can do now is “protest” in the streets, as their governments call upon military units to come shut them down!

When the people let all peaceful solutions pass, thinking “everything will be fine” when everything is already NOT fine, sooner or later, violence is all that’s left. Some still think they can “go along” with evil, without becoming evil in that process. Every decent honest thinking person knows better! Evil never just “passes,” it either thrives or dies!

Those NOT doing anything now, peacefully, while they still can, as they stockpile food, weapons, and ammo, are helping the violent LEFT to bring the violence. They think they can “save their own” while the entire country and maybe the world, burns to the ground around them.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. –That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…”

All power is inherent in “the people,” and all government power comes from these same “people.” The people have only authorized very limited “just” powers…no “unjust powers.”

“whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it…”

Today, we have a chance to “alter” it before we have no choice but to “abolish it.” The 2020 elections were stolen by way of unprecedented massive election fraud on a scale never before seen by mankind. The evidence is overwhelming, and it is publicly available for any true patriot seeking truth and justice.

The worldwide average life span of any self-governed society in history is 200 years. The USA is 245-years old today. We have already outlived any other self-governed society by some 45-years. But here too, the end draws near.

Marxist democrats (and corrupt republicans) who stole power in 2020 will NOT give up that power without a fight. They know what they have done and what they are doing to destroy the USA and they are doing it at break-neck speed.

Unless Americans UNITE and RISE against them right away, the global Marxists have already won.

If it’s no longer even “my body, my choice,” then every freedom and liberty you once had as an American, is GONE! You are living a pipe dream to believe anything else.

It’s high time for every American to face reality now. We know everything we need to know, in order to know what we have to do. WILL WE DO IT?

FIGHT or SURRENDER! That’s the choice we each have now. Write me to know more…

© 2021 Lex Greene – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lex Greene: NWVLexGreene@gmail.com