By Lex Greene

December 27, 2021

As Founder Ben Franklin left the hall in Philadelphia where the Constitutional Convention concluded on September 17, 1787, he was asked, “What kind of government have you given us, Dr. Franklin?” He replied: “A republic, if you can keep it.”

“Liberty must at all hazards be supported. We have a right to it, derived from our Maker. But if we had not, our fathers have earned and bought it for us, at the expense of their ease, their estates, their pleasure, and their blood.” – John Adams, A Dissertation on the Canon and Feudal Law, 1765

“The establishment of Civil and Religious Liberty was the Motive which induced me to the Field – the object is attained – and it now remains to be my earnest wish and prayer, that the Citizens of the United States could make a wise and virtuous use of the blessings placed before them.” – George Washington to the Reformed German Congregation of New York City, November 27, 1783

In the famed 1775 speech by Patrick Henry, he posed the same question that must be asked of every American alive today…“Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery?”

Freedom and Liberty only exist where the people will accept no less. If the people think freedom and liberty are negotiating chips, they will trade in their freedom and liberty for a laundry list of far less important things, that will eventually go away too.

This has been true throughout all recorded human history, and it will never change, which is why every Founder called upon all their posterity to “be forever vigilant” against the aims of a few who intend to control all others.

The problem with not knowing true history is we are doomed to repeat history, over and over again. We will force ourselves to relive horrifying moments in history again and again, just because the lessons from those moments are long forgotten.

“It behooves every man who values liberty of conscience for himself, to resist invasions of it in the case of others.” – Thomas Jefferson, Letter to Benjamin Rush, 1803

There is only one way to protect freedom and liberty for ourselves…and that is to protect freedom and liberty for everyone else, at every opportunity. This is what our Founders meant by “forever vigilant.” The moment we take our eye off of freedom and liberty for all, we surrender it for ourselves and for all posterity. The moment we surrender our own liberty for any reason, we paint a target on everyone who will not “go along to get along,” those who will NOT comply.

The only time we can successfully confront evil, tyranny, assaults upon our freedom and liberty, is the moment we see it. Every second we allow it to exist, it will root deeper and grow stronger, until we find ourselves without the tools and opportunity to defeat it.

In the USA circa 2020, many Americans swiftly traded their freedom and liberty for what they were told was an ounce of security. Fearful of one of many corona viruses circulating the earth at all times and threatened by our own government, employers, law enforcement, medical corporations and even military, the people surrendered freedom and liberty for that promised ounce of security, not just for themselves, but for all of us, and all future generations. Nothing on earth motivates the average person more than fear.

If the people feared a loss of freedom and liberty as much as they do a cold or flu, we would not be two-years into a plandemic. The people, forever vigilant, would have refused to give up an ounce of freedom and liberty for any false sense of security. Had they known the past, they could have seen what was being done to them and accurately foretold of their impending doom.

But because government controlled education and media has largely erased lessons of the past from public view, and lied through their many controlled propaganda machines, the people must endure horrific reminders of history before they will awaken to reality.

This isn’t something new. It isn’t something that just happened in the past months, years or even decades. In reality, the USA has been under global assault since the moment our Founders signed our Declaration of Independence 246-years ago. The world has never been happy about the United States of America, which fast became the richest and most powerful free people ever known to mankind. There are those who have been determined to destroy us, ever since our birth in 1776.

As a result, our Founders knew that one day, after many years of “never forever vigilant,” freedom and liberty would be threatened under boot again. People who had taken everything for granted for decades, would one day find themselves challenged to protect freedom again.

It would happen slowly, incrementally, over a long period of time, spanning generations. It would happen quietly, even peacefully, while the people were not watching, or saw it in small bites, and thought it wasn’t important enough to rock the boat this time…until decades of infringements and intrusions stacked one upon another and the people became increasingly crushed under the weight.

So, it has been. Now we are here, again.

Every living American must answer the question posed by Patrick Henry many years ago… “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery?”

After two-years of life under tyrannical government mandates, none of which have proven to be at all effective against the alleged plandemic used to steal the 2020 elections and frighten most Americans out of living, how will we answer this question today?

Our Founders were indeed brilliant and determined to live free. They recorded it in our Declaration, “all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”

But when tyranny becomes insufferable and the people have “had enough,” our Founder also laid the foundations for our remedy.

“That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Problems and challenges are part of life, and they are always here. But so are the solutions to every problem.

“That when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

This is exactly why the tyrants have worked so hard to remove all of this history from the government controlled classrooms, and tear down public statues from history that have immortalized lessons from the past for more than a century, public reminders of lessons once learned, now forgotten.

Still, our Founders provided every solution we need today in three founding documents known as “The Charters of Freedom,” our Declaration of Independence, our Constitution, and our Bill of Rights.

Unlike the Founders, who had no such documents, and had to fight a bloody conflict to give them to us, every solution we need can be found in these three documents, no amendments needed.

But it isn’t just flowery speeches and occasional references to these documents that ever have or ever will secure our freedom, liberty, and peace. It’s ACTION, built upon the foundations put in place 246 years ago. It’s ENFORCEMENT!

These three documents are indeed The Charters of Freedom. Where they are enforced, we are free. But where they are ignored, forgotten, and not enforced, we will be enslaved once again.

There is no other way to remain a free people. These Charters of Freedom will either be enforced by the people, or the people will no longer live free. Not a single American can afford to count on anyone else to handle the enforcement. WE are the People who are supposed to be “forever vigilant.”

We haven’t been for many years. Will we be now?

“Timid men…prefer the calm of despotism to the boisterous sea of liberty.” – Thomas Jefferson to Philip Mazzei, April 24, 1796

“There is not a single instance in history in which civil liberty was lost, and religious liberty preserved entire. If therefore we yield up our temporal property, we at the same time deliver the conscience into bondage.” – John Witherspoon, The Dominion of Providence Over the Passions of Men, 1776

No matter the odds, the fight for freedom and liberty is never futile. Without freedom and liberty, nothing else on earth is worth anything at all.

© 2021 Lex Greene – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lex Greene: NWVLexGreene@gmail.com